GVS S p A : Haemotronic Acquisition closing

PRESS RELEASE

ACQUISITION COMPLETED OF 100% OF THE ITALIAN GROUP HAEMOTRONIC

LEADER IN THE PRODUCTION OF COMPONENTS IN THE MEDICAL AND PHARMACEUTICAL

INDUSTRIES

Zola Predosa (BO) (Italy), 15 June 2022 - Following on from that reported on 13 May 2022, GVS S.p.A. ("GVS") announces that it has now completed its acquisition of the entire share capital of the Haemotronic Group ("Haemotronic"), which is specialised in the production of components andbags for the medical industry, with plants in Italy and Mexico.

Completion of the acquisition of Haemotronic contributes to the growth of GVS's product portfolio which can thus integrate and expand the range of products offered and strengthen its presence in the European and North American markets within the healthcare sector.

The closing of the transaction took place following full compliance with the conditions precedentlaid down in the purchase and sale agreement.

The price for the purchase of 100% of the share capital of Haemotronic was €212 million, of which€187 million was paid by GVS to the seller at closing, while the residual €25 million was paid into an escrow account and will be progressively released within 24 months of the closing date.

In order to finance the operation, GVS signed a 5-year loan agreement for a total of €230 million with a pool of lending banks, including Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. and Unicredit S.p.A, which act, inter alia, as Arrangers, Global Coordinators and Original Lenders.

***

GVS Group

The GVS Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of filter solutions for applications in the Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Mobility and Health & Safety sectors. In addition to the corporate office in Bologna, GVS currently has 20 plants in Italy, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the United States, China, Mexico, Romania and Puerto Rico and 18 sales offices located across the world. In the year ended 31 December 2021, the GVS Group recorded revenue from contracts with customers of €338.1 million and normalised EBITDA of €107.9 million.