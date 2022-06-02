Gurunavi : Notice of Convocation of the 33rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 2440 June 6, 2022

To our shareholders

Akio Sugihara

President, Representative Director Gurunavi, Inc.

1-2-2, Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Notice of Convocation of the 33rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

First, we would like to express our sincere sympathy to those who have been adversely affected by the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19), and our utmost respect and appreciation to medical professionals and all the people who have been working around the clock on the frontline to fight against the virus.

The 33rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Gurunavi, Inc. (hereinafter the "Company") will be held as described below.

After careful consideration to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we have decided to hold the General Meeting of Shareholders after implementing appropriate measures to prevent infection.

In order to avoid the risk of infection among shareholders and the Company's officers and employees, shareholders are kindly requested to exercise their voting rights in writing or via the internet, etc. in advance and refrain from visiting the meeting venue on the day of the General Meeting of Shareholders as much as possible, regardless of their health condition.

In addition, from the perspective of reducing the risk of spreading infection and the continuation of the Company's business, there is a possibility that, even in the case of the Company's officers, only some officers may attend the General Meeting of Shareholders, regardless of their health condition on the day.

You can exercise your voting rights by using one of the following methods. Please read the "Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders," and exercise your voting rights by the voting deadline, no later than 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 (JST).