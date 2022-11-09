Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. GVS S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVS   IT0005411209

GVS S.P.A.

(GVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:00 2022-11-09 am EST
4.910 EUR   -2.09%
10:31aGvs S P A : Consolidated Nine Months 2022 Results - Slide Presentation
PU
10/12GVS CFO To Step Down; Successor Named
MT
09/15Gvs S P A : Half-yearly Financial Report at 30 June 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GVS S p A : Consolidated Nine Months 2022 Results - Slide Presentation

11/09/2022 | 10:31am EST
GVS SPA

09.11.2022

Agenda

1

YTD Sep 2022 Outlook

2

Company Presentation

Appendix: Additional Materials

This document and all its contents are property of GVS. All unauthorised use, reproduction or distribution of this document or the information contained in it, by anyone other than GVS, is severely forbidden.

YTD Sep 2022 GVS Performance Highlights

Sales: 273,5 M€ +30% on the normalized (net Disp. Mask) 9M 2021 and +6% without normalization on the same period. FX with positive impact about 7%.

  • HC&LS positive trend with +22,7% on 9M 2021, with the two new M&A additions.
  • E&M with a +6% of growth on 9M 2021.
  • H&S +154,6% on the 9M 2021, net from Disp. Mask, with the RPB addition.

Adjusted EBITDA: 57 M€ and 21% of Adjusted EBITDA Margin

  • Margin under pressure due to the cost increase and the lag in the price absorption and the increased level of the Group operating leverage after the new M&A additions.

NFP: 404 M€ of Net Financial Position.

  • 49M€ of YTD operative cash generation, with Q3 cash generation affected by the last quarter reduction in profitability and the exchange rate impact on stock value.
  • STT Acquisition in February 2022.
  • Haemotronic Acquisition in June 2022.

Leverage KPI: Debt/Equity 1,1 e NFP/EBITDA 4,6 on proforma basis

  • Actual working with funding providers to handle the full year end measurement period avoiding any covenant breach.

This document and all its contents are property of GVS. All unauthorised use, reproduction or distribution of this document or the information contained in it, by anyone other than GVS, is severely forbidden.

YTD Sep 2022 Evolution of Sales

TOTAL Normalized SALES YTD Sep 2022: 274 M€ +6% vs 2021 and +30% vs Normalized 2021

The Healthcare & Lifesciences division is growing on 9M 2021 (+23%) thanks the M&A addition on the HC Liquid. The weight on the total for the division overcomes the 60%.

The Energy & Mobility division increases 6% on 9M 2021, with still positive order trend for Q4 2022.

The Health & Safety division increases 154% on 9M 2021 normalized by the covid related sales, reflecting the addition of the RPB acquisition and the still lower trend of the low level of professional mask market.

*Normalized

€ 63,8*

€ 77,2*

€ 81,1

€ 85,5

€ 106,9

Sales

YTD Sep 2022

This document and all its contents are property of GVS. All unauthorised use, reproduction or distribution of this document or the information contained in it, by anyone other than GVS, is severely forbidden.

YTD Sep 2022 Evolution of Sales

TOTAL HC & LS SALES Q3 2022: 71,6 M€ +70% vs Q3 2021 and +40% vs Q2 2022

The HC Liquid subdivision is recovering its normal organic growth trend (+17% on Q3 2021 and +13% on last quarter) even without considering the M&A additions (39M€ YTD 2022).

Laboratory is running with a trend of 3% growth on last quarter and toghter with the HC liquid trend are compensating the weaker trend of Air& Gas subdivision.

€ 71,6

€ 51,2

€ 42,1

€ 44,1

€ 44,2

This document and all its contents are property of GVS. All unauthorised use, reproduction or distribution of this document or the information contained in it, by anyone other than GVS, is severely forbidden.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GVS S.p.A. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 15:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 379 M 382 M 382 M
Net income 2022 54,0 M 54,4 M 54,4 M
Net Debt 2022 363 M 366 M 366 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 1,60%
Capitalization 875 M 882 M 882 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 077
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart GVS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
GVS S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GVS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,02 €
Average target price 6,80 €
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Massimo Scagliarini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mario Saccone Administrative Manager
Grazia Valentini Chairman
Luca Querzè Vice President-Research & Development
Matteo Viola Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GVS S.P.A.-52.46%882
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.-0.57%7 215
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-17.22%4 702
ORGANO CORPORATION23.42%842
SHANGHAI SHENG JIAN ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-21.05%785
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.0.00%404