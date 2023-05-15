GVS S p A : - Consolidated Q1 2023 Results Approval

PRESS RELEASE APPROVAL BY THE GVS BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR Q1 2023 - CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF 104.0 MILLION EURO, +28.2% COMPARED TO Q1 2022, THANKS TO THE CONTRIBUTION OF THE COMPANIES ACQUIRED LAST YEAR NORMALISED EBITDA OF 22.6 MILLION EURO, UP 8.6% ON Q1 2022, WITH A MARGIN ON REVENUE OF 21.7%, DUE TO THE CONTRIBUTION OF ACQUISITIONS COMPLETED DURING 2022 AND THE PRICE INCREASE INTRODUCED DURING Q1 2023 NET FINANCIAL DEBT OF 389 MILLION EURO, UP BY APPROXIMATELY 13 MILLION EURO ON DECEMBER 2022, RELATED TO A HIGHER CASH ABSORPTION OF WORKING CAPITAL THE UPDATE OF THE FINANCIAL ECONOMIC FORECASTS FOR THE PERIOD 2023-2025 WILL BE PRESENTED ON 25 SEPTEMBER 2023 Zola Predosa (BO), 15 May 2023 - The Board of Directors of GVS S.p.A. (the "Company" or the "Group"), a leading provider of advanced filtration solutions for highly critical applications, met today in Zola Pedrosa (BO) and approved the interim report on operations at 31 March 2023, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS international accounting standards. *** ANALYSIS OF THE GROUP'S ECONOMIC MANAGEMENT In the first three months of 2023, GVS realised consolidated revenues of 104 million euro, up 28.2% compared to the 81.1 million euro recorded in the first three months of 2022, thanks to the contribution of the latest acquisitions realised during the previous year (the STT and Haemotronic groups). Excluding the contribution of acquisitions, the Company recorded a 9.0% decrease in organic turnover compared to Q1 2022, on the back of de-stocking policies by its customers, in line with what has been observed at an industry level. The Healthcare & Life Sciences division revenues recorded significant growth in the Healthcare Liquid business (+93.1%), compared to the same period of last year thanks to the acquisitions of STT and

Haemotronic concluded in 2022, absorbing the contraction recorded in the Healthcare Air & Gas business. The Laboratory business reported turnover growth of 8.5% to 9.1 million euro, compared to Q1 2022 revenues of 8.4 million euro. The Energy & Mobility division recorded a trend with a 14.6% decrease in revenue compared to the same period of the previous year, as a result of the above-mentionedde-stocking policies, particularly in the Sport & Utility segment, which recorded sales down 27.5% year-on-year. The Health & Safety division recorded a slight decrease in turnover of -2.8%, which was also impacted by de-stocking activity from its customer base, although less than in the previous year. Normalised EBITDA amounted to 22.6 million euro, up 8.6% compared to Q1 2022, with a margin on revenue of 21.7%. The period result is influenced by the contribution of acquisitions completed during 2022 and the price increase introduced during the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in the margin on revenue compared to Q1 2022 (by 25.6%) is mainly related to the lower absorption of fixed costs against the decrease in organic turnover. Normalised EBIT with a margin on revenue of 15.4% amounted to 16 million euro, +2% compared to 15.7 million euro in the same period of the previous year. The item amortisation and depreciation increased by 1.2 million euro, of which 0.8 million euro attributable to the acquisition of the Haemotronic group and for the remainder attributable to the acceleration of the Group's investment plans in recent years, in order to meet the necessary increase in production capacity. Net financial expenses (net of foreign exchange losses of 4.0 million euro recorded during the first three months of 2023 and exchange gains of 6.3 million euro in 2022) increased in the period under review, from 0.5 million euro for the period ended 31 March 2022 to 3.6 million euro for the period ended 31 March 2023, mainly due to new borrowings related to the acquisitions completed in 2022 and the increase in market interest rates, to which some of the existing loans are linked. Profit before tax from recurring activities reached 8.3 million euro in the period under review, a decrease of 13.2 million euro compared to 21.6 million euro in 2022, mainly due to the effect of the foreign exchange gain recorded in 2022 against the effect of the foreign exchange loss recorded in the first quarter of 2023. Net financial debt at 31 March 2023 was -388.9 million euro. The change with respect to 31 December 2022, totalling 13.4 million euro, is mainly due to the net cash used for investments in tangible and intangible assets in the period (7.6 million euro) and net financial expenses (5.2 million euro). In terms of current operations, cash generated by operations was almost entirely absorbed by changes in working capital. BUSINESS OUTLOOK GVS continues on its path of improving its economic and financial performance through the progressive integration of the recently acquired companies. The positive result for the quarter confirms the upward trend in profitability that began in the latter part of last year and was achieved despite the decline in organic turnover related to de-stocking.

Inventory reductions by customers are also expected to continue during the second quarter of 2023, with a related impact on the expected turnover. Although visibility on the dynamics expected in the second half of the year remains poor, sales volumes are expected to recover in the second half of 2023. In this regard, the impact that the current macroeconomic scenario, characterised by a sudden increase in interest rates to counteract high inflationary levels, will have on the real economy will need to be carefully monitored, particularly in relation to the growth expectations of the gross domestic product of the main economies (the United States and the European Union) to which the Group is exposed. In consideration of the results achieved in the first three months of 2023 and of the uncertainty variables described above, the Company confirms the guidance communicated at the time of approval of the 2022 results (turnover in a range between 440 million euro and 460 million euro, Adjusted EBITDA in a range between 95 million euro and 105 million euro and net financial debt in a range between 340 million euro and 360 million euro), with expectations, as regards the turnover guidance, in the lower part of the range. On 25 September 2023, the Company will present an update of its financial forecasts for the period 2023-2025. ASCERTAINING THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE BOARD OF AUDITORS The Board of Directors also ascertained the absence of grounds for incompatibility, ineligibility and disqualification for the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors, as well as the fulfilment of the requirements of professionalism and integrity by the auditors, and acknowledged the fulfilment of the legal requirements and independence requirements provided for by the Corporate Governance Code on the basis of the checks carried out by the Board of Statutory Auditors and forwarded to the Board of Directors today. *** DECLARATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 154-BIS, PARAGRAPH 2, T.U.F. The Manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Emanuele Stanco, declares, pursuant to Article 154-bis, second paragraph of Legislative Decree 58/98, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the results in the Company's documents, books and accounting records. *** The Interim Report on Operations as at 31 March 2023, approved by the Board of Directors today, will be made available to the public at the Company's registered office and can be consulted on the Company's website at www.gvs.comand on the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket Storage", managed by Teleborsa Srl. ***

DECLARATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 154-BIS, PARAGRAPH 2, T.U.F. The Manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Emanuele Stanco, declares, pursuant to Article 154-bis, second paragraph of Legislative Decree 58/98, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the results in the Company's documents, books and accounting records. *** The Interim Report on Operations as at 31 March 2023, approved by the Board of Directors today, will be made available to the public at the Company's registered office and can be consulted on the Company's website at www.gvs.comand on the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket Storage", managed by Teleborsa Srl.