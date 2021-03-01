Log in
GURIT HOLDING AG

(GUR)
Gurit : extends major wind core kit supply contract for three years

03/01/2021 | 12:42am EST
About Gurit
The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) are specialized on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises, structural core materials, fibre reinforced prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives, resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, aerospace, marine, rail and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Germany, Indonesia, India, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.

www.gurit.com

Disclaimer

Gurit Holding AG published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 05:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 585 M 644 M 644 M
Net income 2020 43,3 M 47,6 M 47,6 M
Net Debt 2020 42,4 M 46,6 M 46,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 1 076 M 1 184 M 1 183 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 3 122
Free-Float 72,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mitja Schulz Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Wirth Chief Financial Officer
Peter Leupp Chairman
Emiliano Frulloni Chief Technology Officer
Nick Huber Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GURIT HOLDING AG-7.26%1 184
ECOLAB INC.-3.24%59 846
SIKA AG-0.66%37 483
GIVAUDAN SA-8.12%34 771
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-5.63%20 726
SYMRISE AG-10.77%15 848
