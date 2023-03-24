Advanced search
    GVS   IT0005411209

GVS S.P.A.

(GVS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  12:30:00 2023-03-24 pm EDT
5.213 EUR   -0.99%
12:20pGvs S P A : Notice publication of documentation
PU
11:49aGvs S P A : Information on share capital structure pursuant to 125 quater TUF
PU
10:43aGvs S P A : Notice of call Shareholders' meeting 3.05.2023
PU
GVS S p A : Information on share capital structure pursuant to 125 quater TUF

03/24/2023 | 11:49am EDT
Information on the amount of the share capital with indication of the number and categories of shares into which it is divided

Pursuant to Article 125-quater, paragraph 1, letter c) of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 and subsequent amendments and additions

STRUCTURE OF THE SHARE CAPITAL(1)

No. of

Nominal

No. of voting

Listed (indicate

shares

value

rights

markets)/unlisted

Ordinary shares

(pursuant to Article 6 of the Articles of Association, the

175,000,000

-

285,000,000

EXM Milan

possibility of increasing the voting rights is envisaged)(2)

  1. The share capital of GVS, subscribed and paid up, is equal to Euro 175,000,000.00, divided into 175,000,000 ordinary shares, with no indication of nominal value. Each ordinary share gives the right to one vote in the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings of the Company, except for the 105,000,000 ordinary shares for which GVS Group S.p.A. has obtained an increase in voting rights in accordance with Art. 6 of the Articles of Association. Therefore, the total number of voting rights that can be exercised in the Shareholders' Meeting at the date of this notice is 285,000,000. As at today's date, the Company holds 450,000 treasury shares, equal to 0.26% of the share capital.
  2. Each ordinary share entitles the holder to one vote at the ordinary and extraordinary meetings of the Company. In accordance with Art. 127-quinquies of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 (as subsequently amended and supplemented, the "Consolidated Law on Finance") and art. 6 of the Articles of Association, two votes are attributed for each share held by the same shareholder for a continuous period of at least twenty-four months from the date of their registration in the special list set up for this purpose, kept and updated by the Company, as provided for by the Articles of Association (termed "increased voting"). The number of shares entitled to increased voting rights is available on the Company's website at www.gvs.com (section "Governance", "Increased Voting").

Disclaimer

GVS S.p.A. published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 15:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 384 M 418 M 418 M
Net income 2022 39,7 M 43,2 M 43,2 M
Net Debt 2022 376 M 409 M 409 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 919 M 1 001 M 1 001 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
EV / Sales 2023 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 3 077
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart GVS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
GVS S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GVS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,27 €
Average target price 6,10 €
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Massimo Scagliarini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Pacini Group Chief Financial Officer
Grazia Valentini Chairman
Luca Querzè Vice President-Research & Development
Matteo Viola Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GVS S.P.A.30.00%1 001
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.7.10%7 646
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.16.67%5 645
ORGANO CORPORATION13.49%1 163
SHANGHAI SHENG JIAN ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.59%673
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.19.01%478
