Gurit : Télécharger (PDF)

GURIT ANNUAL REPORT 2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT CREATING A STRONG SUSTAINABILITY PLATFORM FOREWORD BY MITJA SCHULZ CEO Gurit is in a unique position globally, as a vertically integrated solution provider to the wind energy industry, to deliver on sustainability targets that impact the full supply chain. Critical to achieving this is a strong - and indeed sustainable - platform from which we can launch our initiatives, ensuring that sustainability is fully integrated throughout the business and now also an integral part of our Strategy 2025. One of our goals in 2021 therefore was to set up a comprehensive structure and framework to manage our sustainability actions and continue to move forward in this area with conviction. We now have 5 pillars of sustainability, with 8 workstreams to drive our actions towards the achievement of our annual targets. As we communicate this approach to our stakeholders and we see tangible and measurable action-taking across the focus areas, I am confident this framework will strengthen our commitment to sustainability in the coming year, and we will see our vision 'With passion for a sustainable future' come to life across our organisation and beyond. 54

Safety First continues not only to be a motto at Gurit, but an integral part of the culture we are creating. Whether an employee, a customer, a supplier - safety always comes first and I am proud of the numerous accident prevention initiatives over the past 12 months, such as safety walks, site evaluations, training programmes and more, which have led to noteworthy results such as 1000 days without an accident at our Ecuador site. What is clear throughout this report is how critical our staff are to our success. With the change and uncertainty we have all had to live with over the past two years, companies have a responsibility to step up and stand up for their staff in these ever-challenging times. Last year, in the context of the pandemic, Gurit launched a mental health initiative to support our employees and educate our leaders on this topic, and I am pleased we are continuing with this into 2022. We also laid the groundwork for our diversity, equality, and inclusion goals, and this year we plan to release new policy statements, a management system and training, to ensure we can truly call ourselves an equal opportunity employer. In 2020 we set a bold target to achieve climate neutrality by the end of 2021 and I am delighted to say we have achieved this scope 1, 2 and partial scope 3 under the Greenhouse Gas Protocol. These concern those areas of business over which we have direct control (scope 1), the sourcing of all our electrical power from 100% renewable energy (scope 2), plus the part of our indirect (scope 3) emissions where we have some control. This has been achieved through significant work by our staff and is testament to the level of commitment to sustainability throughout the company. An area in which we look forward to making further progress is resource utilisation. Today Gurit has a vertically integrated value chain for recycling: our PET Kerdyn Green structural core material was made with 1 156 million recycled bottles in 2021. We process recycled bottles into flakes and then into granulate, then produce structural foam for wind turbine blades, thus renewable energy - and many more applications such as boats, buildings or transportation. We take it as an ongoing sustainability challenge to further