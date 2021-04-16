Guotai Junan Securities : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

國泰君安証券股份有限公司

GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02611)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the first quarter ended 31 March 2021.

By Order of the Board

Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd.

HE Qing

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC

16 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. HE Qing, Mr. WANG Song and Mr. YU Jian; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. LIU Xinyi, Ms. GUAN Wei, Mr. ZHOU Lei, Mr. ZHONG Maojun, Mr. WANG Wenjie, Mr. LIN Facheng, Mr. ZHOU Hao and Mr. AN Hongjun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. XIA Dawei, Mr. SHI Derong, Mr. CHEN Guogang, Mr. LING Tao, Mr. JIN Qingjun and Mr. Lee Conway Kong Wai.