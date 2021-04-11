Guorui Properties : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GUORUI PROPERTIES LIMITED

國瑞置業有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability

under the name of "Glory Land Company Limited (國瑞置業有限公司)" and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "Guorui Properties Limited")

(Stock Code: 2329)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Guorui Properties Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announced that Mr. Li Bin ("Mr. Li") has resigned as an executive director of the Company due to his intention to devote more time and dedication to other personal commitments, with effect from April 11, 2021.

Mr. Li has confirmed that there is no disagreement between him and the Board and that there are no other matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Li for his valuable contribution to the Group during his term of office as an executive director.

By Order of the Board

Guorui Properties Limited

Zhang Zhangsun

Chairman

PRC, April 11, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Zhang Zhangsun, Ms. Ruan Wenjuan, Ms. Zhang Jin, Mr. Lin Yaoquan and Ms. Dong Xueer as executive Directors and Mr. Luo Zhenbang, Mr. Lai Siming and Ms. Chen Jingru as independent non-executive Directors.