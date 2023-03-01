Gurit : Sustainability Report 2022

GURIT ANNUAL REPORT 2022 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

ABOUT US

ACTIVITIES AND MARKETS SERVED

Gurit is a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced composite materials (kitted core materials, prepregs, formulated products), tooling automation (manufacturing solutions) as well as composite structural engineering services. Gurit is uniquely positioned to serve global growth markets with advanced composite solutions for the wind energy, marine, transportation and many other industries. We conduct business with passion for a sustainable future. In the renewable energy market, we are a partner for global wind energy customers, with a focus on the wind turbine blade. We have an in-depth understanding of the value chain and strive to help increase wind energy competitiveness and promote its sustainable growth. In the marine and industrial markets, we drive lightweighting, enabling our customers to achieve their goals, and contributing to a sustainable economy through our knowledge and expertise in providing high performance materials and engineering.

In 2022, Gurit underwent a few strategic organisational changes. The divestment of the Aerospace business strengthens Gurit's focus on its activities in the wind turbine industry as well as in the marine and industrial markets. In May 2022, Gurit acquired a 60% share of Fiberline Composites A/S, a technology-leading manufacturer of pultruded carbon and glass fibre products used in wind blade production. With the addition of Fiberline, Gurit has successfully enhanced and strengthened its product offering for the wind energy market.

Gurit was founded in Switzerland in 1835 and to date the headquarters of Gurit Holding AG is in Swit- zerland where the company is listed as GURN on the SIX Swiss stock exchange.

More information about our activity: