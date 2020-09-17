GVC : BetMGM Named First Official Sports Betting Partner of Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, the joint venture between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC International (LSE: GVC), and the Las Vegas Raiders announced today that BetMGM is now An Official Sports Betting Partner of the Raiders. The partnership is an extension of an existing multi-year partnership with MGM Resorts and the Raiders.

"We are pleased to add BetMGM to the MGM Resorts partnership portfolio," said Raiders President Marc Badain. "The addition of BetMGM will open new levels of engagement for Raiders fans and guests of Allegiant Stadium."

As an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Raiders, BetMGM will utilize assets to provide educational information about the BetMGM app to Raiders fans. Sports fans in Nevada can now register for the BetMGM app, available on iOS and Android, by visiting any MGM Resorts Sports Book in Las Vegas.

"We're thrilled that BetMGM is the first Official Sports Betting Partner of The Las Vegas Raiders," said BetMGM's CEO Adam Greenblatt. "This new partnership complements what is already a wonderful and rewarding relationship with MGM Resorts and the Raiders and we look forward to introducing Raiders fans to the excitement of sports betting with BetMGM."

Along with being An Official Gaming Partner of the Raiders, MGM Resorts is a Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium and has prominent branding throughout the stadium, including in-stadium signage and an MGM Resorts VIP entrance on the west side of the building. The venue also features a private MGM Club that will offer Raiders fans an ultra-exclusive game-viewing experience with a full-service premium bar, luxury lounge and upgraded stadium seating. Additionally, MGM Resorts is the presenting sponsor of the Raiders first-ever regular season game at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 21.

MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said, "All of us at MGM Resorts are proud to welcome the Raiders and the NFL to Las Vegas. We look forward to providing Raiders fans a world-class sports betting and entertainment experience, both in our BetMGM Sportsbooks and digitally, through the BetMGM mobile app."

Since partnering in January 2020, MGM Resorts and the Raiders have been committed to collaborating on community outreach programs benefiting Southern Nevada.

As MGM Resorts and BetMGM continue to expand and evolve their sports betting and other gaming platforms, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. GameSense is an industry-leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), focusing on positive, transparent and proactive conversations with players about how to gamble responsibly. The program comes alive through personal interactions between guests and trained staff based at the M life Rewards desk at each MGM Resorts property. In addition to speaking to trained employees – known as GameSense Advisors – guests also utilize interactive GameSense touchscreens and educational materials and other resources found at the M life Rewards Desk.

Legends Global Partnerships represented the Raiders to secure the partnership with MGM Resorts International as a part of their duties as the stadium's official premium ticketing and sponsorships agency.

About Allegiant Stadium

Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium is a global events destination, highlighted by the arrival of the iconic Raiders. Allegiant Stadium is ideally located for both visitors and locals, fully enclosed and climate controlled with a capacity of 65,000. The technologically advanced stadium will host world-class entertainment including concerts and sporting events such as the Pac-12 Championship Game and Las Vegas Bowl, as well as become the home of UNLV Football. The stadium project is expected to generate an economic benefit of $620 million annually, while creating 6,000 permanent jobs in Southern Nevada. For more information, visit www.allegiantstadium.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming platform by BetMGM LLC, the joint venture between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings Plc (LSE: GVC). Based in New Jersey, the company was established in July 2018 to create a world-class sports betting and online gaming platform in the United States, in order to take advantage of the new opportunities created by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the U.S. federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA). Utilizing GVC's US-licensed, state-of-the-art proprietary technology platform, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM and partypoker. The company has exclusive access to MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. For more information visit www.roardigital.com.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including BetMGM's ability to grow in new or existing jurisdictions. Management has based forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the effects of economic and market conditions in the jurisdictions in which BetMGM operates, competition with other iGaming and sports betting platforms, the timing and costs of expanding in new jurisdictions as well as obtaining and maintaining the required permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions. In providing forward-looking statements, BetMGM is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If BetMGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

