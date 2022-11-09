GVS S p A : Consolidated Nine Months 2022 Results - Slide Presentation
11/09/2022 | 10:31am EST
GVS SPA
09.11.2022
Agenda
1
YTD Sep 2022 Outlook
2
Company Presentation
Appendix: Additional Materials
This document and all its contents are property of GVS. All unauthorised use, reproduction or distribution of this document or the information contained in it, by anyone other than GVS, is severely forbidden.
YTD Sep 2022 GVS Performance Highlights
Sales: 273,5 M€ +30% on the normalized (net Disp. Mask) 9M 2021 and +6% without normalization on the same period. FX with positive impact about 7%.
HC&LS positive trend with +22,7% on 9M 2021, with the two new M&A additions.
E&M with a +6% of growth on 9M 2021.
H&S +154,6% on the 9M 2021, net from Disp. Mask, with the RPB addition.
Adjusted EBITDA: 57 M€ and 21% of Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Margin under pressure due to the cost increase and the lag in the price absorption and the increased level of the Group operating leverage after the new M&A additions.
NFP: 404 M€ of Net Financial Position.
49M€ of YTD operative cash generation, with Q3 cash generation affected by the last quarter reduction in profitability and the exchange rate impact on stock value.
STT Acquisition in February 2022.
Haemotronic Acquisition in June 2022.
Leverage KPI: Debt/Equity 1,1 e NFP/EBITDA 4,6 on proforma basis
Actual working with funding providers to handle the full year end measurement period avoiding any covenant breach.
This document and all its contents are property of GVS. All unauthorised use, reproduction or distribution of this document or the information contained in it, by anyone other than GVS, is severely forbidden.
YTD Sep 2022 Evolution of Sales
TOTAL Normalized SALES YTD Sep 2022: 274 M€ +6% vs 2021 and +30% vs Normalized 2021
The Healthcare & Lifesciences division is growing on 9M 2021 (+23%) thanks the M&A addition on the HC Liquid. The weight on the total for the division overcomes the 60%.
The Energy & Mobility division increases 6% on 9M 2021, with still positive order trend for Q4 2022.
The Health & Safety division increases 154% on 9M 2021 normalized by the covid related sales, reflecting the addition of the RPB acquisition and the still lower trend of the low level of professional mask market.
*Normalized
€ 63,8*
€ 77,2*
€ 81,1
€ 85,5
€ 106,9
Sales
YTD Sep 2022
This document and all its contents are property of GVS. All unauthorised use, reproduction or distribution of this document or the information contained in it, by anyone other than GVS, is severely forbidden.
YTD Sep 2022 Evolution of Sales
TOTAL HC & LS SALES Q3 2022: 71,6 M€ +70% vs Q3 2021 and +40% vs Q2 2022
The HC Liquid subdivision is recovering its normal organic growth trend (+17% on Q3 2021 and +13% on last quarter) even without considering the M&A additions (39M€ YTD 2022).
Laboratory is running with a trend of 3% growth on last quarter and toghter with the HC liquid trend are compensating the weaker trend of Air& Gas subdivision.
€ 71,6
€ 51,2
€ 42,1
€ 44,1
€ 44,2
This document and all its contents are property of GVS. All unauthorised use, reproduction or distribution of this document or the information contained in it, by anyone other than GVS, is severely forbidden.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.