In addition, the Company also announces that the Company recorded the extraordinary loss (loss on valuation of investment securities) in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

August 1, 2023 ̶Gurunavi, Inc. (the "Company") announces that the Company has revised its consolidated interim business forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 as follows from those announced on May 11, 2023, in light of recent business performance.

(2) Reasons of revision

The company has revised each of interim loss forecasts as shown in (1) above, taking into account that the timing of recording some of the expenses related to the Green Innovation Fund project and the promotion business, which were assumed in the first half of the fiscal year, has been pushed back to the third quarter or later, and that some of the provision of allowance for doubtful accounts, personnel expenses, and system- related expenses, etc., which were assumed in the first quarter of the fiscal year, were reduced or not yet incurred.

In the third quarter and beyond, the Company will make additional up-front investments in the mobile ordering service "Gurunavi FineOrder" to increase the number of contracting companies and operating restaurants and to speed up the development process. As a result, the impact of expenses that were reduced or not yet incurred in the first quarter will be offset for the full year, and The Company maintains consolidated full-year business forecasts unchanged from the previously announced forecasts.

The above forecasts are based on information available at the time of this announcement and are subject to a number of uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from the above forecasts due to changes in business conditions and other factors.

2. Recording of extraordinary loss (loss on valuation of investment securities)

(1) Details of extraordinary loss (loss on valuation of investment securities)

As a result of assessing the financial condition and future prospects of some of the investment securities held by the Company, the Company recorded a loss on valuation of investment securities of 212 million yen by means of impairment.

(2) Outlook

The extraordinary loss is reflected in the interim and full-year business forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, as described in 1. above.

(Reference)

Consolidated financial forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2024 (announced May 11, 2023) and consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Net loss (Million yen) Net sales Operating loss Ordinary loss attributable to owners of parent Consolidated financial forecasts for the year 13,700 (700) (750) (770) ending March 31, 2024 Consolidated financial results for the year 12,296 (1,724) (1,664) (2,286) ended March 31, 2023

