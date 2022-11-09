GVS S p A : Consolidated Nine Months 2022 Results - Slide Presentation

YTD Sep 2022 Evolution of Sales

TOTAL Normalized SALES YTD Sep 2022: 274 M€ +6% vs 2021 and +30% vs Normalized 2021

The Healthcare & Lifesciences division is growing on 9M 2021 (+23%) thanks the M&A addition on the HC Liquid. The weight on the total for the division overcomes the 60%.

The Energy & Mobility division increases 6% on 9M 2021, with still positive order trend for Q4 2022.

The Health & Safety division increases 154% on 9M 2021 normalized by the covid related sales, reflecting the addition of the RPB acquisition and the still lower trend of the low level of professional mask market.

*Normalized € 63,8* € 77,2* € 81,1 € 85,5 € 106,9 Sales

YTD Sep 2022