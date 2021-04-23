Gurunavi : Notice regarding Succession of Businesses of "Rakuten Delivery" and "Rakuten Realtime Takeout" through Simplified Absorption-type Company Split 04/23/2021 | 02:14am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields For immediate release Name of Listed Company: Gurunavi, Inc. Listed Stock Exchanges: Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock Code: 2440 Representative: Akio Sugihara, President Notice regarding Succession of Businesses of "Rakuten Delivery" and "Rakuten Realtime Takeout" through Simplified Absorption-type Company Split April 23, 2021 ̶ At the extraordinary meeting of the board of directors held today, Gurunavi, Inc. (the "Company") resolved to succeed "Rakuten Delivery" business and "Rakuten Realtime Takeout" business (collectively, the "Target Businesses") from Rakuten Group, Inc. ("Rakuten") through a simplified absorption- type company split (the "Company Split"). 1. Purpose of the Company Split The Company and Rakuten entered into a business and capital alliance agreement in July 2018 with the aim of improving the Company's media power and customer referral capability to restaurants and expanding "Rakuten ecosystem" in the restaurant area. Since then, we have been promoting collaboration mainly in the restaurant table reservation area, such as linking member IDs and granting "Rakuten points" for Gurunavi online reservations. The "Rakuten Delivery" business was launched in February 2002 and provides a delivery service that allows customers to order meals from over 12,000 restaurants nationwide. "Rakuten Realtime Takeout" business is a pre-order and pre-payment type take-out service that was launched in May 2020, and the Company has been collaborating in acquiring restaurants that use the service since July 2020. The purpose of the Company Split, which will be implemented as part of the above-mentioned business and capital alliance, is to establish a comprehensive food service that realizes cross-use such as delivery and take-out services as well as table reservations by consolidating restaurant-related services into the Company. The profitability of the Target Businesses will be enhanced by increasing consumer convenience to improve the user marketing efficiency, and by improving the customer acquisition efficiency through utilization of the Company's sales system and restaurant network. In addition, after the business succession by the Company, the Company will continue to collaborate with Rakuten to expand the business value of the Target Businesses by utilizing the business assets of Rakuten in areas such as member IDs, point linking etc. While consumers' demand for eating out has been sluggish due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19, the number of users of delivery and take-out services provided by restaurants is increasing, and the use of such services is becoming habitual. In this business environment, through the Company Split, the Company can promptly and effectively expand its support areas for restaurants in line with their changing issues, and improve its customers referral capability to restaurants by expanding the use of its service by all Rakuten users in addition to Gurunavi members, which in turn will lead to the recovery and regrowth of our business performance. Over the medium term, the Company will contribute to the development of the entire restaurant industry by providing support for product development, food procurement, and business operation improvement in the Target Businesses. 2. Outline of the Company Split (1) Schedule of the Company Split Date of the resolution by the board of directors April 23, 2021 Conclusion date of the absorption-type company split agreement April 23, 2021 Effective date of the Company Split July 1, 2021 (planned) (Note) The Company Split is a simplified company split set forth in Article 796, Paragraph 2 of the Company Act at the Company as the succeeding company and set forth in Article 784, Paragraph 2 of the Company Act for Rakuten as the splitting company, so it will be conducted without obtaining 1 shareholder approval of the agreement. (2) Method of the Company Split The Company Split is a simplified absorption-type company split, in which the Company is the succeeding company and Rakuten is the splitting company. (3) Details of allotment related to the Company Split The Company plans to allot 13 million yen to Rakuten as a consideration for the Company Split. Please refer to "3. Basis of details of allotment related to the Company Split" for the calculation method of the consideration. Handling of stock acquisition rights and bonds with stock acquisition rights with the Company Split There will be no change in stock acquisition rights issued by the Company due to the Company Split. The Company has not issued any bonds with stock acquisition rights. Changes in capital due to the Company Split There will be no change in the capital of the Company due to the Company Split. (6) Rights and obligations to be succeeded by the succeeding company The Company will succeed from Rakuten the assets, liabilities, contracts, and other rights and obligations of the Target Businesses as defined in the absorption-type company split agreement. (7) Probability of fulfillment of obligations The Company considers that there will be no problems with respect to the fulfillment of the obligations that are scheduled to become due on and after the effective date of the Company Split. 3. Basis of details of allotment related to the Company Split (1) Basis of and reasons for details of allotment related to the Company Split In order to ensure the fairness and appropriateness of the allotment related to the Company Split, the Company appointed Clifix FAS Co,.LTD. ("Clifix FAS") as a third-party valuation institution, and request valuation of the Target Businesses. As a result of careful consideration of the calculation results by the third- party valuation institution, the status and future prospects of the Target Businesses, etc., and repeated discussions with Rakuten, the Company and Rakuten decided that the Company provide Rakuten with 13 million yen as consideration for the Company Split. (2) Matters related to calculation i) Name of valuation institution and relationship to the Company and Rakuten Clifix FAS, who is not a related party of, and does not have any material interest in the Company or Rakuten. ii) Overview of the valuation Based on the premise of examining the profitability, etc. of the Target Businesses, Clifix FAS adopted to the cost approach (replacement cost method), as it is appropriate to value the Target Businesses by referring to the value required when the Target Businesses are restructured, and valued the business value of the Target Businesses at 13 million yen. The basis for this valuation is that the assets to be transferred by Rakuten (applying International Financial Reporting Standards) as of the day before the effective date are estimated to be 13 million yen in contract acquisition assets, and there are no other assets or liabilities. With respect to the evaluation of the value of the Target Businesses and the amount of the split consideration, Clifix FAS assumed that all information provided by the Company is accurate and complete, and has not conducted any independent verification of the accuracy, completeness, or comprehensiveness of such information. In addition, Clifix FAS has not independently evaluated, appraised or assessed the assets and liabilities of the Target Businesses, nor have they requested any third-party institution to do so. Based on the above, the Company referred to the results of the calculation by Clifix FAS and comprehensively considered the situation and future prospects of the Target Business, and finally determined that the above split consideration is appropriate. 2 (3) Expectation of delisting and reasons thereof There are no expectations of delisting of the Company due to the Company Split. Measures to ensure the fairness Not applicable. Measures to avoid conflicts of interest Not applicable.

4. Overview of the parties of the Company Split Splitting company Succeeding company (As of December 31, 2020) (As of March 31, 2021) (1) Name Rakuten Group, Inc. Gurunavi, Inc. (2) Address 1-14-1 Tamagawa, Setagaya-ku, 1-2-2 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Tokyo (3) Name and title of Hiroshi Mikitani, Chairman, Akio Sugihara, President and representatives President and CEO Representative Director (4) Description of business Internet services, FinTech etc. Web-based information provision relating to restaurants etc. using the platform of PC and smartphones etc. Provision of support service associated with the management of restaurants etc. and other related business (5) Capital 205,924 million yen 2,334 million yen (6) Date of establishment February 7, 1997 October 2, 1989 (7) The total number of 1,434,573,900 shares 48,675,100 shares shares issued (8) Fiscal year-end December 31 March 31 (9) Number of employees 23,841 1,791 (10) Main business Rakuten Card Co., Ltd. Food service company and partners Rakuten Payment, Inc. restaurants in Japan, etc. (11) Main financing banks Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited MUFG Bank, Ltd. MUFG Bank, Ltd. Rakuten Bank, Ltd. Development Bank of Japan Inc. (12) Major shareholders Crimson Group, LLC 16.62% Rakuten Group, Inc. 14.96% and shareholding ratio Hiroshi Mikitani 12.94% Hisao Taki 12.72% Haruko Mikitani 9.73% The Master Trust Bank of 4.21% The Master Trust Bank of 6.00% Japan, Ltd. (Trust account) Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account) Japan Traffic Culture 3.97% Custody Bank of Japan, 3.48% Association Ltd. (Trust Account) Odakyu Electric Railway 2.41% Co., Ltd. (13) Relationship Capital relationship Rakuten holds 7,017,300 shares of Gurunavi (shareholding ratio 14.96%). Personnel relationship 2 executives of Rakuten are serving as outside directors of the Company. In addition, employees are seconded to both the Company and Rakuten and its consolidated subsidiaries. Trade relationship Coordination of member IDs and point services, and sales of products and services of both companies, to collaborate and promote usage of services. Related party status Rakuten is an other associated company and the largest and major shareholder of the Company. The Company is an equity-method affiliate of Rakuten. 3 (14) Financial position and performance for the last three years Consolidated fiscal year December December December March 31, March 31, March 31, ended 31, 2018 31, 2019 31, 2020 2018 2019 2020 Net assets 776,207 737,200 629,014 19,186 18,704 19,270 (Total equity) Total assets 7,345,002 9,165,697 12,524,438 25,457 23,797 23,979 Net assets per share (yen) 572.83 542.43 446.78 409.70 398.48 409.90 (Total equity attributable to owners of the parent company per share) Net sales 1,101,480 1,263,932 1,455,538 36,226 32,728 30,927 (Revenue) Operating income 170,425 72,745 (93,849) 4,742 1,216 1,821 Ordinary income 141,889 (33,068) (115,838) 4,809 1,289 1,894 (Net income) Net income attributable to owners of parent (Net income attributable 142,282 (31,888) (114,199) 3,192 581 949 to owners of the company) Basic earnings per share (yen) (Basic earnings per 105.43 (23.55) (84.00) 68.27 12.42 20.26 share attributable to owners of the parent company) Dividend per share (yen) 4.50 4.50 4.50 44.00 8.00 8.00 (Note 1) Rakuten changed its corporate name from Rakuten, Inc. to Rakuten Group, Inc. as of April 1, 2021. (Note 2) The shareholding ratio is calculated based on the total number of shares issued after deduction of treasury stock. (Note 3) Financial position and performance for the last three years are shown in millions of yen unless specified otherwise. 5. Overview of the business to be succeeded (1) Details of the business to be succeeded The "Rakuten Delivery" business, which provides delivery and delivery order services, and the "Rakuten Realtime Takeout" business, which provides support service for take-out. (2) Financial performance of the business to be succeeded (in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020) Net sales 915 million yen (3) Items and book value of assets and liabilities to be succeeded Contract acquisition assets 13 million yen 6. Status of the parties after the Company Split There will be no change in name, head office, representative, description of business, capital or account closing day of the Company respectively due to the Company Split. Net assets and total assets have not been finalized at this time. Overview of accounting procedures Not applicable. Outlook The impact of the Company Split on the Company's business performance is currently under scrutiny, and if it becomes clear that it will have a significant impact that should be disclosed in the future, the Company will 4 promptly disclose it. (Reference) Consolidated business forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021 (announced on February 3, 2021) and consolidated operating results for the previous fiscal year. (Million yen) Net sales Operating Ordinary income Net income attributable to income owners of parent Consolidated business forecasts for the year 15,800 (9,200) (9,200) (9,500) ending March 31, 2021 Consolidated operating results for the year 30,927 1,821 1,894 949 ended March 31, 2020 5 Attachments Original document

