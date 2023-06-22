In order to further enhance corporate governance and improve the fairness, transparency, and efficiency of management by strengthening the auditing and supervisory function of the Board of Directors and by delegating authority for prompt decision-making and business execution, the Company has decided to transition to a company with an Audit & Supervisory Committee. In conjunction with the transition, the Company will establish new provisions concerning the Audit & Supervisory Committee and the Audit & Supervisory Committee Members, delete provisions concerning the Audit & Supervisory Board and the Audit & Supervisory Board Members, alter the numbering of chapter and articles following the above amendments and make corrections to inconsistencies to format the document.

Election of Six (6) Directors (Excluding Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

Reelection of Mr. Hisao Taki, Mr. Akio Sugihara, Mr. Koichi Tsukihara, Mr. Hirohisa Fujiwara, Mr. Kazunori Takeda and Ms. Yui Ono as Directors (excluding Directors serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members).

Election of Four (4) Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

Election of Mr. Kiyoshi Suzuki, Mr. Taketeru Minaki, Mr. Hidehiko Sato and Mr. Yoshio Ishida as Directors serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members.

Determination of Compensation, etc. for Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

In conjunction with the transition to a company with an Audit & Supervisory Committee, the Company abolish the current compensation amount for Directors and set new compensation amount for Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members and external Directors), which will be not more than 500 million yen per year, as well as that for external Directors, which will be not more than 50 million yen per year.