尊敬的客戶:
Valued Customer:
以下為國泰君安外匯每0.1手(合約單位為10K)未平倉合約過夜利息(以美元計算) (負數為客戶支付利息，正數 則為客戶收取利息):
The following is GTJAFX rollover interest rates (in USD) on open position per 0.1 lot (Contracts for 10K) (Negative is customer to pay interest, and positive compared with customer to receive interest):
貨幣對
買入利息
賣出利息
Currency Pairs
Interest Rate of Buy
Interest Rate of Sell
EUR/USD
-0.608
0.248
USD/JPY
0.000
0.000
GBP/USD
-0.217
-0.083
USD/CHF
0.000
0.000
EUR/CHF
0.000
0.000
AUD/USD
-0.446
-0.014
USD/CAD
0.031
-0.361
NZD/USD
0.000
0.000
EUR/GBP
-0.511
0.211
EUR/JPY
0.000
0.000
GBP/JPY
0.000
0.000
CHF/JPY
0.000
0.000
GBP/CHF
0.000
0.000
EUR/AUD
-0.782
0.042
EUR/CAD
-0.417
0.047
AUD/CAD
-0.195
-0.355
AUD/JPY
0.000
0.000
CAD/JPY
0.000
0.000
NZD/JPY
0.000
0.000
GBP/CAD
-0.026
-0.384
GBP/NZD
0.000
0.000
GBP/AUD
-0.591
-0.289
AUD/NZD
0.000
0.000
AUD/CHF
0.000
0.000
EUR/NZD
0.000
0.000
NZD/CHF
0.000
0.000
CAD/CHF
0.000
0.000
NZD/CAD
0.000
0.000
USD/CNH
-0.110
-1.793
USD/HKD
-2.300
-2.621
更新日期 Date Last
Updated :
29/12/2023
更新時間 Time Last Updated :
18:37
以下為國泰君安外匯每0.1手(合約單位為10K)未平倉合約過夜利息(年息，以百分比計算) (負數為客戶支付利 息，正數則為客戶收取利息):
The following is GTJAFX rollover interest rates (in % p.a.) on open position per 0.1 lot (Contracts for 10K) (Negative is customer to pay interest, and positive compared with customer to receive interest):
貨幣對
買入利息 (%)
賣出利息 (%)
Currency Pairs
Interest Rate of Buy (%)
Interest Rate of Sell (%)
EUR/USD
-1.980
0.808
USD/JPY
0.000
0.000
GBP/USD
-0.615
-0.235
USD/CHF
0.000
0.000
EUR/CHF
0.000
0.000
AUD/USD
-2.362
-0.074
USD/CAD
0.111
-1.301
NZD/USD
0.000
0.000
EUR/GBP
-1.664
0.687
EUR/JPY
0.000
0.000
GBP/JPY
0.000
0.000
CHF/JPY
0.000
0.000
GBP/CHF
0.000
0.000
EUR/AUD
-2.547
0.137
EUR/CAD
-1.359
0.152
AUD/CAD
-1.034
-1.882
AUD/JPY
0.000
0.000
CAD/JPY
0.000
0.000
NZD/JPY
0.000
0.000
GBP/CAD
-0.074
-1.089
GBP/NZD
0.000
0.000
GBP/AUD
-1.674
-0.819
AUD/NZD
0.000
0.000
AUD/CHF
0.000
0.000
EUR/NZD
0.000
0.000
NZD/CHF
0.000
0.000
CAD/CHF
0.000
0.000
NZD/CAD
0.000
0.000
USD/CNH
-0.395
-6.455
USD/HKD
-8.282
-9.436
更新日期 Date Last
Updated :
29/12/2023
更新時間 Time Last Updated :
18:37
*以上利息只供參考，國泰君安外匯保留最終更改未平倉合約過夜利息之權利，客戶請留意網上之更新。
*The above interest rate for reference only, GTJAFX reserves the right to change the overnight interest rate of open positions, please note the updated information on our web pages.
敬請留意
Thank you for your attention
國泰君安外匯有限公司
Guotai Junan FX Limited
