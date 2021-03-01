Log in
EQS-Adhoc : Gurit extends major wind core kit supply contract for three years

03/01/2021
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Contract 
Gurit extends major wind core kit supply contract for three years 
01-March-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Zurich, March 1, 2021 - Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) announces a three-year core material kit engineering and supply 
contract with a major wind turbine manufacturer. The agreement is a continuation of a long-standing partnership with 
similar volumes and is expected to generate net sales of CHF 270-350 million over the 2021-2023 period. The contract 
will generate business for all ten kitting sites, including the new facilities being set up in India. Gurit Kitting 
will provide additional benefits with the reduction of the Total Cost of Ownership for the customer through innovative 
design solutions. 
'The extension of our existing partnership is the result of our team's ability to deliver consistent high quality and 
builds on our global footprint and focus on innovative engineered core kits.' says Andreas Kipker, General Manager of 
Gurit's Kitting business unit. 
About Gurit 
The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) are specialized on the development 
and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product 
range comprises, structural core materials, fibre reinforced prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives, resins as 
well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, 
aerospace, marine, rail and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, 
Denmark, Ecuador, Germany, Indonesia, India, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and 
the United States. 
www.gurit.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of ad hoc announcement 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Gurit Holding AG 
              Thurgauerstrasse 54 
              8050 Zurich 
              Switzerland 
Internet:     https://www.gurit.com/ 
ISIN:         CH0008012236 
Valor:        801223 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1171815 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1171815 01-March-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2021 00:32 ET (05:32 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GURIT HOLDING AG -0.22% 2300 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) -0.37% 7.38104 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
Financials
Sales 2020 585 M 644 M 644 M
Net income 2020 43,3 M 47,6 M 47,6 M
Net Debt 2020 42,4 M 46,6 M 46,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 1 076 M 1 184 M 1 183 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 3 122
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart GURIT HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Gurit Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GURIT HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2 270,00 CHF
Last Close Price 2 300,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mitja Schulz Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Wirth Chief Financial Officer
Peter Leupp Chairman
Emiliano Frulloni Chief Technology Officer
Nick Huber Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GURIT HOLDING AG-7.26%1 184
ECOLAB INC.-3.24%59 846
SIKA AG-0.66%37 483
GIVAUDAN SA-8.12%34 771
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-5.63%20 726
SYMRISE AG-10.77%15 848
