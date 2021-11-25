Guotai Junan Securities becomes first broker to issue a 'Yulan' bond

SHANGHAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Guotai Junan Securities
became the first Chinese securities firm to issue a
so-called Yulan bond, an asset class designed to link Chinese
issuers with global investors, the Brussels-based securities
depository Euroclear said on Wednesday.
Guotai Junan Securities’ issuance of $300 million in
three-year Yulan bonds was four times oversubscribed, Euroclear
said in a statement.
Yulan bonds are issued through Shanghai Clearing House,
which serves the Chinese interbank bond market. But
international investors settle the securities within Euroclear’s
network, and thus do not need to understand the Chinese
settlement system.
"The successful issuance of Yulan Bond ... (symbolises) the
entry into a new stage by Chinese institutions for overseas bond
issuance activities,” said Nie Xiaogang, Deputy General Manager
at Guotai Junan Securities.
The issuance comes after Bank of China issued the first
'Yulan' bond in February. And the asset class was announced by
Euroclear and Shanghai Clearing House, named after Shanghai’s
city flower, the magnolia, in late 2020.
The bonds were set at 1.619%, 40 basis points lower than the
original guidance rate, according to Shanghai Clearing House.
"We look forward to 2022 where we see a healthy pipeline of
issuances from all private sectors continuing the momentum of
this new and innovative structure," said Stephan Pouyat, Global
Head of Capital Markets and Funds Services at Euroclear.
The issuance comes against a backdrop of rising defaults on
bonds issued by Chinese property developers, as China pushed to
deleverage its debt-laden real estate sector amid a slowing
economy.
(Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith
Editing by Mark Potter)