Gurit : Télécharger (PDF)

This Sustainability Report is an integral part of the Gurit Annual Report 2021
can be downloaded at www.gurit.com/en/investors/reports
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
CREATING A STRONG SUSTAINABILITY PLATFORM
FOREWORD BY
MITJA SCHULZ
CEO
Gurit is in a unique position globally, as a vertically integrated solution provider to the wind energy industry, to deliver on sustainability targets that impact the full supply chain. Critical to achieving this is a strong - and indeed sustainable - platform from which we can launch our initiatives, ensuring that sustainability is fully integrated throughout the business and now also an integral part of our Strategy 2025.
One of our goals in 2021 therefore was to set up a comprehensive structure and framework to manage our sustainability actions and continue to move forward in this area with conviction. We now have 5 pillars of sustainability, with 8 workstreams to drive our actions towards the achievement of our annual targets. As we communicate this approach to our stakeholders and we see tangible and measurable action-taking across the focus areas, I am confident this framework will strengthen our commitment to sustainability in the coming year, and we will see our vision 'With passion for a sustainable future' come to life across our organisation and beyond.
Safety First continues not only to be a motto at Gurit, but an integral part of the culture we are creating. Whether an employee, a customer, a supplier - safety always comes first and I am proud of the numerous accident prevention initiatives over the past 12 months, such as safety walks, site evaluations, training programmes and more, which have led to noteworthy results such as 1000 days without an accident at our Ecuador site.
What is clear throughout this report is how critical our staff are to our success. With the change and uncertainty we have all had to live with over the past two years, companies have a responsibility to step up and stand up for their staff in these ever-challenging times. Last year, in the context of the pandemic, Gurit launched a mental health initiative to support our employees and educate our leaders on this topic, and I am pleased we are continuing with this into 2022. We also laid the groundwork for our diversity, equality, and inclusion goals, and this year we plan to release new policy statements, a management system and training, to ensure we can truly call ourselves an equal opportunity employer.
In 2020 we set a bold target to achieve climate neutrality by the end of 2021 and I am delighted to say we have achieved this scope 1, 2 and partial scope 3 under the Greenhouse Gas Protocol. These concern those areas of business over which we have direct control (scope 1), the sourcing of all our electrical power from 100% renewable energy (scope 2), plus the part of our indirect (scope 3) emissions where we have some control. This has been achieved through significant work by our staff and is testament to the level of commitment to sustainability throughout the company.
An area in which we look forward to making further progress is resource utilisation. Today Gurit has a vertically integrated value chain for recycling: our PET Kerdyn Green structural core material was made with 1 156 million recycled bottles in 2021. We process recycled bottles into flakes and then into granulate, then produce structural foam for wind turbine blades, thus renewable energy - and many more applications such as boats, buildings or transportation. We take it as an ongoing sustainability challenge to further
optimise our material usage and reduce our consumption of electricity and fuels, and our Technology & Innovation teams are also developing next generation sustainable ma- terials. We rolled out our Water Management Guidelines towards the end of the year and have undertaken several steps to reduce our product packaging. I am excited to see what we achieve in this area in the coming 12 months.
We still have work to do, but we also now have the framework and structure in place to look further afield into our sphere of influence and work on greenhouse gas emission reduction opportunities and circularity/end-of-life projects with our supply chain and industry partners (scope 3 of our carbon neutrality strategy). We are encouraging our staff, supported by our culture of innovation and engagement, to identify and bring to our attention such opportunities. There is no doubt that having each one of us take responsibility and successfully working together is the way we can best impact this urgent issue.
Gurit reaffirms its support of the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact in the areas of Human Rights, Labour, Environment and Anti-Corruption. Our annual communication on progress is part of this 2021 Gurit Sustainability Report in which we describe our actions to continually improve the integration of the Global Compact and its principles into our business strategy, culture, and daily operations.
I would like to take the opportunity to thank our employees and corporate partners for participating in our sustainability journey to date. We are making progress and the work we are doing does have an impact. I am looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together in 2022.
Yours sincerely,
Mitja Schulz, CEO
Zurich, February 2022
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
ABOUT US
ACTIVITIES AND MARKETS SERVED
Gurit is a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced composite materials (kitted core materials, prepregs, formulated products), tooling automation and wind blade manufacturing systems as well as composite structural engineering services. Gurit is uniquely positioned to serve global growth markets with advanced composite solutions for the wind energy, aerospace, marine, transportation and many other industries.
We conduct business with a passion for a sustainable future. In the renewable energy market, we are a system partner for global wind energy customers, with a focus on the wind turbine blade. We have an in-depth understanding of the value chain and strive to help increase wind energy competitiveness and promote its sustainable growth. In Aerospace, Marine, and Industrial markets we drive lightweighting, enabling our customers to achieve their goals, and contributing to a sustainable economy through our knowledge and expertise in providing high performance materials and engineering.
Gurit was founded in Switzerland in 1835 and to date the headquarters of Gurit Holding AG is in Swit- zerland where the company is listed as GUR on the SIX Swiss stock exchange.
More information about our activity:
www.gurit.com or youtu.be/KPPXNVf2-2g
100%
WESTERN WIND OEM SERVED, 90% of wind turbine blade makers
TECHNICAL
EXPERTISE
LIGHTWEIGHTING
EXCELLENCE
High-performance materials and engineering for advanced composite applications in the aerospace, marine and many other industries
GRI 102-1 Name of organization
GRI 102-2 Activities, brands, products and services
GRI 102-3 Location of headquarters
GRI 102-6 Market served
GRI 102-7 Scale of organisation
Foundation in Switzerland 1835
30 YEARS ADVANCED COMPOSITES
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
VISION, MISSION, VALUES
Our vision
WITH PASSION FOR A
SUSTAINABLE FUTURE
Our mission is in wind energy and lightweighting.
We are a system partner for wind energy customers globally, with focus on the wind turbine blade. With our unique offerings and in-depth understanding of the value chain we help to increase wind energy competitiveness and promote its sustainable growth. For lightweighting applications we use our knowledge and expertise to provide high-performance materials and engineering.
