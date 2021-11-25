Gurit Financial Calendar 2022

Preliminary and unaudited 2021 net sales results will be communicated on January 31, 2022 after 5:40 p.m. CET by means of a media release.

Gurit will report its 2021 full-year results on March 1, 2022 by issuing a media release at 07:00 a.m. CET. The Annual Report 2021 will be available on Gurit's website at www.gurit.com/Investors/Reports. Management will also discuss the results in further detail at a joint media and analyst conference on March 1, 2022 at 09:00 a.m. CET. The conference will be accessible as a webcast via the following link: www.gurit.com/Investors/Webcasts

The 2021 Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) is scheduled to take place on April 20, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. CET at the Seedamm Plaza Hotel, Seedammstrasse 3, 8808 Pfäffikon SZ, Switzerland. Related information will be published 20 days before the AGM online at www.gurit.com/Investors/AGM

First Quarter 2022 net sales results will be communicated on April 20, 2022, after 06:00 p.m. CET by means of a media release.

Gurit will report its 2022 half-year results on August 17, 2022 by issuing a press release at 07:00 a.m. CET. At the same time Gurit will publish its first half-year 2022 report online at www.gurit.com/Investors/Reports. Management will discuss the results in further detail at a joint media and analyst conference on August 17, 2022 at 09:00 a.m. CET. The conference will be accessible as a webcast.

Third Quarter and nine-months 2022 net sales results will be communicated on October 21, 2022 by means of a media release.