Gusbourne PLC - Ashford, England-based sparkling wine producer - Says Chief Executive Officer Charlie Holland will be stepping down from his position, with effect from September 6. The board will now begin the search process for a new CEO, and a further announcement will be made in due course.

After September 6, Holland will be retained by the company as a part-time consultant for a limited period to assist the wine making team during this year's harvest, and on other winemaking matters. Jon Pollard, Gusbourne's chief vineyard manager and chief operating officer, will continue to oversee harvest operations and the supply of Gusbourne's grapes.

Chair Jim Ormonde says: "We are enormously grateful to Charlie Holland for his invaluable service over the last ten years and we wish him well in his future role. He has led the business and built up a highly talented team in all key areas of the company through a period of significant growth and strategic progress."

Current stock price: 1.65 pence

12-month change: down 30%

