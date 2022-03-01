Gurit : Jahresbericht 2021; in Englisch

GURIT ANNUAL REPORT 2021 BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL REVIEW

STRATEGY 2025 - ONE WINNING GURIT

In 2021, we introduced our updated Strategy 2025. The motto "One Winning Gurit" underpins our actions and plans, which focus on technology leadership and innovation, strong customer orientation and regional proximity as well as sustainability and health and safety. Each of these areas is integral to the success of our business and guides us in our day-to-daydecision-making process at all levels throughout the organisation.

We continuously build our position as a solution provider for our customers, with specific focus on both onshore and offshore wind energy blade manufacturers. We have a full service offering of innovative systems and engineering solutions. Developing regional proximity to our customers has been a key part of our strategy this past year and will remain so going forward. We also strengthened our approach to innovation, and strengthened our global Technology & Innovation team to reposition ourselves as a future-oriented solution provider for highly competitive composites manufacturing solutions.

In our lightweighting sectors, we continue to be a leading partner to the industry, through new product innovations and technical solutions. We launched a new fire-resistant version of our PET structural core - Kerdyn™ Green FR - in response to the growing demand in industrial applications for structural core with good fire, smoke and toxicity behaviour, opening up new market opportunities in the Marine and Industrial market segments.

At Gurit, our employees continue to be crucial to our success and with the change and uncertainty we have had to live with over the past two years, we believe companies have a responsibility to step up for their staff. We have put in place several programmes to support our team through what continues to be challenging times. We have established employee development and leadership programs, introduced mental health initiatives, and new communication channels. In 2022 we are launching innovation culture and employee engagement initiatives, as well as encouraging our Sites to become involved in local community projects as part of our commitment to social responsibility. We aim to grow a team of talented, engaged and supported staff who together build One Winning Gurit.

MARKETS SHOW MIXED GROWTH

Gurit finished the year with net sales impacted by a globally reduced demand for wind blades and a decreasing demand for and price of balsa, compared with a very strong previous year. Both the Marine and Industrial markets as well as Aerospace have picked up growth compared with the prior year.

Composite Materials reported net sales of CHF 221.8 million for 2021. This is a decline of -21.1% at constant rates compared to 2020. The decrease is due to lower Wind demand and globally reduced volumes and prices in balsa. Sales and profitability were also impacted by delays in the ramp-up of the new PET extrusion facility in Tamaulipas, Mexico. The Wind energy market was negatively impacted in 2021 due to the expiration of government subsidies in both China and the US. Nonetheless, we saw progress in both our India facilities coming online as well as the Tamaulipas plant improving production capability, and the relocation of our kitting operation