Gurunavi : Notice regarding Business Alliance with TENPOS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd.
05/25/2022 | 12:13am EDT
For immediate release
Name of Listed Company:
Gurunavi, Inc.
Listed Stock Exchanges:
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Stock Code:
2440
Representative:
Akio Sugihara, President
Notice regarding Business Alliance with TENPOS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd.
May 25, 2022 ̶ The board of directors of Gurunavi, Inc. (the "Company") today resolved to enter into a business alliance agreement with TENPOS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. ("Tenpos") (hereinafter such business alliance shall be referred to as the "Business Alliance", and such agreement on the Business Alliance shall be referred to as the "Business Alliance Agreement") as detailed below:
1. Purpose and background of the Business Alliance
The Company has been developing restaurant support business centered on the sales promotion since its founding. Under the medium-term vision of "Evolve into management support company for restaurants", the Company is currently working to expand multifaced services that contribute to improving restaurant management efficiency, such as ICT utilization support and business agency services.
Tenpos has been developing its business mainly through the sale of used kitchen equipment. Under the policy of "increasing five-year survival rate of restaurants to 90%", Tenpos is currently focusing on expanding the information and service business that contributes to restaurant management support.
Through the Business Alliance, the Company, with strength in management support centering on restaurant sales promotion, and Tenpos, with strength in support for opening and closing restaurants, aim to provide more comprehensive and higher value-added services throughout the entire process of restaurant management, from opening to operation to closing, by leveraging mutual strengths. Specifically, the Company and Tenpos plan to improve sales force and develop human resources through personnel exchange, promote sales collaboration of various services, product collaboration and planning new services. This will lead to the achievement of their medium-term vision and business policies mentioned above, improvement of corporate value, and ultimately to the realization of a sustainable restaurant industry.
2. Details of the Business Alliance
Human resources exchange such as secondment for the purpose of improving the sales force and developing human resources of the Company and Tenpos.
Sales and product collaboration, and joint product development for the purpose of expanding the value provided to customers of the Company and Tenpos.
Customer data linkage for the purpose of strengthening (2) above.
Business consignment from Tenpos to Gurunavi Promotion Community, Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, for the purpose of expanding the value provided to Tenpos' customers.
Collaboration between Gurunavi Support Associe, Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, and Tenpos for the purpose of strengthening the Company's and Tempos' efforts to employ people with disabilities.
3. Outline of the Business Alliance partner
(1)
Company name
TENPOS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd.
(2)
Location
2-30-17 Higashikamata, Ota-ku, Tokyo
(3)
Representative
Atsushi Morishita, President and CEO
1
(4)
Description of business
Equipment sales business for restaurants, restaurant
management support business, restaurant
management business, leasing / credit handling
business, and other businesses
(5)
Capital
509 million yen
(6)
Date of establishment
March 31, 1997
(7) Major shareholders and shareholding ratio
Asashio.Co.Ltd
16.19%
(Rate of shares held to total number of
Atsushi Morishita
15.59%
shares issued excluding treasury stock)
FUKUSHIMA GALILEI CO. LTD.
8.06%
MARUZEN CO.,LTD.
4.28%
Tomoko Hasegawa
3.73%
Masato Morishita
3.72%
Akiko Yamada
3.56%
Kiyoko Morishita
3.54%
Kazumitsu Morishita
3.36%
Employee stockholding association of
0.62%
Tenpos Busters, Inc.
(8) Relationship with the Company
Capital relationship
None
Personal relationship
None
Trade relationship
None
Related party status
None
(9) Financial Position and Performance in the Past 3 Fiscal Years
Consolidated fiscal year ended
April 30, 2019
April 30, 2020
April 30, 2021
Net assets
10,683
12,173
11,168
Total assets
15,181
16,284
16,902
Net assets per share (yen)
762.80
838.37
832.08
Net sales
30,134
29,195
27,014
Operating income
1,953
1,722
982
Ordinary income
2,091
1,903
1,448
Net income attributable to owners of parent
1,010
960
199
Basic earnings per share (yen)
84.54
79.82
16.74
Annual dividends (yen)
10.00
10.00
8.00
(Note 1)
As of April 30, 2021
(Note 2)
In millions of yen unless specified otherwise
4.
Schedule
(1) Date of the resolution by board of directors
May 25, 2022
(2) Conclusion date of the Business Alliance Agreement
May 25, 2022
5.
Outlook
Although the impact of the Business Alliance on the Company's business performance in the current period is insignificant, we believe that it will contribute to the improvement of our business performance and corporate value in the medium to long term, as described in 1. above.
2
(Reference)
Consolidated business forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2023 and consolidated operating results for the year ended March 31, 2022