GVS S p A : Information on share capital structure pursuant to 125 quater TUF
03/24/2023 | 11:49am EDT
Information on the amount of the share capital with indication of the number and categories of shares into which it is divided
Pursuant to Article 125-quater, paragraph 1, letter c) of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 and subsequent amendments and additions
STRUCTURE OF THE SHARE CAPITAL(1)
No. of
Nominal
No. of voting
Listed (indicate
shares
value
rights
markets)/unlisted
Ordinary shares
(pursuant to Article 6 of the Articles of Association, the
175,000,000
-
285,000,000
EXM Milan
possibility of increasing the voting rights is envisaged)(2)
The share capital of GVS, subscribed and paid up, is equal to Euro 175,000,000.00, divided into 175,000,000 ordinary shares, with no indication of nominal value. Each ordinary share gives the right to one vote in the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings of the Company, except for the 105,000,000 ordinary shares for which GVS Group S.p.A. has obtained an increase in voting rights in accordance with Art. 6 of the Articles of Association. Therefore, the total number of voting rights that can be exercised in the Shareholders' Meeting at the date of this notice is 285,000,000. As at today's date, the Company holds 450,000 treasury shares, equal to 0.26% of the share capital.
Each ordinary share entitles the holder to one vote at the ordinary and extraordinary meetings of the Company. In accordance with Art. 127-quinquies of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 (as subsequently amended and supplemented, the "Consolidated Law on Finance") and art. 6 of the Articles of Association, two votes are attributed for each share held by the same shareholder for a continuous period of at least twenty-four months from the date of their registration in the special list set up for this purpose, kept and updated by the Company, as provided for by the Articles of Association (termed "increased voting"). The number of shares entitled to increased voting rights is available on the Company's website at www.gvs.com (section "Governance", "Increased Voting").