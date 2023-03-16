Advanced search
    GURU   CA36260M1005

GURU ORGANIC ENERGY CORP.

(GURU)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:55:52 2023-03-16 pm EDT
3.220 CAD   -0.92%
GURU Organic Energy Announces Election of Directors

03/16/2023 | 05:45pm EDT
MONTREAL, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, announces that the nominees listed in its management information circular dated January 25, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The elected directors are Joseph Zakher, Carl Goyette, Eric Graveline, Philippe Meunier and Alain Miquelon.

Furthermore, the shareholders approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's external auditors, as well as the resolution regarding unallocated awards under the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan.

About GURU
GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram and @guruenergy on Facebook.

For further information, please contact:

GURU Organic Energy

Investors
Carl Goyette, President and CEO
Ingy Sarraf, Chief Financial Officer
514-845-4878
investors@guruenergy.com		Media
Lyla Radmanovich
PELICAN PR
514-845-8763
media@rppelican.ca


Financials
Sales 2023 31,8 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
Net income 2023 -14,9 M -10,8 M -10,8 M
Net cash 2023 32,0 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 -6,71x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 103 M 75,3 M 75,3 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
EV / Sales 2024 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 52,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,22 CAD
Average target price 4,28 CAD
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Goyette Vice President-Sales & Marketing
Ingy Sarraf Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Joseph Zakher Executive Chairman
Luc Martin-Privat VP-Research & Development
Eric Graveline Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GURU ORGANIC ENERGY CORP.44.44%76
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-5.00%261 439
PEPSICO, INC.-2.23%243 264
NONGFU SPRING CO., LTD.0.34%63 401
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION0.81%53 469
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-2.08%49 113