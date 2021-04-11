Guorui Properties : List of Directors and their Role and Function

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GUORUI PROPERTIES LIMITED

國 瑞 置 業 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability

under the name of "Glory Land Company Limited (國瑞置業有限公司)" and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "Guorui Properties Limited")

(Stock Code: 2329)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Guorui Properties Limited (the "Company") are set out below:

Executive Directors:

Zhang Zhangsun (Chairman)

Ruan Wenjuan

Zhang Jin

Lin Yaoquan

Dong Xueer

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Luo Zhenbang

Lai Siming

Chen Jingru