Gurunavi : Notice regarding Business Alliance with TENPOS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd.

05/25/2022
For immediate release

Name of Listed Company:

Gurunavi, Inc.

Listed Stock Exchanges:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock Code:

2440

Representative:

Akio Sugihara, President

Notice regarding Business Alliance with TENPOS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd.

May 25, 2022 ̶ The board of directors of Gurunavi, Inc. (the "Company") today resolved to enter into a business alliance agreement with TENPOS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. ("Tenpos") (hereinafter such business alliance shall be referred to as the "Business Alliance", and such agreement on the Business Alliance shall be referred to as the "Business Alliance Agreement") as detailed below:

1. Purpose and background of the Business Alliance

The Company has been developing restaurant support business centered on the sales promotion since its founding. Under the medium-term vision of "Evolve into management support company for restaurants", the Company is currently working to expand multifaced services that contribute to improving restaurant management efficiency, such as ICT utilization support and business agency services.

Tenpos has been developing its business mainly through the sale of used kitchen equipment. Under the policy of "increasing five-year survival rate of restaurants to 90%", Tenpos is currently focusing on expanding the information and service business that contributes to restaurant management support.

Through the Business Alliance, the Company, with strength in management support centering on restaurant sales promotion, and Tenpos, with strength in support for opening and closing restaurants, aim to provide more comprehensive and higher value-added services throughout the entire process of restaurant management, from opening to operation to closing, by leveraging mutual strengths. Specifically, the Company and Tenpos plan to improve sales force and develop human resources through personnel exchange, promote sales collaboration of various services, product collaboration and planning new services. This will lead to the achievement of their medium-term vision and business policies mentioned above, improvement of corporate value, and ultimately to the realization of a sustainable restaurant industry.

2. Details of the Business Alliance

  1. Human resources exchange such as secondment for the purpose of improving the sales force and developing human resources of the Company and Tenpos.
  2. Sales and product collaboration, and joint product development for the purpose of expanding the value provided to customers of the Company and Tenpos.
  3. Customer data linkage for the purpose of strengthening (2) above.
  4. Business consignment from Tenpos to Gurunavi Promotion Community, Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, for the purpose of expanding the value provided to Tenpos' customers.
  5. Collaboration between Gurunavi Support Associe, Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, and Tenpos for the purpose of strengthening the Company's and Tempos' efforts to employ people with disabilities.

3. Outline of the Business Alliance partner

(1)

Company name

TENPOS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd.

(2)

Location

2-30-17 Higashikamata, Ota-ku, Tokyo

(3)

Representative

Atsushi Morishita, President and CEO

1

(4)

Description of business

Equipment sales business for restaurants, restaurant

management support business, restaurant

management business, leasing / credit handling

business, and other businesses

(5)

Capital

509 million yen

(6)

Date of establishment

March 31, 1997

(7) Major shareholders and shareholding ratio

Asashio.Co.Ltd

16.19%

(Rate of shares held to total number of

Atsushi Morishita

15.59%

shares issued excluding treasury stock)

FUKUSHIMA GALILEI CO. LTD.

8.06%

MARUZEN CO.,LTD.

4.28%

Tomoko Hasegawa

3.73%

Masato Morishita

3.72%

Akiko Yamada

3.56%

Kiyoko Morishita

3.54%

Kazumitsu Morishita

3.36%

Employee stockholding association of

0.62%

Tenpos Busters, Inc.

(8) Relationship with the Company

Capital relationship

None

Personal relationship

None

Trade relationship

None

Related party status

None

(9) Financial Position and Performance in the Past 3 Fiscal Years

Consolidated fiscal year ended

April 30, 2019

April 30, 2020

April 30, 2021

Net assets

10,683

12,173

11,168

Total assets

15,181

16,284

16,902

Net assets per share (yen)

762.80

838.37

832.08

Net sales

30,134

29,195

27,014

Operating income

1,953

1,722

982

Ordinary income

2,091

1,903

1,448

Net income attributable to owners of parent

1,010

960

199

Basic earnings per share (yen)

84.54

79.82

16.74

Annual dividends (yen)

10.00

10.00

8.00

(Note 1)

As of April 30, 2021

(Note 2)

In millions of yen unless specified otherwise

4.

Schedule

(1) Date of the resolution by board of directors

May 25, 2022

(2) Conclusion date of the Business Alliance Agreement

May 25, 2022

5.

Outlook

Although the impact of the Business Alliance on the Company's business performance in the current period is insignificant, we believe that it will contribute to the improvement of our business performance and corporate value in the medium to long term, as described in 1. above.

2

(Reference)

Consolidated business forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2023 and consolidated operating results for the year ended March 31, 2022

Net loss

Net sales

Operating loss

Ordinary loss

attributable to

owners of parent

Consolidated business

forecasts for the year

12,800

(3,250)

(3,250)

(3,300)

ending March 31, 2023

Consolidated operating

results for the year

12,852

(4,786)

(4,692)

(5,768)

ended March 31, 2022

3

Disclaimer

Gurunavi Inc. published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 04:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
