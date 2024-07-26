To create an innovation and technology-driven

Guosen Securities Co., Ltd. I 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Message from the Chairman

As a leading, comprehensive securities firm in the country, Guosen Securities places great emphasis on ESG initiatives. We deeply integrates ESG concepts with our corporate culture and development strategy and carries out solid ESG practices. In 2022 and 2023, Guosen successively released the first Environmental Disclosure Report and the first ESG Report. In 2023, we renamed the Strategy Committee to the Strategy and ESG Committee, further enhancing our ESG organizational structure. By leveraging its professional expertise, Guosen contributes to the five major sectors, guiding social capital towards the real economy that align with ESG principles. For the first time, we published the Policy Statement on Anti-Corruptionand Integrity Practice , the Information Security and Privacy Protection Policy, and the Employee Interests and Benefits Policy on official website, further demonstrating the effectiveness of our ESG practices. The Company's ESG practices have been widely recognized, with most ESG ratings improved or showing progress by leading rating agencies in 2023. We were also honoured with awards such as the "ESG best practice case for listed company" by the China Association for Public Companies, the "Green Finance - Award for Supporting the Real Economy" by the Finance Society of Shenzhen SEZ, and the "Best Practice Award for Sustainable Information Disclosure" by the Shenzhen Green Finance Association, among over 20 ESG accolades.

Fostering the Green Transition

Guosen fully implements the concept of green development, vigorously expanding green financial services to facilitate the green transformation of the economy and society. The company actively introduces green financial products and leverages financial resources to the green industry. A total of 415 green theme funds were sold on behalf of green enterprises, with a fixed market value of RMB1.53 billion at the end of 2023. We completed six green equity financing projects, raising over RMB7.34 billion to help green enterprises grow stronger. We also assisted in completing 16 green bond and social responsibility bond financing projects, with a total issuance size of RMB118.613 billion, guiding social capital to increase investment in sustainable development areas. Guosen H&S, in cooperation with Penyao Environmental Protection Co., Ltd., established a RMB400 million green industry-themed fund, which continue to lay out the frontier areas of green industry. Guosen Capital, through the implementation of a diversified investment strategy combining direct investment with fund investment, supports the high-quality development of the renewable energy industry. The clean energy asset distribution category of REITs, cultivated by the very first national fund, was successfully issued -- National Electric Investment - Hubei Electric Power Clean Energy Green Carbon Neutral Asset Support Special Program (quasi-REITs). We assisted China Aviation International Leasing Co., Ltd. in issuing the green "Pearl Bonds", which was the first issuance by state-owned leasing company in China. We have assisted Shenzhen to issue offshore RMB local government green bonds in Hong Kong for three consecutive years to meet all green financial needs.

Finance for the People

Guosen proactively shoulders the dual social responsibilities of a state-owned financial enterprise and a listed company, continuously organizing paired assistance work with 8 counties, 1 town, and 1 village. In 2023, we played the role as an intermediary in the capital market, and helped Jiangxi Zhite New Materials Co., Ltd., based in Guangchang County, Jiangxi Province, complete a convertible bond issuance, raising funds amounting to RMB614 million. Guosen Futures fully utilizes the expertise in risk management in the futures industry, and engaged in 31 "insurance + futures" projects in Hebei, Heilongjiang, Hainan,

Message from the Chairman

and other regions by 2023. Focusing on 'precise assistance' and 'diversified assistance' charitable approaches, Guosen formulates precise assistance plans and continues to the "7+1+1" model of public welfare. In 2023, Guosen dispatched the 10th batch of volunteer team (a total of 6 employees) to Magneti County in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to carry out teaching activities and contribute to the development of local education. We have been honoured as a "caring enterprise" in Guangdong Province and "the 10th Best Caring Enterprise" in Shenzhen's 20th Cares Action.

Enhancing Corporate Governance

Guosen strictly implements the regulatory requirements of listed company supervision, securities industry supervision, and state-owned asset supervision. From 2022 to 2023, we organized the revision and improvement of 17 corporate governance systems, including the Company's articles of association, information disclosure management, and investor relations manage- ment. The board of directors listens to the report on the implementation of board resolutions and authorized matters every six months to ensure the effective implementation of board decisions and continuously enhance corporate governance effective- ness. The Company has comprehensively upgraded the periodic reports and the "Investor Relations" section on official web- site, improving the quality of information disclosure, and has received an A-level evaluation for information disclosure from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange for three consecutive years. Through various activities such as video earnings presentations, analyst conference calls, and investor open days, we establish a comprehensive IR framework. This enables our executive team to engage in face-to-face discussions with sell-side analysts and institutional investors about the Company's business and operation strategies, thereby conveying the Company's value. We were honoured with the "Best practice case of the Board of Directors" award by the China Association for Public Companies in 2023, which proves that the Company's influence and recognition in the capital market have continued to increase.

In the future, Guosen will thoroughly implement the spirit of the Central Financial Work Conference, deeply understand the political and people-oriented nature of financial work, and always adhere to the cultural philosophy of "compliance self-discipline profession, Pragmatic integrity Steadiness, harmony responsibility", as well as the values of "for value creation, for our achievement, for public service". We will integrate the ESG concept into our business and operations, continuously improve the ESG practice, and contribute to high-quality social and economic development.

Zhang Nasha

Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Guosen Securities

April 2024

Guosen Securities Co., Ltd. I 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

About Guosen Securities

Company Profile

Guosen Securities Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Guosen Securities", "Guosen" or "the Company") was formerly known as Shen- zhen Guotou Securities Co., Ltd., which was established on June 30, 1994. Our roots can be traced back to one of the earliest three brokerage branches in Chinese securities market, the Shenzhen Guotou Securities Business Department. The Company made its initial public offering (IPO) on December 29, 2014, and began trading on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, with the stock code "002736". For three decades, Guosen has evolved from a local brokerage company with an initial registered capital of only RMB100 million to a large, national comprehensive securities firm with total assets exceeding RMB400 billion. The Company has also been included in the first batch of securities firm "whitelist" issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

Organisational Structure

General

Meeting of

Shareholders

About Guosen Securities

Strategy and ESG Com-

mittee

Risk Management Com-

mittee

Scope of Business

Guosen Securities, headquartered in Shenzhen, has a business footprint covering both Mainland China and Hong Kong. We have four wholly owned subsidiaries, including Guosen Futures Co., Ltd. (referred to as "Guosen Futures"), Guosen H&S Private Equity Management Co., Ltd. (referred to as "Guosen H&S"), Guosen Securities (HK) Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.(referred to as "Guosen Securities (HK)"), and Guosen Capital Co., Ltd. (referred to as "Guosen Capital"). Additionally, the Company holds 50% of the shares of Penghua Fund Management Co., Ltd. (referred to as "Penghua Fund"). The company holds a broad range of securities business licenses from wealth management, investment banking, capital intermediary, research, fintech and overseas financing, and can provide one-stop integrated financial services.

Supervisory Board

Performance Management

Committee

Budget Management

Committee

Confidentiality Committee

FinTech Committee

Board Secretary

Office of the Board

of Directors

Board of Directors

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Audit Committee

Nomination Committee

Remuneration and As-

sessment Committee

Asset and Liability

Committee

Risk Control Committee

Investment Banking

Committee

Asset Management

Committee

Wealth Management

Committee

Central Procurement Man-

agement Committee

of

pline

Discipline

SecuritiesCo

Shenzhen

StrategicDevelopmentDepartment AssetCustody Department FinancialInnovationDepartment EconomicResearch Institute

Capitaland FinanceDepartment HumanResource Department Office ofOfficethe Party Committee

ComplianceManagementDepartment TechnologyManagementDepartment SystemOperation Department FinancialTechnologyDepartment

Biddingand ProcurementCentre AdministrationDepartment CentralisedOperationDepartment Clearingand CustodyDepartment Supervisionand AuditDepartment InvestmentBanking QualityControlDepartment RiskManagement Department

ofOfficePost-doctoralWorkstation LegalAffairs Department ofOfficeDiscipline Inspection

BeijingOffice ofOfficeConfidentiality

Guosen

SecuritiesInvestmentDepartment AssetManagement Department FinancialMarkets Department SecuritiesFinance Department FixedIncome SecondaryDepartment FixedIncome Department InvestmentBankingDepartment WealthManagement andInstitutionalBusinessDepartment Group

Inspection

Inspection

and

.,

Municipal

Ltd

Supervision

and

Commission

in

Supervision

for Disci-

Securities Brokerage and Wealth Management
The assets held in custody exceed RMB2.1trillion The total number of users of Guosen Gold- 25million en Sun mobile securities app was arround
The number of users following the WeChat 3million official account was nearly
Asset management business
In 2023, Guosen
Net asset size of asset RMB155.06billion management
Achieved operating income of RMB531million, a year- on-yearincrease of 45.23%

Guosen Securities Co., Ltd. I 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Highlights of Business Performance

About Guosen Securities

Honors and Awards

Key Financial Indicators

Revenue

RMB17,317million

Net Profit

RMB6,427million

Return on Equity

6.57%

Weighted Average

Total Assets

Net Capital

RMB462.96billion

RMB82.14billion

Shareholders' Equity

Basic Earnings per Share

(RMB/share)

RMB110.46billion

0.54

Cash Dividend for 2023

RMB2.70per share (inclusive of tax) for every 10 shares

Investment Banking

In 2023, Guosen

completed 23.83equity underwriting projects raising funds amounting to RMB 26.045billion completed underwriting for 608bond issues

with a total underwriting amount of RMB 229.4billion

Joint Ventures Participating company Penghua Fund, fund management scale of RMB 1,105.7billion

In 2023, Guosen was honoured with over 20 ESG awards for the exceptional practices in the field.

ESG best practice case for

Best practice case of the Board of

Selected in "ESG-Pioneer 100 Index of Listed

listed company in 2023

Directors of Listed Companies in

State-owned Enterprises (2023)"

China in 2023

Index Issuer: the State-owned Assets Supervision

China Association for

China Association for

and Administration Commission of the State

Public Companies

Public Companies

Council

Selected as an excellent case

Green Finance - Award for

Best Practice Award for Sustainable

in "Low Carbon" Chapter

Supporting the Real Economy

Information Disclosure

"Blue Book on Social Responsibility of

Finance Society of Shenzhen SEZ

Shenzhen Green Finance Association

State-Owned Enterprises (2023)"

Shenzhen Excellent Green Finance Case

Excellent Case of High-Quality Development of

Selection of 2023

Green Finance in 2023

2023 "Caring Enterprises" in

Responsibility Pioneer

ESG Financial

Guangdong Province

of the Year

Innovation Award

The Foundation of Justice and Courage in

NetEase Finance 2023 Excellent ESG

Cailian Society 2023 Green Water Gold

Guangdong Province

Practice Case for Enterprises

Mountain Award

Guosen Securities Co., Ltd. I 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

List of significant awards received in the field of professional services of Guosen Securities in 2023:

No.

Sponsor

Activities

Awards

1

2023 China Securities Industry Listed Compa-

nies Brand Value TOP 30

2

2023 Outstanding Cultural Construction Case

3

National Business Daily

The"Golden Tripod Award"

2023 Best Fixed Income Asset Management

Team

4

2023 Most Favorite User APP

5

2023 Best Wealth Management Comprehensive

Strength Securities Company

6

Investment Times

The "Golden Jubilee Award"

2023 Outstanding Securities Company

7

2023 Securities Company Innovation Award

8

The "Golden Bull Award" in the securities

Golden Bull Securities Company Award 2023

9

China Securities News

Golden Bull Award for Cultural Construction in

industry

2023

10

In 2023, the team of Jinniu Investment Bank

The 17th China Times Institutional Inves-

2023 High-Quality Development Financial Insti-

11

China Times

tors Annual Conference "Jinchan Award"

tution of the Year

Selection

12

2023 China Securities Industry All-Around In-

2023 China Securities Industry Junding

vestment Banking Award

Securities Times

China Securities Industry Digital Transformation

13

Award

All-Around Excellence Award

14

Top 10 Securities Brand Apps

About Guosen Securities

No.

Sponsor

Activities

Awards

15

China Securities Industry Best Hong Kong and

Securities Times

2023 China Securities Industry Junding

U.S. Stock Brokerage APP Award

Award

16

2023 China Securities Industry Publicly Offered

REITs Project Award

17

New Fortune

The 16th New Fortune Best Investment

Outstanding ESG Investment Banking Practice

Bank Selection

2023 "Golden Hazelnut" Asset Manage-

Securities Brokerage Asset Management Excel-

18

ment Competitiveness Excellence Case

Cailian Society (CLS)

lence Case

Selection

19

Corporate ESG Forum 2023

ESG Pioneer Award

20

Wind

Wind's "Gold Analyst" Award

The Most Followed Institution

21

Best ESG Research Institute

22

Hexun

The 21st Financial Trends List in Financial

2023 Securities Company with the Greatest

Industry

Brand Impact Award

23

Securities Market Weekly

The 17th Vendor Analyst Crystal Ball

The Top 10 Investment Bank in 2023

Award

24

Stock Star

The 11th Annual Activity of "Capital

Outstanding securities company in 2023

Power"

25

China Network

2023 (3rd) Enterprise ESG Practice Re-

2023 ESG Best Corporate Governance (G) Prac-

search

tice Company of the Year

Guosen Securities Co., Ltd. I 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Deepening the

ESG Concept

The Company actively responds to the call of the nation- al, gives full play to our own professional advantages and brings together financial strength to serve the national strategy. At the same time, the Company attaches importance to the expectations and demands of internal and external stakeholders. We combine the international ESG reporting framework, rating standards and excellent management practices of our domestic and international peers to continuously strengthen ESG governance and refine ESG management initiatives in the course of our operations and management in order to implement the concept of sustainable development.

Deepening the ESG Concept

ESG Governance

The Company always implements the Guosen Securities "14th Five-Year" Development Strategic Plan (《国信证券"十四五"发展战略 规划》), focusing on "One Build, Two-wingDrive, Six Promote, Eight Support" to explore and practice diversified ESG management initiatives and actively fulfil our social responsibilities. The Company has clearly stated in our strategic direction that we needs to further enhance our social responsibility awareness and ability to fulfil responsibilities on the basis of improving service capacity and level in the industry. We have fully introduced the ESG evaluation system and organically integrated the fulfilment of social responsibility with the Company's operations. The Company's implementation path at the business level including but not limited to actively participating in green enterprise financing services, providing investment support to green enterprises and strengthening green financial product innovation. By guiding various types of social capital to increase investment in green assets, we promote the development of green finance and actively serve the "carbon peaking and carbon neutrality" goal of the national strategy.

Guosen Securities "14th Five-Year" Development Strategy

Eight Support

Talent priority strategy

Financial holding strategy

Non-organic growth strategy

Deepen the strategy rooted in Shenzhen

Coordinated development strategy for state capital and State-owned enterprises

t

a

l

i

p

One Build

f

a

c

o

Strive to build a

t

n

world-class integrated

n

o

i

investment

u

a

d

o

f

d

i

l

o

s

e

h

t

n

e

h

t

g

n

e

rtS

Customer service strategy

Fintech leadership strategy

Internal control strategy

Guosen Securities Co., Ltd. I 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

The Company has established a three-level ESG governance framework. In the current year, the Company revised the Articles of Association of Guosen Securities Co.,Ltd.(《国信证券股份有限公司公司章程》)("Articles of Association"), renamed the Strategic Committee of the Board of Directors as the Strategy and ESG Committee, which further emphasises and clarifies the responsibility for ESG governance, so as to ensure that the ESG work is reasonably and effectively implementation of and follow-up in the Company's development strategy, management system and business processes.

Deepening the ESG Concept

Stakeholder Engagement and Materiality Analysis

The Board of

Directors and the

Strategy and ESG

Committee

Management

Businesses/

functions and

subsidiaries

ESG governance framework of Guosen Securities

  • Coordinate the planning of the company's sustainable development strategy and objectives;
  • Approve the ESG work plan proposed by the Company's operating manage- ment;
  • Supervise and manage the implementation of the Company's ESG strategy;
  • Approve the Company's ESG report.
  • Promote the implementation of ESG concept across businesses/functions and subsidiaries;
  • Identify and assess ESG risks that may affect the Company's development strategies and objectives;
  • Formulate the corresponding ESG work plan in accordance with the strate- gies and objectives proposed by the Board of Directors;
  • Organise each business/function departments and subsidiaries to promote the construction of ESG governance system in an orderly manner; and
  • Organise the preparation and review of the Company's ESG report.
  • Implement the Company's ESG plan, including formulating ESG-related institutions and organising ESG-related training;
  • Identify and assess ESG risks related to business operations;
  • Report the progress of ESG work to the management regularly; and
  • Prepare the Company's ESG report.

The expectations and demands of stakeholders are important factors for Guosen Securities to implement ESG strategy and optimise

ESG management. The Company maintains close contact with all stakeholders through open, transparent and convenient commu-

nication channels, and actively creates more value for internal and external stakeholders by incorporating their expectations and

demands into operational and decision-making considerations in combination with our own development strategy and business

characteristics.

Stakeholders

Expectations and demands

Communication and response

Cooperate with regulators' inspec-

Legally Compliant Operations

tions

• Regular Communication and Report-

• Comply with business ethics

ing

• Response to national strategies

Public Information Disclosure

Industry culture construction

Government/Regulators

Promote industry culture

Contribute to rural revitalisation

• Response to climate change

• Insists on activity to support agricul-

ture

• Conduct climate risk identification

Robust return on investment

Regular general meeting of share-

Conduct comprehensive risk man-

holders

Shareholders

agement

Regular reports and announcements

Conduct efficient corporate govern-

Enhance risk management

ance

Improve corporate governance

Engage in responsible investments

Conduct investor surveys

Conduct customer satisfaction sur-

Conduct investor education

veys

Customers

Optimise customer service

Provide customer complaint hotlines

Develop Fintech

Apply new financial technologies

Protect data security and privacy

Improve customer privacy protec-

tion system

Perfect recruitment system

Establish feedback platform

Protection of employee rights and

interests

Conduct employee satisfaction sur-

Employees

• Clear training and development path

veys

Equal and diversified working envi-

Conduct employee training

ronment

Cooperate with integrity

• Regular evaluation of suppliers

Suppliers and partners

Online/offline communication meet-

ings

Community and public

Social welfare

Conduct public charity activities

Rural revitalization

Organise volunteer services

Guosen Securities Co., Ltd. I 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

The Company conducts a comprehensive annual assessment of material topics with reference to the process of defining and assessing in the Sustainability Reporting Standards (《可持续发展报告标准》)of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Environmen- tal, Social and Governance Reporting Guide (《环境、社会及管治报告指引》)of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX). The process for assessing material topics of Guosen Securities is as follows:

Step 1Identification of material topics

Updated and adjusted Guosen Securities ESG topics database by combining industry hotspots and business characteristics, benchmarking against international reporting standards, domestic and international ESG rating agencies' focuses, and excellent management practices of peers. A total of 20 material topics have been identified in the current year.

Step 2Assessment of material topics

We clarify the expectations and demands of each stakeholder on time through interviews, meetings, questionnaires, etc., and assess the degree of impact of the identified ESG topics in terms of both the importance to the Company's business development and the importance to the stakeholders.

Step 3Report disclosure

Deepening the ESG Concept

Matrix of Material Topics of Guosen Securities

2

1

Very important topics

3

Important topics

9

4

5

10

Significanceto

17

12

6

Less important topics

16

7

11

8

stakeholders

18

15

13

14

20

19

Based on the results of the assessment and ranking of material topics, a matrix of material topics has been formed, which is divided into three levels, namely "very important topics", "important topics" and "Less important topics". According to the level of importance, we have made key disclosures in the report.

Assessment Process of Material Topics of Guosen Securities

Significance to the development of the Company's business

Material Topics of Guosen Securities in 2023

Very important topics

Important topics

1.Party building work

9.Green finance

2.Corporate governance

10.Responsible investment

3.Compliance operations

11.Optimise customer service

4.Integrity practice

12.Employee training and

development

5.Data security and privacy

13.Employee rights and

protection

interests protection

6.Investor education

14.ESG risk management

7.Financial technology

15.Rural revitalization and

community welfare

8.Serve the real economy

Less important topics

16.Respond to climate change 17.Equality and diversity of employees

18.Industrial culture construction 19.Green operations 20.Supplier management

