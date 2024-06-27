Gurunavi : Extraordinary report about voting result of the General Shareholder’s Meeting
June 26, 2024 at 09:04 pm EDT
Share
(Note) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Cover Page
Document Name:
Extraordinary Report
Filed with:
The Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau
Filing Date:
June 27, 2024
Corporate Name:
Gurunavi, Inc.
Name and Title of Representative:
Akio Sugihara, President and Representative Director
Gurunavi, Inc. (the "Company") is filing this Extraordinary Report pursuant to Article 24-5, Paragraph 4 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law and Article 19, Paragraph 2, Item 9-2 of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs, etc. to report the result of exercise of voting rights at the 35th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Ordinary General Meeting") of the Company held on June 26, 2024.
2. Description of Report
Date on which the Ordinary General Meeting was held: June 26, 2024
Details of the matters resolved:
Item : Election of Five (5) Directors (Excluding Directors Serving as Audit &
Supervisory Committee Members)
Reelection of Mr. Hisao Taki, Mr. Akio Sugihara, Mr. Hirohisa Fujiwara, Mr. Kazunori Takeda and Ms. Yui Ono as Directors (excluding Directors serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members).
The number of voting rights relating to the indication of "for", "against" or "abstention" for the item; Requirement approving the item; and Results of resolutions.
Absten-
Resolution
Resolution Results
Proposal
For
Against
Require-
(Percentage of
tion
ments
affirmative votes)
Item
Hisao Taki
358,198
52,137
0
Approved (87.19%)
Akio Sugihara
353,592
56,743
0
(Note)
Approved (86.07%)
Hirohisa Fujiwara
381,156
29,179
0
Approved (92.78%)
Kazunori Takeda
359,576
50,759
0
Approved (87.53%)
Yui Ono
359,614
50,721
0
Approved (87.54%)
(Note) Approval of a majority of the voting rights held by the shareholders present at the meeting who hold in aggregate not less than one-third (1/3) of the voting rights of the shareholders entitled to exercise their voting rights, is required.
Reason why a portion of the voting rights held by the shareholders present at the meeting was not added to the number of voting rights:
The requirement for adoption of the proposal was satisfied and resolutions have been legally adopted pursuant to the Companies Act by aggregating the votes exercised prior to the meeting and votes of shareholders present at the meeting whose indication as to the proposal was confirmed. Therefore, of the voting rights held by the shareholders present at the meeting, the number of voting rights whose intention of for, against or abstention was not confirmed has not been included in the calculation.
‐2‐
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Gurunavi Inc. published this content on
27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
27 June 2024 01:03:21 UTC.
Gurunavi, Inc. is an Internet search service provider. The Company provides promotion services of various restaurant information to users through personal computers, mobile phones and smart phones by the operation of Website for restaurant information under the name Gurunavi. It also engages in development of products and sales promotion support services for food producers and food manufacturers. The related business operates a virtual shopping district to sells food on the Internet, delivery site, wedding information site, local information site, Tokyo odekake information site, tourist information site, among others.