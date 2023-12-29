以下為國泰君安外匯每0.1手(合約單位為10K)未平倉合約過夜利息(年息，以百分比計算) (負數為客戶支付利 息，正數則為客戶收取利息):

The following is GTJAFX rollover interest rates (in % p.a.) on open position per 0.1 lot (Contracts for 10K) (Negative is customer to pay interest, and positive compared with customer to receive interest):

貨幣對 買入利息 (%) 賣出利息 (%) Currency Pairs Interest Rate of Buy (%) Interest Rate of Sell (%) EUR/USD -1.980 0.808 USD/JPY 0.000 0.000 GBP/USD -0.615 -0.235 USD/CHF 0.000 0.000 EUR/CHF 0.000 0.000 AUD/USD -2.362 -0.074 USD/CAD 0.111 -1.301 NZD/USD 0.000 0.000 EUR/GBP -1.664 0.687 EUR/JPY 0.000 0.000 GBP/JPY 0.000 0.000 CHF/JPY 0.000 0.000 GBP/CHF 0.000 0.000 EUR/AUD -2.547 0.137 EUR/CAD -1.359 0.152 AUD/CAD -1.034 -1.882 AUD/JPY 0.000 0.000 CAD/JPY 0.000 0.000 NZD/JPY 0.000 0.000 GBP/CAD -0.074 -1.089 GBP/NZD 0.000 0.000 GBP/AUD -1.674 -0.819 AUD/NZD 0.000 0.000 AUD/CHF 0.000 0.000 EUR/NZD 0.000 0.000 NZD/CHF 0.000 0.000 CAD/CHF 0.000 0.000 NZD/CAD 0.000 0.000 USD/CNH -0.395 -6.455 USD/HKD -8.282 -9.436 更新日期 Date Last Updated : 29/12/2023 更新時間 Time Last Updated : 18:37

*以上利息只供參考，國泰君安外匯保留最終更改未平倉合約過夜利息之權利，客戶請留意網上之更新。

*The above interest rate for reference only, GTJAFX reserves the right to change the overnight interest rate of open positions, please note the updated information on our web pages.

