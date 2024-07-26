Guosen Securities Co., Ltd. I 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Message from the Chairman

As a leading, comprehensive securities firm in the country, Guosen Securities places great emphasis on ESG initiatives. We deeply integrates ESG concepts with our corporate culture and development strategy and carries out solid ESG practices. In 2022 and 2023, Guosen successively released the first Environmental Disclosure Report and the first ESG Report. In 2023, we renamed the Strategy Committee to the Strategy and ESG Committee, further enhancing our ESG organizational structure. By leveraging its professional expertise, Guosen contributes to the five major sectors, guiding social capital towards the real economy that align with ESG principles. For the first time, we published the Policy Statement on Anti-Corruptionand Integrity Practice , the Information Security and Privacy Protection Policy, and the Employee Interests and Benefits Policy on official website, further demonstrating the effectiveness of our ESG practices. The Company's ESG practices have been widely recognized, with most ESG ratings improved or showing progress by leading rating agencies in 2023. We were also honoured with awards such as the "ESG best practice case for listed company" by the China Association for Public Companies, the "Green Finance - Award for Supporting the Real Economy" by the Finance Society of Shenzhen SEZ, and the "Best Practice Award for Sustainable Information Disclosure" by the Shenzhen Green Finance Association, among over 20 ESG accolades.

Fostering the Green Transition

Guosen fully implements the concept of green development, vigorously expanding green financial services to facilitate the green transformation of the economy and society. The company actively introduces green financial products and leverages financial resources to the green industry. A total of 415 green theme funds were sold on behalf of green enterprises, with a fixed market value of RMB1.53 billion at the end of 2023. We completed six green equity financing projects, raising over RMB7.34 billion to help green enterprises grow stronger. We also assisted in completing 16 green bond and social responsibility bond financing projects, with a total issuance size of RMB118.613 billion, guiding social capital to increase investment in sustainable development areas. Guosen H&S, in cooperation with Penyao Environmental Protection Co., Ltd., established a RMB400 million green industry-themed fund, which continue to lay out the frontier areas of green industry. Guosen Capital, through the implementation of a diversified investment strategy combining direct investment with fund investment, supports the high-quality development of the renewable energy industry. The clean energy asset distribution category of REITs, cultivated by the very first national fund, was successfully issued -- National Electric Investment - Hubei Electric Power Clean Energy Green Carbon Neutral Asset Support Special Program (quasi-REITs). We assisted China Aviation International Leasing Co., Ltd. in issuing the green "Pearl Bonds", which was the first issuance by state-owned leasing company in China. We have assisted Shenzhen to issue offshore RMB local government green bonds in Hong Kong for three consecutive years to meet all green financial needs.

Finance for the People

Guosen proactively shoulders the dual social responsibilities of a state-owned financial enterprise and a listed company, continuously organizing paired assistance work with 8 counties, 1 town, and 1 village. In 2023, we played the role as an intermediary in the capital market, and helped Jiangxi Zhite New Materials Co., Ltd., based in Guangchang County, Jiangxi Province, complete a convertible bond issuance, raising funds amounting to RMB614 million. Guosen Futures fully utilizes the expertise in risk management in the futures industry, and engaged in 31 "insurance + futures" projects in Hebei, Heilongjiang, Hainan,