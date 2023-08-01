Translation

August 1, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

Name of the Listed Company:

Gurunavi, Inc.

Listed Stock Exchanges:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock Code:

2440

URL:

https://corporate.gnavi.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Akio Sugihara, President and Representative Director

Contact:

Teruhisa Yamada, Senior Managing Executive Officer

TEL: +81-3-6744-6463

Scheduled date to submit Quarterly Securities Report:

August 4, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary materials on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31,

2024 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

to owners of parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2023

2,586

(12.4)

(67)

-

(68)

-

(285)

-

June 30, 2022

2,953

(2.7)

(1,027)

-

(1,006)

-

(844)

-

Note:

Comprehensive income

Three months ended June 30, 2023:

¥(282) million

[

-%]

Three months ended June 30, 2022:

¥(816) million

[

-%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2023

(5.80)

-

June 30, 2022

(16.04)

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

June 30, 2023

10,595

6,614

61.7

86.07

March 31, 2023

13,001

6,898

52.5

89.08

Reference:

Equity

As of June 30, 2023:

¥6,539 million

As of March 31, 2023:

¥6,821 million

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

-

March 31, 2024

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2024

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

(Forecast)

Note:

Revisions to the cash dividend forecasts most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net income

Basic earnings

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

per share

owners of parent

Millions of

Millions of

Millions of

Millions of

yen

%

yen

%

yen

%

yen

%

Yen

Six months ending

5,600

(4.5)

(500)

-

(540)

-

(550)

-

(11.24)

September 30, 2023

Fiscal year ending

13,700

11.4

(700)

-

(750)

-

(770)

-

(16.55)

March 31, 2024

Note:

Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced: Yes

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months under review: None
  2. Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections: None
  5. Number of shares issued (common shares)
    1. Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2023

56,903,800 shares

As of March 31, 2023

56,903,800 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2023

1,128,462 shares

As of March 31, 2023

1,128,462 shares

  1. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2023

55,775,338 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2022

54,996,038 shares

  • Quarterly financial results are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

Forward-looking statements, including the consolidated forecasts stated in these materials, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ materially due to various factors.

Cash dividends on class shares

The breakdown of per-share dividends on class shares with different shareholders' rights than for common shares is as follows.

Class A preferred shares

Per-share dividends

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

-

-

-

45

45

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

-

March 31, 2024

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2024

-

-

45

45

(Forecast)

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

8,266,468

6,888,292

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

2,871,526

1,625,562

Accounts receivable - other

813,708

772,892

Other

307,188

480,489

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(197,826)

(75,814)

Total current assets

12,061,065

9,691,421

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

-

43,266

Intangible assets

-

132,344

Investments and other assets

939,941

728,552

Total non-current assets

939,941

904,163

Total assets

13,001,006

10,595,584

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

117,622

60,902

Income taxes payable

22,434

6,430

Provision for bonuses

178,311

95,036

Provision for point card certificates

15,829

17,583

Accounts payable - other

2,031,459

1,025,847

Deposits received

920,919

111,039

Other

370,478

209,010

Total current liabilities

3,657,055

1,525,850

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

2,200,000

2,200,000

Asset retirement obligations

158,920

169,317

Other

86,343

86,059

Total non-current liabilities

2,445,264

2,455,376

Total liabilities

6,102,319

3,981,227

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

100,000

100,000

Capital surplus

9,045,626

9,045,626

Retained earnings

490,295

204,778

Treasury shares

(2,996,438)

(2,996,438)

Total shareholders' equity

6,639,483

6,353,966

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

134,887

131,737

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

47,315

53,400

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

182,202

185,137

Share acquisition rights

77,000

75,253

Total net assets

6,898,687

6,614,357

Total liabilities and net assets

13,001,006

10,595,584

  1. Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income Consolidated statement of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

Net sales

2,953,119

2,586,778

Cost of sales

1,316,360

851,321

Gross profit

1,636,759

1,735,457

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,664,387

1,802,794

Operating loss

(1,027,628)

(67,337)

Non-operating income

Dividend income

12,214

2,000

Other

11,306

5,223

Total non-operating income

23,521

7,223

Non-operating expenses

Commitment fees

1,994

1,994

Interest expenses

233

5,536

Other

499

755

Total non-operating expenses

2,727

8,286

Ordinary loss

(1,006,834)

(68,400)

Extraordinary income

Gain on reversal of asset retirement obligations

48,241

-

Gain on sale of investment securities

290,290

-

Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights

2,972

2,128

Total extraordinary income

341,504

2,128

Extraordinary losses

Loss on cancellation of rental contracts

150,829

-

Loss on valuation of investment securities

18,572

212,815

Total extraordinary losses

169,401

212,815

Net loss before income taxes

(834,732)

(279,087)

Income taxes

9,411

6,430

Net loss

(844,143)

(285,517)

Net loss attributable to owners of parent

(844,143)

(285,517)

