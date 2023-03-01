Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Gurit Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GURN   CH1173567111

GURIT HOLDING AG

(GURN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:20:00 2023-03-01 am EST
98.90 CHF   +3.02%
02/14Mirabaud Securities Lowers Price Target on Gurit, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
01/30Gurit Posts 12% Rise In 2022 Net Sales
MT
01/25Gurit : Ecovadis Rating Certificate 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gurit : Sustainability Report 2022

03/01/2023 | 03:19pm EST
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

www.gurit.com

GURIT ANNUAL REPORT 2022 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

ABOUT US

ACTIVITIES AND MARKETS SERVED

Gurit is a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced composite materials (kitted core materials, prepregs, formulated products), tooling automation (manufacturing solutions) as well as composite structural engineering services. Gurit is uniquely positioned to serve global growth markets with advanced composite solutions for the wind energy, marine, transportation and many other industries. We conduct business with passion for a sustainable future. In the renewable energy market, we are a partner for global wind energy customers, with a focus on the wind turbine blade. We have an in-depth understanding of the value chain and strive to help increase wind energy competitiveness and promote its sustainable growth. In the marine and industrial markets, we drive lightweighting, enabling our customers to achieve their goals, and contributing to a sustainable economy through our knowledge and expertise in providing high performance materials and engineering.

In 2022, Gurit underwent a few strategic organisational changes. The divestment of the Aerospace business strengthens Gurit's focus on its activities in the wind turbine industry as well as in the marine and industrial markets. In May 2022, Gurit acquired a 60% share of Fiberline Composites A/S, a technology-leading manufacturer of pultruded carbon and glass fibre products used in wind blade production. With the addition of Fiberline, Gurit has successfully enhanced and strengthened its product offering for the wind energy market.

Gurit was founded in Switzerland in 1835 and to date the headquarters of Gurit Holding AG is in Swit- zerland where the company is listed as GURN on the SIX Swiss stock exchange.

More information about our activity:

2

100%

WESTERN WIND OEM SERVED, 90% of wind turbine blade makers

TECHNICAL

EXPERTISE

LIGHTWEIGHTING

EXCELLENCE

High-performance materials and engineering for advanced composite applications in the marine and many other industries

Foundation 1835

in Switzerland

30 YEARS

ADVANCED COMPOSITES

  • GRI 2-1 Organisational details
  • GRI 2-6 Activities, value chain and other business relationships

3

GURIT ANNUAL REPORT 2022 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

GURIT AT A GLANCE

2 500

Employees

500 Million

CHF Net Sales (2022)

3

Global R&D application centers

R&D and technical support staff of >100

  • GRI 2-1 Organisational details
  • GRI 2-6 Activities, value chain and other business relationships

N GRI 2-7

Employees

4

29

5

SITES

CONTINENTS

5

Disclaimer

Gurit Holding AG published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 20:18:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 500 M 532 M 532 M
Net income 2022 14,1 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net Debt 2022 100 M 107 M 107 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,5x
Yield 2022 1,02%
Capitalization 467 M 497 M 497 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 2 406
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart GURIT HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Gurit Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GURIT HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 98,00 CHF
Average target price 111,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitja Schulz Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Wirth Chief Financial Officer
Rudolf Hadorn Chairman
Ernst Lutz Chief Technology Officer
Nick Huber Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GURIT HOLDING AG6.67%489
ECOLAB INC.9.49%45 335
SIKA AG19.03%43 307
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION17.27%29 805
GIVAUDAN SA0.28%27 993
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG13.90%17 809