Guyana Goldstrike Inc. is a Canada-based exploration company. The Company is focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource properties. The Company's exploration and evaluation assets include San Diego Mineral Claims and Alice Arm North. Its San Diego Mineral Claims is a gold/copper prospect located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia, Canada. Its Alice Arm North is a precious metals prospect located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia from Granby.

Sector Gold