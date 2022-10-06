Advanced search
    GURU   CA36260M1005

GURU ORGANIC ENERGY CORP.

(GURU)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:46 2022-10-06 pm EDT
3.540 CAD   -3.01%
05:36pGURU Organic Energy Announces Departure of Board Member
GL
09/15Guru organic energy announces third quarter 2022 financial resultsv
AQ
09/15GURU Organic Energy Cut to Hold by Stifel GMP as FQ3 Results Disappoint; Price Target Lowered to C$5.00
MT
GURU Organic Energy Announces Departure of Board Member

10/06/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
MONTREAL, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, today announced that Suzanne Poirier has resigned as a director of the Company. Ms. Poirier has accepted a new role as Senior Vice President Operations at Alimentation Couche-Tard, one of GURU’s main clients. Given this new executive operational role and out of an abundance of caution, she resigned to avoid any appearance of conflict. Her resignation will be effective on October 7, 2022.

“On behalf of the Board and management, I wish to extend our gratitude to Suzanne Poirier and thank her for her contributions over the last years. We also wish her all the best in her new role,” said Joe Zakher, Executive Chair of the Board at GURU.

Ms. Poirier has served as a director of the Company since November 2020, including as Chair of the Audit Committee. The Company will work towards identifying a new independent director as soon as practically possible.

About GURU Products
All GURU energy drinks are plant-based, high in natural caffeine, free of artificial sweeteners, artificial colours and flavours, and have no preservatives. In addition, all drinks are organic, vegan and gluten free – and the best thing is their amazing taste.

About GURU
GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram and @guruenergy on Facebook.

For further information, please contact:

GURU Organic Energy
Investors
Carl Goyette, President and CEO
Ingy Sarraf, Chief Financial Officer
514-845-4878
investors@guruenergy.com
Media
Lyla Radmanovich
PELICAN PR
514-845-8763
media@rppelican.ca

Financials
Sales 2022 29,9 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
Net income 2022 -20,6 M -15,0 M -15,0 M
Net cash 2022 41,0 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 118 M 86,0 M 86,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 52,0%
Managers and Directors
Carl Goyette President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ingy Sarraf Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Joseph Zakher Executive Chairman
Luc Martin-Privat VP-Research & Development
Eric Graveline Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GURU ORGANIC ENERGY CORP.-77.29%86
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-4.10%243 217
PEPSICO, INC.-4.44%229 064
NONGFU SPRING CO., LTD.-6.90%68 197
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.1.57%53 019
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION-4.57%48 568