GVS S p A : Half-yearly Financial Report at 30 June 2021

Half-yearly Financial Report at
30 June 2021
Half-yearly Financial Report at
30 June 2021
CONTENTS
|
|
INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY AND
|
4
|
|
INFORMATION FOR SHAREHOLDERS
|
|
|
|
|
GROUP STRUCTURE
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
CORPORATE BODIES
|
6
|
|
|
7
|
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT ON
|
|
OPERATIONS
|
7
|
|
Foreword
|
|
Group performance and analysis of the results for the first half of the
|
7
|
|
year 2021
|
|
|
Investments
|
13
|
|
Research and development
|
13
|
|
Additional information
|
13
|
|
Principal risks and uncertainties
|
14
|
|
Inter-group and related party transactions
|
14
|
|
Significant events occurring in the first half of 2021
|
15
|
|
Events subsequent to the close of the period
|
15
|
|
Business outlook
|
15
|
|
CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATEDINTERIMFINANCIALSTATEMENTSAT30JUNE2021
|
17
|
|
Consolidated statement of assets and liabilities*
|
17
|
|
Consolidated income statement*
|
18
|
|
Comprehensive consolidated income statement
|
19
|
|
Prospectus of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity
|
20
|
|
Consolidated statement of cash flows*
|
21
|
|
EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 30 JUNE 2021
|
22
|
|
1.
|
General information
|
22
|
|
2.
|
Summary of the accounting standards adopted
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Half-yearly Financial Report at 30 June 2021
|
3.
|
Recently issued accounting standards
|
26
|
4.
|
Estimates and assumptions
|
27
|
5.
|
Management of financial risk
|
27
|
6.
|
Information on operating segments
|
31
|
7.
|
Business combinations
|
31
|
8.
|
Notes to the consolidated statement of assets and liabilities
|
32
|
9.
|
Notes to the consolidated income statement
|
42
|
10.
|
Non-recurring revenues and operating costs
|
47
|
11.
|
Hyperinflation
|
47
|
12.
|
Transactions with related parties
|
47
|
13.
|
Commitments and risks
|
51
|
14.
|
Directors' and auditors' fees
|
51
|
15.
|
Independent auditor's fees
|
51
|
16.
|
Research and development
|
52
|
17.
|
Positions or transactions resulting from atypical and/or unusual transactions
|
52
|
18.
|
Events of significance following the close of the financial period
|
52
19. Approval of the condensed interim consolidated financial
|
statements and authorisation for publication
|
53
|
ATTACHED TABLES
|
54
|
Consolidated statement of financial position, with indication of the
|
|
amounts of positions with related parties.
|
54
|
Consolidated statement of cash flows, with indication of the amounts of
|
|
positions with related parties.
|
55
|
Consolidated income statement, with indication of the amounts deriving
|
|
from non-recurring transactions
|
56
|
CERTIFICATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
|
PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 154 BIS OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/98
|
57
|
AUDITING COMPANY REPORT
|
58
INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY AND INFORMATION FOR SHAREHOLDERS
REGISTERED OFFICE
GVS S.P.A
Via Roma 50
40069 Zola Predosa
BOLOGNA - ITALIA Tel. +39 051 6176311 Fax + 39 051 6176200 www.gvs.com
LEGAL INFORMATION
Capitale sociale: Euro 1.750.000
Codice fiscale 03636630372
Partita Iva 00644831208
REA di Bologna 0305386
R.I di Bologna 45539
INVESTOR RELATIONS
E-mail: investorrelations@gvs.com
Half-yearly Financial Report at 30 June 2021
GROUP STRUCTURE*
|
GVS JAPAN
|
GVS SUD
|
GVS ARGENTINA
|
GVS KOREA
|
GVS RUSSIA
|
GVS DO BRASIL
GVS
GVS FORTUNEGVS PUERTORICO
MICROFILTRAZIONE
|
GVS INDIA
|
GVS PATRIMONIO
|
GVS MEXICO
|
|
|
|
GVS SUZHOU
|
GVS MALESIA
|
GVS THAILAND
|
|
GVS SUZHOU
|
FENCHURCH
|
GVS NA HOLDINGS
|
ENVIRONMENTAL
|
TRADING
|
|
|
|
YIBO MEDICAL
|
GVS UK
|
GVS NORTH
|
DEVICE
|
|
AMERICA
|
GVS TURKEY
|
GVS FILTRATION
|
*For information on the company name, registered office, the currency in which the Company operates, share capital of the GVS Group companies and the stake held by GVS SpA, please see the Explanatory Notes.
Half-yearly Financial Report at 30 June 2021
CORPORATE BODIES
|
Board of Directors
|
|
Chair
|
Grazia Valentini (2)
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Massimo Scagliarini
|
Amministratori esecutivi
|
Marco Scagliarini
|
|
Mario Saccone
|
|
Matteo Viola
|
Executive Directors
|
Nadia Buttignol (1)
|
|
Arabella Caporello (1)
|
|
Alessandro Nasi (2)
|
|
Michela Schizzi (1) (2)
|
Board of Statutory Auditors
|
|
Presidente
|
Patrizia Lucia Maria Riva
|
Standing auditors
|
Francesca Sandrolini
|
|
Stefania Grazia
|
Substitute auditors
|
Daniela Baesi
|
|
Mario Difino
|
Manager responsible for the preparation
|
|
of the Company's accounting documents
|
Emanuele Stanco
|
Independent auditors
|
PricewaterhouseCoopers SpA
-
(Member of the Control, Risk and Sustainability Committee
-
Member of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
GVS S.p.A. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 14:01:06 UTC.