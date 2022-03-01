Log in
    GUR   CH0008012236

GURIT HOLDING AG

(GUR)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Swiss Exchange -  02/22 11:31:50 am
1514 CHF   +3.84%
12:28aGURIT : Full-year Results Presentation 2021
PU
12:28aGURIT : Télécharger (PDF)
PU
12:28aGURIT : Jahresbericht 2021; in Englisch
PU
Gurit : Full-year Results Presentation 2021

03/01/2022 | 12:28am EST
Gurit FY2021 Results

Media and Analyst Conference

Mitja Schulz

Philippe Wirth

CEO

CFO

1 March 2022 at 09:00 AM CET

WITH PASSION FOR A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

Introductory statement

This presentation may include forward-looking statements that reflect the intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections of Gurit Holding AG about the future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance and similar circumstances.

Such statements are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations which may prove to be erroneous, although Gurit Holding AG believes them to be reasonable at this time.

FY2021 Media & Analyst Conference | 01/03/2022 |

2

Gurit Confidential

Agenda

  1. Business update
  2. Financial results
  3. Outlook
  4. Q&A session for Analysts & Financial Journalists

FY2021 Media & Analyst Conference | 01/03/2022 |

3

Gurit Confidential

2021 Highlights

Revenue of 468m CHF

Impacted by Wind market decline and lower Balsa sales

Adj. Operating profit margin of 7% (excl. restr. & imp. charges)

Impacted by material cost inflation; lower tooling business, ramp-up costs

Growing "Lightweighting" business

Marine business on and above pre-Covid levels. Strong demand from Industrial segments. Aerospace with positive business outlook.

On track with global footprint expansions

MX launched and India on track notwithstanding COVID challenges

Improved ESG performance

Initiated the "Gurit 2025" strategy program

Strongly emphasizing sustainability-, customer- and innovation focus

467.9

million CHF Net sales

7%

Adj. Operating profit

100% Western Wind OEM served, 90% of all wind turbine blade makers

(in terms of sales)

FY2021 Media & Analyst Conference |

01/03/2022 |

4

Gurit Confidential

2021 review

Footprint expansion & extended customer base

Chennai,

South India

Tamaulipas,

Mexico

FY2021 Media & Analyst Conference | 01/03/2022 |

5

Gurit Confidential

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gurit Holding AG published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 05:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
