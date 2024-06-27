(Note) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

1. Reason for Filing

Gurunavi, Inc. (the "Company") is filing this Extraordinary Report pursuant to Article 24-5, Paragraph 4 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law and Article 19, Paragraph 2, Item 9-2 of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs, etc. to report the result of exercise of voting rights at the 35th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Ordinary General Meeting") of the Company held on June 26, 2024.

2. Description of Report

Date on which the Ordinary General Meeting was held: June 26, 2024 Details of the matters resolved:

Item : Election of Five (5) Directors (Excluding Directors Serving as Audit &

Supervisory Committee Members)

Reelection of Mr. Hisao Taki, Mr. Akio Sugihara, Mr. Hirohisa Fujiwara, Mr. Kazunori Takeda and Ms. Yui Ono as Directors (excluding Directors serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members).

The number of voting rights relating to the indication of "for", "against" or "abstention" for the item; Requirement approving the item; and Results of resolutions.

Absten- Resolution Resolution Results Proposal For Against Require- (Percentage of tion ments affirmative votes) Item Hisao Taki 358,198 52,137 0 Approved (87.19%) Akio Sugihara 353,592 56,743 0 (Note) Approved (86.07%) Hirohisa Fujiwara 381,156 29,179 0 Approved (92.78%) Kazunori Takeda 359,576 50,759 0 Approved (87.53%) Yui Ono 359,614 50,721 0 Approved (87.54%)

(Note) Approval of a majority of the voting rights held by the shareholders present at the meeting who hold in aggregate not less than one-third (1/3) of the voting rights of the shareholders entitled to exercise their voting rights, is required.

Reason why a portion of the voting rights held by the shareholders present at the meeting was not added to the number of voting rights:

The requirement for adoption of the proposal was satisfied and resolutions have been legally adopted pursuant to the Companies Act by aggregating the votes exercised prior to the meeting and votes of shareholders present at the meeting whose indication as to the proposal was confirmed. Therefore, of the voting rights held by the shareholders present at the meeting, the number of voting rights whose intention of for, against or abstention was not confirmed has not been included in the calculation.

