As of March 31, 2023:

As of June 30, 2023:

As of

to owners of parent

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

2024 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31,

(Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted.)

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting:

Preparation of supplementary materials on quarterly financial results: Yes

Scheduled date to submit Quarterly Securities Report:

Name of the Listed Company:

for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends First quarter-end Second quarter-end Third quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended - 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 March 31, 2023 Fiscal year ending - March 31, 2024 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 (Forecast) Note: Revisions to the cash dividend forecasts most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net income Basic earnings Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to per share owners of parent Millions of Millions of Millions of Millions of yen % yen % yen % yen % Yen Six months ending 5,600 (4.5) (500) - (540) - (550) - (11.24) September 30, 2023 Fiscal year ending 13,700 11.4 (700) - (750) - (770) - (16.55) March 31, 2024 Note: Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced: Yes

* Notes

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months under review: None Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections: None Number of shares issued (common shares) Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2023 56,903,800 shares As of March 31, 2023 56,903,800 shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2023 1,128,462 shares As of March 31, 2023 1,128,462 shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2023 55,775,338 shares Three months ended June 30, 2022 54,996,038 shares

Quarterly financial results are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

Forward-looking statements, including the consolidated forecasts stated in these materials, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ materially due to various factors.

