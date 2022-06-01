GURU Organic Energy to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results

MONTREAL, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, will report its financial results for the second quarter ended April 30, 2022, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, before markets open.



Management will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a Q&A period open exclusively to financial analysts who are invited to participate by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties are invited to participate in the call on a listen-only basis and are encouraged to do so via live audio webcast, which will be available on GURU's website.

Second quarter 2022 conference call details:

Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rvmnm9de

Via telephone: 833-678-0822 (North America) or 602-563-8278 (International). Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference call begins.

Participants will need to provide the following Conference ID Number: 1207028

A webcast replay will be available on GURU’s website until June 14, 2023.



About GURU

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram and @guruenergy on Facebook.

