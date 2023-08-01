INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2023

Gurunavi, Inc.Stock Code : 2440

Summary

Performance

Year-on-year

  • Losses narrowed due to the effects of reviewing the allocation of management resources, etc.
    • Operating loss / 67 million yen (1,027 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year)
    • Net loss attributable to owners of parent / 285 million yen* (844 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year)
      • Loss on valuation of investment securities of 212 million yen was recorded as an extraordinary loss

Compared to the plan

  • Net sales of 2,586 million yen were in line with plan
    Operating loss was smaller than expected due to a shift in the timing of recording expenses, etc.
    • Revised the business forecast(see p.10 for details)

Topics

  • Steady increase in the number of contracted companies and restaurants for the mobile ordering service "Gurunavi FineOrder"
  • Signs of bottoming out in the number of total paying member restaurants
  • Number of Rakuten ID connected members continues to increase steadily (7.48 million people at the end of June, YoY +1.59 million people)

Consolidated income statement

JPY million

Net sales

Cost of sales

Gross profit

SG&A expenses

Operating loss

Ordinary loss

Net loss before income taxes

*

Net loss attributable to owners of parent

Q1 FY2022

Ratio to

Q1 FY2023

Ratio to

YoY

(Apr.-June)

sales

(Apr.-June)

sales

Change

2,953

100.0%

2,586

100.0%

(12.4)%

1,316

44.6%

851

32.9%

(35.3)%

1,636

55.4%

1,735

67.1%

6.0%

2,664

90.2%

1,802

69.7%

(32.3)%

(1,027)

-

(67)

-

-

(1,006)

-

(68)

-

-

(834)

-

(279)

-

-

(844)

-

(285)

-

-

* Recorded a loss on valuation of investment securities of JPY 212 million as an extraordinary loss in Q1 of this fiscal year

In the same period of the previous year, recorded a gain on sale of investment securities of JPY 290 million as an extraordinary profit

Consolidated sales breakdown

JPY million

Q1 FY2022

Q1 FY2023

YoY

(Apr.-June)

(Apr.-June)

Net sales

2,953

2,586

(12.4)%

Restaurant promotion services

2,267

2,226

(1.8)%

Cumulative retained services

1,891

2,000

5.8%

Spot services

376

225

(40.1)%

Promotions

225

200

(11.5)%

Related businesses

459

160

(65.0)%

(JPY million)

4,000

3,500

3,000

459

461

429

2,500

347

225

317

2,000

376

268

266

1,500

1,000

1,891

1,896

2,015

500

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

FY2022

Cumulative retained services

  • Increased YoY due to steady growth in base sales as a result of focus on proposals to increase the contract amount in the previous fiscal year

Spot services

  • Decreased mainly due to close of some services
    (Delivery and take-out service : closed in July 2022, Gurunavi Pay : closed in February
    2023, Gurunavi register : closed in March 2023)
  • Increased online reservation commission sales due to a recovery in demand for dining out (the impact of the decrease due to the commission revision in September 2021 has run its course)

Promotions

  • While promotion sales for manufacturers, etc., increased, revenue from contracted management decreased due to the termination of the "Go To Eat Campaign" project

Related businesses

  • Terminated contracted business from Rakuten Group (March 2023)
  • Decrease in spot sales related to new openings in restaurant development business (full-year sales are expected to increase)

681

391

160

Related businesses

200

206

225

Promotions

2,059

2,000

Spot services

Impact of closing Gurunavi register:

Cumulative retained

Approx. 45 million yen

services

Q4

Q1

FY2023

Monthly change in number of total paying member restaurants

Impact of closing delivery and take-out service

Impact of closing Gurunavi Pay service

Paying member restaurants

Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May Jun.

FY2022

FY2023

FY2023

Sales activity policy

Established optimized sales and support structures

tailored to characteristics of member restaurants and

geographic areas

Trends in online reservations

Store size

Area

Promote efficient and flexible sales activities

with a good balance between new acquisitions

and support for existing restaurants

