    GVS   IT0005411209

GVS S.P.A.

(GVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/22 10:15:55 am
13.04 EUR   +1.32%
10:02aGVS S P A : Half-yearly Financial Report at 30 June 2021
PU
09/10Gvs S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/10GVS S P A : YTD H1 Results - Slide Presentation
PU
GVS S p A : Half-yearly Financial Report at 30 June 2021

09/22/2021 | 10:02am EDT
Half-yearly Financial Report at

30 June 2021

Half-yearly Financial Report at

30 June 2021

CONTENTS

INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY AND

4

INFORMATION FOR SHAREHOLDERS

GROUP STRUCTURE

5

CORPORATE BODIES

6

7

DIRECTORS' REPORT ON

OPERATIONS

7

Foreword

Group performance and analysis of the results for the first half of the

7

year 2021

Investments

13

Research and development

13

Additional information

13

Principal risks and uncertainties

14

Inter-group and related party transactions

14

Significant events occurring in the first half of 2021

15

Events subsequent to the close of the period

15

Business outlook

15

CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATEDINTERIMFINANCIALSTATEMENTSAT30JUNE2021

17

Consolidated statement of assets and liabilities*

17

Consolidated income statement*

18

Comprehensive consolidated income statement

19

Prospectus of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity

20

Consolidated statement of cash flows*

21

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 30 JUNE 2021

22

1.

General information

22

2.

Summary of the accounting standards adopted

22

3.

Recently issued accounting standards

26

4.

Estimates and assumptions

27

5.

Management of financial risk

27

6.

Information on operating segments

31

7.

Business combinations

31

8.

Notes to the consolidated statement of assets and liabilities

32

9.

Notes to the consolidated income statement

42

10.

Non-recurring revenues and operating costs

47

11.

Hyperinflation

47

12.

Transactions with related parties

47

13.

Commitments and risks

51

14.

Directors' and auditors' fees

51

15.

Independent auditor's fees

51

16.

Research and development

52

17.

Positions or transactions resulting from atypical and/or unusual transactions

52

18.

Events of significance following the close of the financial period

52

19. Approval of the condensed interim consolidated financial

statements and authorisation for publication

53

ATTACHED TABLES

54

Consolidated statement of financial position, with indication of the

amounts of positions with related parties.

54

Consolidated statement of cash flows, with indication of the amounts of

positions with related parties.

55

Consolidated income statement, with indication of the amounts deriving

from non-recurring transactions

56

CERTIFICATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 154 BIS OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/98

57

AUDITING COMPANY REPORT

58

INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY AND INFORMATION FOR SHAREHOLDERS

REGISTERED OFFICE

GVS S.P.A

Via Roma 50

40069 Zola Predosa

BOLOGNA - ITALIA Tel. +39 051 6176311 Fax + 39 051 6176200 www.gvs.com

LEGAL INFORMATION

Capitale sociale: Euro 1.750.000

Codice fiscale 03636630372

Partita Iva 00644831208

REA di Bologna 0305386

R.I di Bologna 45539

INVESTOR RELATIONS

E-mail: investorrelations@gvs.com

GROUP STRUCTURE*

GVS JAPAN

GVS SUD

GVS ARGENTINA

GVS KOREA

GVS RUSSIA

GVS DO BRASIL

GVS

GVS FORTUNEGVS PUERTORICO

MICROFILTRAZIONE

GVS INDIA

GVS PATRIMONIO

GVS MEXICO

GVS SUZHOU

GVS MALESIA

GVS THAILAND

GVS SUZHOU

FENCHURCH

GVS NA HOLDINGS

ENVIRONMENTAL

TRADING

YIBO MEDICAL

GVS UK

GVS NORTH

DEVICE

AMERICA

GVS TURKEY

GVS FILTRATION

*For information on the company name, registered office, the currency in which the Company operates, share capital of the GVS Group companies and the stake held by GVS SpA, please see the Explanatory Notes.

CORPORATE BODIES

Board of Directors

Chair

Grazia Valentini (2)

Chief Executive Officer

Massimo Scagliarini

Amministratori esecutivi

Marco Scagliarini

Mario Saccone

Matteo Viola

Executive Directors

Nadia Buttignol (1)

Arabella Caporello (1)

Alessandro Nasi (2)

Michela Schizzi (1) (2)

Board of Statutory Auditors

Presidente

Patrizia Lucia Maria Riva

Standing auditors

Francesca Sandrolini

Stefania Grazia

Substitute auditors

Daniela Baesi

Mario Difino

Manager responsible for the preparation

of the Company's accounting documents

Emanuele Stanco

Independent auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers SpA

  1. (Member of the Control, Risk and Sustainability Committee
  2. Member of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GVS S.p.A. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 14:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
