Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd.    601211   CNE1000022F3

GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.

(601211)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guotai Junan Securities : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

04/16/2021 | 04:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

國泰君安証券股份有限公司

GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02611)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the first quarter ended 31 March 2021.

By Order of the Board

Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd.

HE Qing

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC

16 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. HE Qing, Mr. WANG Song and Mr. YU Jian; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. LIU Xinyi, Ms. GUAN Wei, Mr. ZHOU Lei, Mr. ZHONG Maojun, Mr. WANG Wenjie, Mr. LIN Facheng, Mr. ZHOU Hao and Mr. AN Hongjun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. XIA Dawei, Mr. SHI Derong, Mr. CHEN Guogang, Mr. LING Tao, Mr. JIN Qingjun and Mr. Lee Conway Kong Wai.

Disclaimer

Guotai Junan Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 08:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.
04:42aGUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES  : Notification of board meeting
PU
04/15TIMES CHINA  : Raises $200 Million From Offering 5.3% Bonds Due 2022
MT
04/12GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES  : Lists $3 Billion Borrowing Program on Hong Kong Bours..
MT
04/12Logan Group Sells, Files for Hong Kong Bourse Listing of $300 Million of Bond..
MT
04/12GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES  : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong ..
PU
04/12Alibaba, Hit by Antitrust Fine, Vows to Help Vendors With Fee Cuts
DJ
04/12Agile Group's Unit Sells Renminbi Bonds Worth $220 Million in China
MT
04/08ZHENRO PROPERTIES  : Raises $220 Million From Issuing 5.98% Bonds Due 2022
MT
03/31LOGAN  : Raises $300 Million From Bond Sale for Debt Payments
MT
03/29China SCE Group to List $300 Million of 5.95% Bonds Due 2024 in Hong Kong
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 38 426 M 5 886 M 5 886 M
Net income 2021 12 346 M 1 891 M 1 891 M
Net Debt 2021 70 225 M 10 757 M 10 757 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 3,57%
Capitalization 131 B 20 086 M 20 065 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,24x
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
Nbr of Employees 15 198
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 21,10 CNY
Last Close Price 15,93 CNY
Spread / Highest target 85,3%
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Song Wang Vice Chairman & President
Le Bin Xie Chief Financial Officer, GM-Planning & Finance
Qing He Chairman
Zhong Ning Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yutao Chen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-9.13%20 086
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-7.94%37 694
XP INC.-1.18%21 820
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-9.15%15 948
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-3.91%11 975
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-24.76%8 665
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ