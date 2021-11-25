Log in
    GUR   CH0008012236

GURIT HOLDING AG

(GUR)
Gurit Financial Calendar 2022

11/25/2021 | 12:03pm EST
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference
Gurit Financial Calendar 2022

25-Nov-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, 25 November 2021 - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

 

Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) has published its financial calendar for the fiscal year 2022 today.

Preliminary and unaudited 2021 net sales results will be communicated on January 31, 2022 after 5:40 p.m. CET by means of a media release. 

 

Gurit will report its 2021 full-year results on March 1, 2022 by issuing a media release at 07:00 a.m. CET. The Annual Report 2021 will be available on Gurit's website at www.gurit.com/Investors/Reports. Management will also discuss the results in further detail at a joint media and analyst conference on March 1, 2022 at 09:00 a.m. CET. The conference will be accessible as a webcast via the following link: www.gurit.com/Investors/Webcasts

 

The 2021 Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) is scheduled to take place on April 20, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. CET at the Seedamm Plaza Hotel, Seedammstrasse 3, 8808 Pfäffikon SZ, Switzerland. Related information will be published 20 days before the AGM online at www.gurit.com/Investors/AGM

 

First Quarter 2022 net sales results will be communicated on April 20, 2022, after 06:00 p.m. CET by means of a media release.

 

Gurit will report its 2022 half-year results on August 17, 2022 by issuing a press release at 07:00 a.m. CET. At the same time Gurit will publish its first half-year 2022 report online at www.gurit.com/Investors/Reports. Management will discuss the results in further detail at a joint media and analyst conference on August 17, 2022 at 09:00 a.m. CET. The conference will be accessible as a webcast.

 

Third Quarter and nine-months 2022 net sales results will be communicated on October 21, 2022 by means of a media release.

 

Financial calendar 2022

January 31     

Preliminary and unaudited 2021 net sales results media release (after 17:40 CET)

March 1

2021 full-year results media release (07:00 CET)
Analysts & media conference (09:00 CET)

April 20

AGM Annual General Meeting (16:30 CET)
Net sales results Q1 2022 media release (after 18:00 CET)

August 17

2022 half-year results media release (07:00 CET),
Analyst & media conference call (09:00 CET)

October 21

Q3 and 9-months 2022 net sales results media release (07:00 CET)

About Gurit

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) are specialized on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises structural core materials, fibre reinforced prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives, resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, aerospace, marine, rail and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.

www.gurit.com

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Forward-looking statements:

To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Gurit Holding AG
Thurgauerstrasse 54
8050 Zurich
Switzerland
Internet: https://www.gurit.com/
ISIN: CH0008012236
Valor: 801223
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1252088

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1252088  25-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

© EQS 2021
All news about GURIT HOLDING AG
12:03pGurit Financial Calendar 2022
EQ
10/18GURIT : Mirabaud Securities Lowers Price Target on Gurit, Downgrades Recommendation to Hol..
MT
10/15GURIT : Trims FY21 Outlook as Nine-Month Revenue Falls 17% on Lower Demand
MT
08/17Gurit Holding AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2021
CI
08/17Gurit Reports Unaudited Sales Results for the First Half of 2021
CI
08/16Gurit Holding Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
06/29GURIT : Mirabaud Securities Lowers Price Target on Gurit, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
06/28GURIT : Cuts FY21 Sales Forecast, Adds New Chief Technology Officer
MT
06/25GURIT : updates the financial outlook for 2021 and announces organizational changes to str..
EQ
06/25Gurit Announces Executive Changes
CI
Analyst Recommendations on GURIT HOLDING AG
Financials
Sales 2021 468 M 500 M 500 M
Net income 2021 18,4 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
Net Debt 2021 23,4 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,1x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 701 M 749 M 749 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 906
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart GURIT HOLDING AG
Technical analysis trends GURIT HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 498,00 CHF
Average target price 1 704,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitja Schulz Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Wirth Chief Financial Officer
Peter Leupp Chairman
Ernst Lutz Chief Technology Officer
Nick Huber Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GURIT HOLDING AG-39.60%749
ECOLAB INC.6.93%66 297
SIKA AG49.21%54 699
GIVAUDAN SA20.48%44 318
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.79.75%35 522
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.368.00%26 303