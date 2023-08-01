INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2023
Gurunavi, Inc.（Stock Code : 2440）
Summary
Performance
Year-on-year
- Losses narrowed due to the effects of reviewing the allocation of management resources, etc.
- Operating loss / 67 million yen (1,027 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year)
- Net loss attributable to owners of parent / 285 million yen* (844 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year)
- Loss on valuation of investment securities of 212 million yen was recorded as an extraordinary loss
Compared to the plan
- Net sales of 2,586 million yen were in line with plan
Operating loss was smaller than expected due to a shift in the timing of recording expenses, etc.
- Revised the business forecast(see p.10 for details)
Topics
- Steady increase in the number of contracted companies and restaurants for the mobile ordering service "Gurunavi FineOrder"
- Signs of bottoming out in the number of total paying member restaurants
- Number of Rakuten ID connected members continues to increase steadily (7.48 million people at the end of June, YoY +1.59 million people)
2
Consolidated income statement
（JPY million）
Net sales
Cost of sales
Gross profit
SG&A expenses
Operating loss
Ordinary loss
Net loss before income taxes
*
Net loss attributable to owners of parent
Q1 FY2022
Ratio to
Q1 FY2023
Ratio to
YoY
(Apr.-June)
sales
(Apr.-June)
sales
Change
2,953
100.0%
2,586
100.0%
(12.4)%
1,316
44.6%
851
32.9%
(35.3)%
1,636
55.4%
1,735
67.1%
6.0%
2,664
90.2%
1,802
69.7%
(32.3)%
(1,027)
-
(67)
-
-
(1,006)
-
(68)
-
-
(834)
-
(279)
-
-
(844)
-
(285)
-
-
* Recorded a loss on valuation of investment securities of JPY 212 million as an extraordinary loss in Q1 of this fiscal year
In the same period of the previous year, recorded a gain on sale of investment securities of JPY 290 million as an extraordinary profit
3
Consolidated sales breakdown
（JPY million）
Q1 FY2022
Q1 FY2023
YoY
(Apr.-June)
(Apr.-June)
Net sales
2,953
2,586
(12.4)%
Restaurant promotion services
2,267
2,226
(1.8)%
Cumulative retained services
1,891
2,000
5.8%
Spot services
376
225
(40.1)%
Promotions
225
200
(11.5)%
Related businesses
459
160
(65.0)%
(JPY million)
4,000
3,500
3,000
459
461
429
2,500
347
225
317
2,000
376
268
266
1,500
1,000
1,891
1,896
2,015
500
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
FY2022
Cumulative retained services
- Increased YoY due to steady growth in base sales as a result of focus on proposals to increase the contract amount in the previous fiscal year
Spot services
- Decreased mainly due to close of some services
(Delivery and take-out service : closed in July 2022, Gurunavi Pay : closed in February
2023, Gurunavi register : closed in March 2023)
- Increased online reservation commission sales due to a recovery in demand for dining out (the impact of the decrease due to the commission revision in September 2021 has run its course)
Promotions
- While promotion sales for manufacturers, etc., increased, revenue from contracted management decreased due to the termination of the "Go To Eat Campaign" project
Related businesses
- Terminated contracted business from Rakuten Group (March 2023)
- Decrease in spot sales related to new openings in restaurant development business (full-year sales are expected to increase)
681
391
160
Related businesses
200
206
225
Promotions
2,059
2,000
Spot services
Impact of closing Gurunavi register:
Cumulative retained
Approx. 45 million yen
services
Q4
Q1
FY2023
4
Monthly change in number of total paying member restaurants
Impact of closing delivery and take-out service
Impact of closing Gurunavi Pay service
Paying member restaurants
Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May Jun.
FY2022
FY2023
FY2023
Sales activity policy
Established optimized sales and support structures
tailored to characteristics of member restaurants and
geographic areas
Trends in online reservations
Store size
Area
Promote efficient and flexible sales activities
with a good balance between new acquisitions
and support for existing restaurants
5
