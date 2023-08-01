Translation
August 1, 2023
Consolidated Financial Results
for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
Name of the Listed Company:
Gurunavi, Inc.
Listed Stock Exchanges:
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Stock Code:
2440
URL:
https://corporate.gnavi.co.jp/en/
Representative:
Akio Sugihara, President and Representative Director
Contact:
Teruhisa Yamada, Senior Managing Executive Officer
TEL: +81-3-6744-6463
Scheduled date to submit Quarterly Securities Report:
August 4, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary materials on quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31,
2024 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
to owners of parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2023
2,586
(12.4)
(67)
-
(68)
-
(285)
-
June 30, 2022
2,953
(2.7)
(1,027)
-
(1,006)
-
(844)
-
Note:
Comprehensive income
Three months ended June 30, 2023:
¥(282) million
[
-%]
Three months ended June 30, 2022:
¥(816) million
[
-%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2023
(5.80)
-
June 30, 2022
(16.04)
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
June 30, 2023
10,595
6,614
61.7
86.07
March 31, 2023
13,001
6,898
52.5
89.08
Reference:
Equity
As of June 30, 2023:
¥6,539 million
As of March 31, 2023:
¥6,821 million
- 1 -
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
-
March 31, 2024
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2024
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
(Forecast)
Note:
Revisions to the cash dividend forecasts most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net income
Basic earnings
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to
per share
owners of parent
Millions of
Millions of
Millions of
Millions of
yen
%
yen
%
yen
%
yen
%
Yen
Six months ending
5,600
(4.5)
(500)
-
(540)
-
(550)
-
(11.24)
September 30, 2023
Fiscal year ending
13,700
11.4
(700)
-
(750)
-
(770)
-
(16.55)
March 31, 2024
Note:
Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced: Yes
* Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months under review: None
- Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections
- Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
- Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
- Restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections: None
- Number of shares issued (common shares)
- Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2023
56,903,800 shares
As of March 31, 2023
56,903,800 shares
- Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2023
1,128,462 shares
As of March 31, 2023
1,128,462 shares
- Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2023
55,775,338 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2022
54,996,038 shares
- Quarterly financial results are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
- Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
Forward-looking statements, including the consolidated forecasts stated in these materials, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ materially due to various factors.
- 2 -
Cash dividends on class shares
The breakdown of per-share dividends on class shares with different shareholders' rights than for common shares is as follows.
Class A preferred shares
Per-share dividends
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
-
-
45
45
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
-
March 31, 2024
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2024
-
-
45
45
(Forecast)
- 3 -
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
8,266,468
6,888,292
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
2,871,526
1,625,562
Accounts receivable - other
813,708
772,892
Other
307,188
480,489
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(197,826)
(75,814)
Total current assets
12,061,065
9,691,421
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
-
43,266
Intangible assets
-
132,344
Investments and other assets
939,941
728,552
Total non-current assets
939,941
904,163
Total assets
13,001,006
10,595,584
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
117,622
60,902
Income taxes payable
22,434
6,430
Provision for bonuses
178,311
95,036
Provision for point card certificates
15,829
17,583
Accounts payable - other
2,031,459
1,025,847
Deposits received
920,919
111,039
Other
370,478
209,010
Total current liabilities
3,657,055
1,525,850
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
2,200,000
2,200,000
Asset retirement obligations
158,920
169,317
Other
86,343
86,059
Total non-current liabilities
2,445,264
2,455,376
Total liabilities
6,102,319
3,981,227
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
100,000
100,000
Capital surplus
9,045,626
9,045,626
Retained earnings
490,295
204,778
Treasury shares
(2,996,438)
(2,996,438)
Total shareholders' equity
6,639,483
6,353,966
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
134,887
131,737
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
47,315
53,400
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
182,202
185,137
Share acquisition rights
77,000
75,253
Total net assets
6,898,687
6,614,357
Total liabilities and net assets
13,001,006
10,595,584
- 4 -
- Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income Consolidated statement of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Net sales
2,953,119
2,586,778
Cost of sales
1,316,360
851,321
Gross profit
1,636,759
1,735,457
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,664,387
1,802,794
Operating loss
(1,027,628)
(67,337)
Non-operating income
Dividend income
12,214
2,000
Other
11,306
5,223
Total non-operating income
23,521
7,223
Non-operating expenses
Commitment fees
1,994
1,994
Interest expenses
233
5,536
Other
499
755
Total non-operating expenses
2,727
8,286
Ordinary loss
(1,006,834)
(68,400)
Extraordinary income
Gain on reversal of asset retirement obligations
48,241
-
Gain on sale of investment securities
290,290
-
Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights
2,972
2,128
Total extraordinary income
341,504
2,128
Extraordinary losses
Loss on cancellation of rental contracts
150,829
-
Loss on valuation of investment securities
18,572
212,815
Total extraordinary losses
169,401
212,815
Net loss before income taxes
(834,732)
(279,087)
Income taxes
9,411
6,430
Net loss
(844,143)
(285,517)
Net loss attributable to owners of parent
(844,143)
(285,517)
- 5 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Gurunavi Inc. published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 06:14:41 UTC.