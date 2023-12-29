尊敬的客戶:

Valued Customer:

以下為國泰君安外匯0.1(合約單位為10K)未平倉合約過夜利息(以美元計算) (負數為客戶支付利息，正數 則為客戶收取利息):

The following is GTJAFX rollover interest rates (in USD) on open position per 0.1 lot (Contracts for 10K) (Negative is customer to pay interest, and positive compared with customer to receive interest):

貨幣對

買入利息

賣出利息

Currency Pairs

Interest Rate of Buy

Interest Rate of Sell

EUR/USD

-0.608

0.248

USD/JPY

0.000

0.000

GBP/USD

-0.217

-0.083

USD/CHF

0.000

0.000

EUR/CHF

0.000

0.000

AUD/USD

-0.446

-0.014

USD/CAD

0.031

-0.361

NZD/USD

0.000

0.000

EUR/GBP

-0.511

0.211

EUR/JPY

0.000

0.000

GBP/JPY

0.000

0.000

CHF/JPY

0.000

0.000

GBP/CHF

0.000

0.000

EUR/AUD

-0.782

0.042

EUR/CAD

-0.417

0.047

AUD/CAD

-0.195

-0.355

AUD/JPY

0.000

0.000

CAD/JPY

0.000

0.000

NZD/JPY

0.000

0.000

GBP/CAD

-0.026

-0.384

GBP/NZD

0.000

0.000

GBP/AUD

-0.591

-0.289

AUD/NZD

0.000

0.000

AUD/CHF

0.000

0.000

EUR/NZD

0.000

0.000

NZD/CHF

0.000

0.000

CAD/CHF

0.000

0.000

NZD/CAD

0.000

0.000

USD/CNH

-0.110

-1.793

USD/HKD

-2.300

-2.621

更新日期 Date Last

Updated :

29/12/2023

更新時間 Time Last Updated :

18:37

以下為國泰君安外匯0.1(合約單位為10K)未平倉合約過夜利息(年息，以百分比計算) (負數為客戶支付利 息，正數則為客戶收取利息):

The following is GTJAFX rollover interest rates (in % p.a.) on open position per 0.1 lot (Contracts for 10K) (Negative is customer to pay interest, and positive compared with customer to receive interest):

貨幣對

買入利息 (%)

賣出利息 (%)

Currency Pairs

Interest Rate of Buy (%)

Interest Rate of Sell (%)

EUR/USD

-1.980

0.808

USD/JPY

0.000

0.000

GBP/USD

-0.615

-0.235

USD/CHF

0.000

0.000

EUR/CHF

0.000

0.000

AUD/USD

-2.362

-0.074

USD/CAD

0.111

-1.301

NZD/USD

0.000

0.000

EUR/GBP

-1.664

0.687

EUR/JPY

0.000

0.000

GBP/JPY

0.000

0.000

CHF/JPY

0.000

0.000

GBP/CHF

0.000

0.000

EUR/AUD

-2.547

0.137

EUR/CAD

-1.359

0.152

AUD/CAD

-1.034

-1.882

AUD/JPY

0.000

0.000

CAD/JPY

0.000

0.000

NZD/JPY

0.000

0.000

GBP/CAD

-0.074

-1.089

GBP/NZD

0.000

0.000

GBP/AUD

-1.674

-0.819

AUD/NZD

0.000

0.000

AUD/CHF

0.000

0.000

EUR/NZD

0.000

0.000

NZD/CHF

0.000

0.000

CAD/CHF

0.000

0.000

NZD/CAD

0.000

0.000

USD/CNH

-0.395

-6.455

USD/HKD

-8.282

-9.436

更新日期 Date Last

Updated :

29/12/2023

更新時間 Time Last Updated :

18:37

*以上利息只供參考，國泰君安外匯保留最終更改未平倉合約過夜利息之權利，客戶請留意網上之更新。

*The above interest rate for reference only, GTJAFX reserves the right to change the overnight interest rate of open positions, please note the updated information on our web pages.

敬請留意

Thank you for your attention

國泰君安外匯有限公司

Guotai Junan FX Limited

