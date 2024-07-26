To create an innovation and technology-driven
Message from the Chairman
As a leading, comprehensive securities firm in the country, Guosen Securities places great emphasis on ESG initiatives. We deeply integrates ESG concepts with our corporate culture and development strategy and carries out solid ESG practices. In 2022 and 2023, Guosen successively released the first Environmental Disclosure Report and the first ESG Report. In 2023, we renamed the Strategy Committee to the Strategy and ESG Committee, further enhancing our ESG organizational structure. By leveraging its professional expertise, Guosen contributes to the five major sectors, guiding social capital towards the real economy that align with ESG principles. For the first time, we published the Policy Statement on Anti-Corruptionand Integrity Practice , the Information Security and Privacy Protection Policy, and the Employee Interests and Benefits Policy on official website, further demonstrating the effectiveness of our ESG practices. The Company's ESG practices have been widely recognized, with most ESG ratings improved or showing progress by leading rating agencies in 2023. We were also honoured with awards such as the "ESG best practice case for listed company" by the China Association for Public Companies, the "Green Finance - Award for Supporting the Real Economy" by the Finance Society of Shenzhen SEZ, and the "Best Practice Award for Sustainable Information Disclosure" by the Shenzhen Green Finance Association, among over 20 ESG accolades.
Fostering the Green Transition
Guosen fully implements the concept of green development, vigorously expanding green financial services to facilitate the green transformation of the economy and society. The company actively introduces green financial products and leverages financial resources to the green industry. A total of 415 green theme funds were sold on behalf of green enterprises, with a fixed market value of RMB1.53 billion at the end of 2023. We completed six green equity financing projects, raising over RMB7.34 billion to help green enterprises grow stronger. We also assisted in completing 16 green bond and social responsibility bond financing projects, with a total issuance size of RMB118.613 billion, guiding social capital to increase investment in sustainable development areas. Guosen H&S, in cooperation with Penyao Environmental Protection Co., Ltd., established a RMB400 million green industry-themed fund, which continue to lay out the frontier areas of green industry. Guosen Capital, through the implementation of a diversified investment strategy combining direct investment with fund investment, supports the high-quality development of the renewable energy industry. The clean energy asset distribution category of REITs, cultivated by the very first national fund, was successfully issued -- National Electric Investment - Hubei Electric Power Clean Energy Green Carbon Neutral Asset Support Special Program (quasi-REITs). We assisted China Aviation International Leasing Co., Ltd. in issuing the green "Pearl Bonds", which was the first issuance by state-owned leasing company in China. We have assisted Shenzhen to issue offshore RMB local government green bonds in Hong Kong for three consecutive years to meet all green financial needs.
Finance for the People
Guosen proactively shoulders the dual social responsibilities of a state-owned financial enterprise and a listed company, continuously organizing paired assistance work with 8 counties, 1 town, and 1 village. In 2023, we played the role as an intermediary in the capital market, and helped Jiangxi Zhite New Materials Co., Ltd., based in Guangchang County, Jiangxi Province, complete a convertible bond issuance, raising funds amounting to RMB614 million. Guosen Futures fully utilizes the expertise in risk management in the futures industry, and engaged in 31 "insurance + futures" projects in Hebei, Heilongjiang, Hainan,
Message from the Chairman
and other regions by 2023. Focusing on 'precise assistance' and 'diversified assistance' charitable approaches, Guosen formulates precise assistance plans and continues to the "7+1+1" model of public welfare. In 2023, Guosen dispatched the 10th batch of volunteer team (a total of 6 employees) to Magneti County in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to carry out teaching activities and contribute to the development of local education. We have been honoured as a "caring enterprise" in Guangdong Province and "the 10th Best Caring Enterprise" in Shenzhen's 20th Cares Action.
Enhancing Corporate Governance
Guosen strictly implements the regulatory requirements of listed company supervision, securities industry supervision, and state-owned asset supervision. From 2022 to 2023, we organized the revision and improvement of 17 corporate governance systems, including the Company's articles of association, information disclosure management, and investor relations manage- ment. The board of directors listens to the report on the implementation of board resolutions and authorized matters every six months to ensure the effective implementation of board decisions and continuously enhance corporate governance effective- ness. The Company has comprehensively upgraded the periodic reports and the "Investor Relations" section on official web- site, improving the quality of information disclosure, and has received an A-level evaluation for information disclosure from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange for three consecutive years. Through various activities such as video earnings presentations, analyst conference calls, and investor open days, we establish a comprehensive IR framework. This enables our executive team to engage in face-to-face discussions with sell-side analysts and institutional investors about the Company's business and operation strategies, thereby conveying the Company's value. We were honoured with the "Best practice case of the Board of Directors" award by the China Association for Public Companies in 2023, which proves that the Company's influence and recognition in the capital market have continued to increase.
In the future, Guosen will thoroughly implement the spirit of the Central Financial Work Conference, deeply understand the political and people-oriented nature of financial work, and always adhere to the cultural philosophy of "compliance self-discipline profession, Pragmatic integrity Steadiness, harmony responsibility", as well as the values of "for value creation, for our achievement, for public service". We will integrate the ESG concept into our business and operations, continuously improve the ESG practice, and contribute to high-quality social and economic development.
Zhang Nasha
Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Guosen Securities
April 2024
Contents
About Guosen Securities
01
Corporate Governance
Company Profile
01
Scope of Business
01
Improving Corporate Governance
24
Organisational Structure
02
Information Disclosures and Investor Relations
27
Highlights of Business Performance
03
Interests of Shareholders and Creditors
30
Honors and Awards
04
Implementation of
Sustainable Finance
Implementing Responsible Investment
66
Advancing Sustainable Financing
69
ESG Research
74
Social Responsiblities
Rural Revitalization
92
Public Walfare and Charity
96
9
Deepening the ESG Concept
ESG Governance
08
Stakeholder Engagement and Materiality Analysis
10
Our response to the UNSDGs
13
Compliance and Prudent Operations
Comprehensive Risk Management
32
Compliance Management
35
Business Ethics
37
Supplier Management
42
Promoting Green
Development
Responding to Climate Change
76
Green and Low Carbon Operations
78
ESG Performance
Table of Environmental KPIs
97
Table of Social KPIs
99
10
Party Building
Igniting the "Red Engine" of Party Building
17
Serving the Real Economy
20
Driving the Development in the Guangdong-Hong
21
Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Shenzhen's Pilot
Demonstration Area of Socialism with Chinese Charac-
teristics
21
Deeply Practicing the Concept of Industry Culture
Professional Customer
Service
Optimising Customer Service
44
Data Security and Privacy Protection
49
Responsible Marketing
57
Investor Education
58
Employee Development
Talent Development
82
Employee Training
84
Employee Benefits and Caring
88
Appendix
Appendix I Index of Environmental
101
Information Disclosures
102
Appendix II About this Report
04
Guosen Securities Co., Ltd. I 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
About Guosen Securities
Company Profile
Guosen Securities Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Guosen Securities", "Guosen" or "the Company") was formerly known as Shen- zhen Guotou Securities Co., Ltd., which was established on June 30, 1994. Our roots can be traced back to one of the earliest three brokerage branches in Chinese securities market, the Shenzhen Guotou Securities Business Department. The Company made its initial public offering (IPO) on December 29, 2014, and began trading on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, with the stock code "002736". For three decades, Guosen has evolved from a local brokerage company with an initial registered capital of only RMB100 million to a large, national comprehensive securities firm with total assets exceeding RMB400 billion. The Company has also been included in the first batch of securities firm "whitelist" issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).
Organisational Structure
General
Meeting of
Shareholders
About Guosen Securities
Strategy and ESG Com-
mittee
Risk Management Com-
mittee
Scope of Business
Guosen Securities, headquartered in Shenzhen, has a business footprint covering both Mainland China and Hong Kong. We have four wholly owned subsidiaries, including Guosen Futures Co., Ltd. (referred to as "Guosen Futures"), Guosen H&S Private Equity Management Co., Ltd. (referred to as "Guosen H&S"), Guosen Securities (HK) Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.(referred to as "Guosen Securities (HK)"), and Guosen Capital Co., Ltd. (referred to as "Guosen Capital"). Additionally, the Company holds 50% of the shares of Penghua Fund Management Co., Ltd. (referred to as "Penghua Fund"). The company holds a broad range of securities business licenses from wealth management, investment banking, capital intermediary, research, fintech and overseas financing, and can provide one-stop integrated financial services.
Supervisory Board
Performance Management
Committee
Budget Management
Committee
Confidentiality Committee
FinTech Committee
Board Secretary
Office of the Board
of Directors
Board of Directors
Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
Audit Committee
Nomination Committee
Remuneration and As-
sessment Committee
Asset and Liability
Committee
Risk Control Committee
Investment Banking
Committee
Asset Management
Committee
Wealth Management
Committee
Central Procurement Man-
agement Committee
01
02
Guosen Securities Co., Ltd. I 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Highlights of Business Performance
About Guosen Securities
Honors and Awards
Key Financial Indicators
Revenue
RMB17,317million
Net Profit
RMB6,427million
Return on Equity
6.57%
Weighted Average
Total Assets
Net Capital
RMB462.96billion
RMB82.14billion
Shareholders' Equity
Basic Earnings per Share
(RMB/share)
RMB110.46billion
0.54
Cash Dividend for 2023
RMB2.70per share (inclusive of tax) for every 10 shares
Investment Banking
In 2023, Guosen
completed 23.83equity underwriting projects raising funds amounting to RMB 26.045billion completed underwriting for 608bond issues
with a total underwriting amount of RMB 229.4billion
Joint Ventures Participating company Penghua Fund, fund management scale of RMB 1,105.7billion
In 2023, Guosen was honoured with over 20 ESG awards for the exceptional practices in the field.
ESG best practice case for
Best practice case of the Board of
Selected in "ESG-Pioneer 100 Index of Listed
listed company in 2023
Directors of Listed Companies in
State-owned Enterprises (2023)"
China in 2023
Index Issuer: the State-owned Assets Supervision
China Association for
China Association for
and Administration Commission of the State
Public Companies
Public Companies
Council
Selected as an excellent case
Green Finance - Award for
Best Practice Award for Sustainable
in "Low Carbon" Chapter
Supporting the Real Economy
Information Disclosure
"Blue Book on Social Responsibility of
Finance Society of Shenzhen SEZ
Shenzhen Green Finance Association
State-Owned Enterprises (2023)"
Shenzhen Excellent Green Finance Case
Excellent Case of High-Quality Development of
Selection of 2023
Green Finance in 2023
2023 "Caring Enterprises" in
Responsibility Pioneer
ESG Financial
Guangdong Province
of the Year
Innovation Award
The Foundation of Justice and Courage in
NetEase Finance 2023 Excellent ESG
Cailian Society 2023 Green Water Gold
Guangdong Province
Practice Case for Enterprises
Mountain Award
03
04
Guosen Securities Co., Ltd. I 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
List of significant awards received in the field of professional services of Guosen Securities in 2023:
No.
Sponsor
Activities
Awards
1
2023 China Securities Industry Listed Compa-
nies Brand Value TOP 30
2
2023 Outstanding Cultural Construction Case
3
National Business Daily
The"Golden Tripod Award"
2023 Best Fixed Income Asset Management
Team
4
2023 Most Favorite User APP
5
2023 Best Wealth Management Comprehensive
Strength Securities Company
6
Investment Times
The "Golden Jubilee Award"
2023 Outstanding Securities Company
7
2023 Securities Company Innovation Award
8
The "Golden Bull Award" in the securities
Golden Bull Securities Company Award 2023
9
China Securities News
Golden Bull Award for Cultural Construction in
industry
2023
10
In 2023, the team of Jinniu Investment Bank
The 17th China Times Institutional Inves-
2023 High-Quality Development Financial Insti-
11
China Times
tors Annual Conference "Jinchan Award"
tution of the Year
Selection
12
2023 China Securities Industry All-Around In-
2023 China Securities Industry Junding
vestment Banking Award
Securities Times
China Securities Industry Digital Transformation
13
Award
All-Around Excellence Award
14
Top 10 Securities Brand Apps
About Guosen Securities
No.
Sponsor
Activities
Awards
15
China Securities Industry Best Hong Kong and
Securities Times
2023 China Securities Industry Junding
U.S. Stock Brokerage APP Award
Award
16
2023 China Securities Industry Publicly Offered
REITs Project Award
17
New Fortune
The 16th New Fortune Best Investment
Outstanding ESG Investment Banking Practice
Bank Selection
2023 "Golden Hazelnut" Asset Manage-
Securities Brokerage Asset Management Excel-
18
ment Competitiveness Excellence Case
Cailian Society (CLS)
lence Case
Selection
19
Corporate ESG Forum 2023
ESG Pioneer Award
20
Wind
Wind's "Gold Analyst" Award
The Most Followed Institution
21
Best ESG Research Institute
22
Hexun
The 21st Financial Trends List in Financial
2023 Securities Company with the Greatest
Industry
Brand Impact Award
23
Securities Market Weekly
The 17th Vendor Analyst Crystal Ball
The Top 10 Investment Bank in 2023
Award
24
Stock Star
The 11th Annual Activity of "Capital
Outstanding securities company in 2023
Power"
25
China Network
2023 (3rd) Enterprise ESG Practice Re-
2023 ESG Best Corporate Governance (G) Prac-
search
tice Company of the Year
Guosen Securities Co., Ltd. I 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Deepening the
ESG Concept
The Company actively responds to the call of the nation- al, gives full play to our own professional advantages and brings together financial strength to serve the national strategy. At the same time, the Company attaches importance to the expectations and demands of internal and external stakeholders. We combine the international ESG reporting framework, rating standards and excellent management practices of our domestic and international peers to continuously strengthen ESG governance and refine ESG management initiatives in the course of our operations and management in order to implement the concept of sustainable development.
Deepening the ESG Concept
ESG Governance
The Company always implements the Guosen Securities "14th Five-Year" Development Strategic Plan (《国信证券"十四五"发展战略 规划》), focusing on "One Build, Two-wingDrive, Six Promote, Eight Support" to explore and practice diversified ESG management initiatives and actively fulfil our social responsibilities. The Company has clearly stated in our strategic direction that we needs to further enhance our social responsibility awareness and ability to fulfil responsibilities on the basis of improving service capacity and level in the industry. We have fully introduced the ESG evaluation system and organically integrated the fulfilment of social responsibility with the Company's operations. The Company's implementation path at the business level including but not limited to actively participating in green enterprise financing services, providing investment support to green enterprises and strengthening green financial product innovation. By guiding various types of social capital to increase investment in green assets, we promote the development of green finance and actively serve the "carbon peaking and carbon neutrality" goal of the national strategy.
Guosen Securities "14th Five-Year" Development Strategy
Eight Support
Talent priority strategy
Financial holding strategy
Non-organic growth strategy
Deepen the strategy rooted in Shenzhen
Coordinated development strategy for state capital and State-owned enterprises
t
a
l
i
p
One Build
f
a
c
o
Strive to build a
t
n
world-class integrated
n
o
i
investment
u
a
d
o
f
d
i
l
o
s
e
h
t
n
e
h
t
g
n
e
rtS
Customer service strategy
Fintech leadership strategy
Internal control strategy
08
Guosen Securities Co., Ltd. I 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
The Company has established a three-level ESG governance framework. In the current year, the Company revised the Articles of Association of Guosen Securities Co.,Ltd.(《国信证券股份有限公司公司章程》)("Articles of Association"), renamed the Strategic Committee of the Board of Directors as the Strategy and ESG Committee, which further emphasises and clarifies the responsibility for ESG governance, so as to ensure that the ESG work is reasonably and effectively implementation of and follow-up in the Company's development strategy, management system and business processes.
Deepening the ESG Concept
Stakeholder Engagement and Materiality Analysis
The Board of
Directors and the
Strategy and ESG
Committee
Management
Businesses/
functions and
subsidiaries
ESG governance framework of Guosen Securities
- Coordinate the planning of the company's sustainable development strategy and objectives;
- Approve the ESG work plan proposed by the Company's operating manage- ment;
- Supervise and manage the implementation of the Company's ESG strategy;
- Approve the Company's ESG report.
- Promote the implementation of ESG concept across businesses/functions and subsidiaries;
- Identify and assess ESG risks that may affect the Company's development strategies and objectives;
- Formulate the corresponding ESG work plan in accordance with the strate- gies and objectives proposed by the Board of Directors;
- Organise each business/function departments and subsidiaries to promote the construction of ESG governance system in an orderly manner; and
- Organise the preparation and review of the Company's ESG report.
- Implement the Company's ESG plan, including formulating ESG-related institutions and organising ESG-related training;
- Identify and assess ESG risks related to business operations;
- Report the progress of ESG work to the management regularly; and
- Prepare the Company's ESG report.
The expectations and demands of stakeholders are important factors for Guosen Securities to implement ESG strategy and optimise
ESG management. The Company maintains close contact with all stakeholders through open, transparent and convenient commu-
nication channels, and actively creates more value for internal and external stakeholders by incorporating their expectations and
demands into operational and decision-making considerations in combination with our own development strategy and business
characteristics.
Stakeholders
Expectations and demands
Communication and response
•
Cooperate with regulators' inspec-
•
Legally Compliant Operations
tions
• Regular Communication and Report-
• Comply with business ethics
ing
• Response to national strategies
•
Public Information Disclosure
•
Industry culture construction
Government/Regulators
•
Promote industry culture
•
Contribute to rural revitalisation
• Response to climate change
• Insists on activity to support agricul-
ture
• Conduct climate risk identification
•
Robust return on investment
•
Regular general meeting of share-
•
Conduct comprehensive risk man-
•
holders
Shareholders
•
agement
Regular reports and announcements
Conduct efficient corporate govern-
•
Enhance risk management
ance
•
Improve corporate governance
•
Engage in responsible investments
•
Conduct investor surveys
•
Conduct customer satisfaction sur-
•
Conduct investor education
•
veys
Customers
•
Optimise customer service
Provide customer complaint hotlines
•
Develop Fintech
•
Apply new financial technologies
•
Protect data security and privacy
•
Improve customer privacy protec-
tion system
•
Perfect recruitment system
•
Establish feedback platform
•
Protection of employee rights and
interests
•
Conduct employee satisfaction sur-
Employees
• Clear training and development path
•
veys
•
Equal and diversified working envi-
Conduct employee training
ronment
•
Cooperate with integrity
• Regular evaluation of suppliers
Suppliers and partners
•
Online/offline communication meet-
ings
Community and public
•
Social welfare
•
Conduct public charity activities
•
Rural revitalization
•
Organise volunteer services
09
10
Guosen Securities Co., Ltd. I 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
The Company conducts a comprehensive annual assessment of material topics with reference to the process of defining and assessing in the Sustainability Reporting Standards (《可持续发展报告标准》)of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Environmen- tal, Social and Governance Reporting Guide (《环境、社会及管治报告指引》)of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX). The process for assessing material topics of Guosen Securities is as follows:
Step 1：Identification of material topics
Updated and adjusted Guosen Securities ESG topics database by combining industry hotspots and business characteristics, benchmarking against international reporting standards, domestic and international ESG rating agencies' focuses, and excellent management practices of peers. A total of 20 material topics have been identified in the current year.
Step 2：Assessment of material topics
We clarify the expectations and demands of each stakeholder on time through interviews, meetings, questionnaires, etc., and assess the degree of impact of the identified ESG topics in terms of both the importance to the Company's business development and the importance to the stakeholders.
Step 3：Report disclosure
Deepening the ESG Concept
Matrix of Material Topics of Guosen Securities
2
1
Very important topics
3
Important topics
9
4
5
10
Significanceto
17
12
6
Less important topics
16
7
11
8
stakeholders
18
15
13
14
20
19
Based on the results of the assessment and ranking of material topics, a matrix of material topics has been formed, which is divided into three levels, namely "very important topics", "important topics" and "Less important topics". According to the level of importance, we have made key disclosures in the report.
Assessment Process of Material Topics of Guosen Securities
Significance to the development of the Company's business
Material Topics of Guosen Securities in 2023
Very important topics
Important topics
1.Party building work
9.Green finance
2.Corporate governance
10.Responsible investment
3.Compliance operations
11.Optimise customer service
4.Integrity practice
12.Employee training and
development
5.Data security and privacy
13.Employee rights and
protection
interests protection
6.Investor education
14.ESG risk management
7.Financial technology
15.Rural revitalization and
community welfare
8.Serve the real economy
Less important topics
16.Respond to climate change 17.Equality and diversity of employees
18.Industrial culture construction 19.Green operations 20.Supplier management
12
