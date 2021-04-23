Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Gurunavi, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2440   JP3274180003

GURUNAVI, INC.

(2440)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gurunavi : Notice regarding Succession of Businesses of "Rakuten Delivery" and "Rakuten Realtime Takeout" through Simplified Absorption-type Company Split

04/23/2021 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For immediate release

Name of Listed Company:

Gurunavi, Inc.

Listed Stock Exchanges:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock Code:

2440

Representative:

Akio Sugihara, President

Notice regarding Succession of Businesses of "Rakuten Delivery" and

"Rakuten Realtime Takeout" through Simplified Absorption-type Company Split

April 23, 2021 ̶ At the extraordinary meeting of the board of directors held today, Gurunavi, Inc. (the "Company") resolved to succeed "Rakuten Delivery" business and "Rakuten Realtime Takeout" business (collectively, the "Target Businesses") from Rakuten Group, Inc. ("Rakuten") through a simplified absorption- type company split (the "Company Split").

1. Purpose of the Company Split

The Company and Rakuten entered into a business and capital alliance agreement in July 2018 with the aim of improving the Company's media power and customer referral capability to restaurants and expanding "Rakuten ecosystem" in the restaurant area. Since then, we have been promoting collaboration mainly in the restaurant table reservation area, such as linking member IDs and granting "Rakuten points" for Gurunavi online reservations.

The "Rakuten Delivery" business was launched in February 2002 and provides a delivery service that allows customers to order meals from over 12,000 restaurants nationwide. "Rakuten Realtime Takeout" business is a pre-order and pre-payment type take-out service that was launched in May 2020, and the Company has been collaborating in acquiring restaurants that use the service since July 2020.

The purpose of the Company Split, which will be implemented as part of the above-mentioned business and capital alliance, is to establish a comprehensive food service that realizes cross-use such as delivery and take-out services as well as table reservations by consolidating restaurant-related services into the Company. The profitability of the Target Businesses will be enhanced by increasing consumer convenience to improve the user marketing efficiency, and by improving the customer acquisition efficiency through utilization of the Company's sales system and restaurant network. In addition, after the business succession by the Company, the Company will continue to collaborate with Rakuten to expand the business value of the Target Businesses by utilizing the business assets of Rakuten in areas such as member IDs, point linking etc.

While consumers' demand for eating out has been sluggish due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19, the number of users of delivery and take-out services provided by restaurants is increasing, and the use of such services is becoming habitual. In this business environment, through the Company Split, the Company can promptly and effectively expand its support areas for restaurants in line with their changing issues, and improve its customers referral capability to restaurants by expanding the use of its service by all Rakuten users in addition to Gurunavi members, which in turn will lead to the recovery and regrowth of our business performance. Over the medium term, the Company will contribute to the development of the entire restaurant industry by providing support for product development, food procurement, and business operation improvement in the Target Businesses.

2. Outline of the Company Split

(1) Schedule of the Company Split

Date of the resolution by the board of directors

April 23, 2021

Conclusion date of the absorption-type company split agreement

April 23, 2021

Effective date of the Company Split

July 1, 2021 (planned)

(Note) The Company Split is a simplified company split set forth in Article 796, Paragraph 2 of the Company Act at the Company as the succeeding company and set forth in Article 784, Paragraph 2 of the Company Act for Rakuten as the splitting company, so it will be conducted without obtaining

1

shareholder approval of the agreement.

(2) Method of the Company Split

The Company Split is a simplified absorption-type company split, in which the Company is the succeeding company and Rakuten is the splitting company.

(3) Details of allotment related to the Company Split

The Company plans to allot 13 million yen to Rakuten as a consideration for the Company Split. Please refer to "3. Basis of details of allotment related to the Company Split" for the calculation method of the consideration.

  1. Handling of stock acquisition rights and bonds with stock acquisition rights with the Company Split There will be no change in stock acquisition rights issued by the Company due to the Company Split. The Company has not issued any bonds with stock acquisition rights.
  2. Changes in capital due to the Company Split

There will be no change in the capital of the Company due to the Company Split.

(6) Rights and obligations to be succeeded by the succeeding company

The Company will succeed from Rakuten the assets, liabilities, contracts, and other rights and obligations of the Target Businesses as defined in the absorption-type company split agreement.

(7) Probability of fulfillment of obligations

The Company considers that there will be no problems with respect to the fulfillment of the obligations that are scheduled to become due on and after the effective date of the Company Split.

3. Basis of details of allotment related to the Company Split

(1) Basis of and reasons for details of allotment related to the Company Split

In order to ensure the fairness and appropriateness of the allotment related to the Company Split, the Company appointed Clifix FAS Co,.LTD. ("Clifix FAS") as a third-party valuation institution, and request valuation of the Target Businesses. As a result of careful consideration of the calculation results by the third- party valuation institution, the status and future prospects of the Target Businesses, etc., and repeated discussions with Rakuten, the Company and Rakuten decided that the Company provide Rakuten with 13 million yen as consideration for the Company Split.

(2) Matters related to calculation

i) Name of valuation institution and relationship to the Company and Rakuten

Clifix FAS, who is not a related party of, and does not have any material interest in the Company or Rakuten.

ii) Overview of the valuation

Based on the premise of examining the profitability, etc. of the Target Businesses, Clifix FAS adopted to the cost approach (replacement cost method), as it is appropriate to value the Target Businesses by referring to the value required when the Target Businesses are restructured, and valued the business value of the Target Businesses at 13 million yen. The basis for this valuation is that the assets to be transferred by Rakuten (applying International Financial Reporting Standards) as of the day before the effective date are estimated to be 13 million yen in contract acquisition assets, and there are no other assets or liabilities.

With respect to the evaluation of the value of the Target Businesses and the amount of the split consideration, Clifix FAS assumed that all information provided by the Company is accurate and complete, and has not conducted any independent verification of the accuracy, completeness, or comprehensiveness of such information. In addition, Clifix FAS has not independently evaluated, appraised or assessed the assets and liabilities of the Target Businesses, nor have they requested any third-party institution to do so.

Based on the above, the Company referred to the results of the calculation by Clifix FAS and comprehensively considered the situation and future prospects of the Target Business, and finally determined that the above split consideration is appropriate.

2

(3) Expectation of delisting and reasons thereof

There are no expectations of delisting of the Company due to the Company Split.

  1. Measures to ensure the fairness Not applicable.
  2. Measures to avoid conflicts of interest Not applicable.
    4. Overview of the parties of the Company Split

Splitting company

Succeeding company

(As of December 31, 2020)

(As of March 31, 2021)

(1) Name

Rakuten Group, Inc.

Gurunavi, Inc.

(2) Address

1-14-1 Tamagawa, Setagaya-ku,

1-2-2 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku,

Tokyo

Tokyo

(3) Name and title of

Hiroshi Mikitani, Chairman,

Akio Sugihara, President and

representatives

President and CEO

Representative Director

(4) Description of business

Internet services, FinTech etc.

Web-based information provision

relating to restaurants etc. using the

platform of PC and smartphones

etc. Provision of support service

associated with the management of

restaurants etc. and other related

business

(5) Capital

205,924 million yen

2,334 million yen

(6) Date of establishment

February 7, 1997

October 2, 1989

(7) The total number of

1,434,573,900 shares

48,675,100 shares

shares issued

(8) Fiscal year-end

December 31

March 31

(9) Number of employees

23,841

1,791

(10) Main business

Rakuten Card Co., Ltd.

Food service company and

partners

Rakuten Payment, Inc.

restaurants in Japan, etc.

(11) Main financing banks

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Rakuten Bank, Ltd.

Development Bank of Japan Inc.

(12) Major shareholders

Crimson Group, LLC

16.62%

Rakuten Group, Inc.

14.96%

and shareholding ratio

Hiroshi Mikitani

12.94%

Hisao Taki

12.72%

Haruko Mikitani

9.73%

The Master Trust Bank of

4.21%

The Master Trust Bank of

6.00%

Japan, Ltd. (Trust account)

Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)

Japan Traffic Culture

3.97%

Custody Bank of Japan,

3.48%

Association

Ltd. (Trust Account)

Odakyu Electric Railway

2.41%

Co., Ltd.

(13) Relationship

Capital relationship

Rakuten holds 7,017,300 shares of Gurunavi (shareholding ratio 14.96%).

Personnel relationship

2 executives of Rakuten are serving as outside directors of the Company.

In addition, employees are seconded to both the Company and Rakuten

and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Trade relationship

Coordination of member IDs and point services, and sales of products and

services of both companies, to collaborate and promote usage of services.

Related party status

Rakuten is an other associated company and the largest and major

shareholder of the Company.

The Company is an equity-method affiliate of Rakuten.

3

(14) Financial position and performance for the last three years

Consolidated fiscal year

December

December

December

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

ended

31, 2018

31, 2019

31, 2020

2018

2019

2020

Net assets

776,207

737,200

629,014

19,186

18,704

19,270

(Total equity)

Total assets

7,345,002

9,165,697

12,524,438

25,457

23,797

23,979

Net assets per share

(yen)

572.83

542.43

446.78

409.70

398.48

409.90

(Total equity attributable

to owners of the parent

company per share)

Net sales

1,101,480

1,263,932

1,455,538

36,226

32,728

30,927

(Revenue)

Operating income

170,425

72,745

(93,849)

4,742

1,216

1,821

Ordinary income

141,889

(33,068)

(115,838)

4,809

1,289

1,894

(Net income)

Net income attributable

to owners of parent

(Net income attributable

142,282

(31,888)

(114,199)

3,192

581

949

to owners of the

company)

Basic earnings per

share (yen)

(Basic earnings per

105.43

(23.55)

(84.00)

68.27

12.42

20.26

share attributable to

owners of the parent

company)

Dividend per share (yen)

4.50

4.50

4.50

44.00

8.00

8.00

(Note 1) Rakuten changed its corporate name from Rakuten, Inc. to Rakuten Group, Inc. as of April 1, 2021. (Note 2) The shareholding ratio is calculated based on the total number of shares issued after deduction of

treasury stock.

(Note 3) Financial position and performance for the last three years are shown in millions of yen unless specified otherwise.

5. Overview of the business to be succeeded

(1) Details of the business to be succeeded

The "Rakuten Delivery" business, which provides delivery and delivery order services, and the "Rakuten Realtime Takeout" business, which provides support service for take-out.

(2)

Financial performance of the business to be succeeded (in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020)

Net sales 915 million yen

(3)

Items and book value of assets and liabilities to be succeeded

Contract acquisition assets

13 million yen

6. Status of the parties after the Company Split

There will be no change in name, head office, representative, description of business, capital or account closing day of the Company respectively due to the Company Split. Net assets and total assets have not been finalized at this time.

  1. Overview of accounting procedures Not applicable.
  2. Outlook

The impact of the Company Split on the Company's business performance is currently under scrutiny, and if it becomes clear that it will have a significant impact that should be disclosed in the future, the Company will

4

promptly disclose it.

(Reference)

Consolidated business forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021 (announced on February 3, 2021) and consolidated operating results for the previous fiscal year.

(Million yen)

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary income

Net income

attributable to

income

owners of parent

Consolidated business

forecasts for the year

15,800

(9,200)

(9,200)

(9,500)

ending March 31, 2021

Consolidated operating

results for the year

30,927

1,821

1,894

949

ended March 31, 2020

5

Disclaimer

Gurunavi Inc. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 06:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GURUNAVI, INC.
02:14aGURUNAVI  : Notice regarding Succession of Businesses of "Rakuten Delivery" and ..
PU
02/03GURUNAVI  : Supplementary materials on the results for 3Q FY2020
PU
02/03GURUNAVI  : Revised Full-Year Business Forecast for the Fiscal Year ending March..
PU
02/03GURUNAVI  : Consolidated Financial Results for 3Q FY2020
PU
2020GURUNAVI  : Notice regarding Earnings Forecast, Interim Dividends, Year-End Divi..
PU
2020GURUNAVI  : Supplementary materials on the results for 2Q FY2020
PU
2020GURUNAVI  : Consolidated Financial Results for 2Q FY2020
PU
2020GURUNAVI  : Notice regarding the Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights as Stock O..
PU
2020GURUNAVI  : Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q FY2020
PU
2020GURUNAVI  : Supplementary materials on the results for 1Q FY2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 800 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2021 -9 500 M -88,0 M -88,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 509 M 245 M 246 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 476
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart GURUNAVI, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gurunavi, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GURUNAVI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 570,00 JPY
Last Close Price 565,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 0,88%
Spread / Average Target 0,88%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akio Sugihara President & Representative Director
Hisao Taki Chairman
Kazuya Saito Manager-Information Systems
Koichi Tsukihara Independent Outside Director
Hidehiko Sato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GURUNAVI, INC.8.03%245
ALPHABET INC.30.00%1 541 153
BAIDU, INC.-0.78%75 898
NAVER CORPORATION30.09%50 183
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-13.20%37 979
YANDEX N.V.-12.50%21 565
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ