Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. GVS S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVS   IT0005411209

GVS S.P.A.

(GVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GVS S p A : Notice publication of Documentation April 6, 2022

04/06/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE: PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTATION

Zola Predosa (BO), 06 April 2022 - Notice is hereby given that the following documents were deposited today at the Company's registered office in Zola Predosa (BO), Via Roma 50 (BO) and published on the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE"(www.emarketstorage.com):

  • (i) reports by the Board of Directors to the Shareholders' Meeting on the following agenda items:

    • 1. "Financial statements as of 31 December 2021 and proposed allocation of net income:

      • a. approval of the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2021, accompanied by the Directors' Report on Operations, the Report of the Board of Auditors and the Independent Auditors' Report. Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2021. Submission of the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement prepared pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016;

      • b. resolutions relating to the allocation of the annual profit for FY 2021";

    • 2. "Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid pursuant to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 and Article 84-ter of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971/1999:

      • a. resolution on the first section on the Remuneration Policy prepared in accordance with Art. 123-ter, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998;

      • b. resolution on the second section on compensation paid prepared pursuant to Art. 123-ter, paragraph 4, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998";

  • (ii) the 2021 Annual Financial Report, including the draft financial statements as at 31 December 2021, the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2021, the management report, together with the certifications pursuant to Art. 154-bis, paragraph 5 of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, as well as the reports of the Board of Auditors and the Independent Auditors (the "2021 Annual Financial Report")1;

  • (iii) the 2021 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement;

  • (iv) the Report on the Remuneration Policy and Fees Paid;

  • (v) the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure;

The above documents are also available on the website www.gvs.com.

1 The 2021 Annual Financial Report is made available to the public, in the manner indicated above, in the ESEF format indicated by the ESEF Technical Standards set forth in Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 (the "ESEF Regulations"), including the required markings, as well as - on a voluntary basis - in additional PDF and XHTML formats that do not comply with the ESEF Regulations.

Disclaimer

GVS S.p.A. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 16:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GVS S.P.A.
12:32pGVS S P A : Item 1 of the Agenda - Report by the Board of Directors on Financial Statement..
PU
12:32pGVS S P A : Item 2 of the Agenda - Report of the Board of Directors on the Remuneration Po..
PU
12:32pGVS S P A : Consolidated Non Financial Declaration
PU
12:32pGVS S P A : Report on Remuneration Policy and compensation paid 2022
PU
12:32pGVS S P A : Notice publication of Documentation April 6, 2022
PU
03/28GVS S P A : Notice pubblication of documentation
PU
03/22GVS S P A : The Board of Directors convenes the shareholders' meeting for Thursday 28 Apri..
PU
03/22GVS S P A : FY2021 Results presentation
PU
03/22GVS S P A : The GVS Board of Directors approved the 2021 consolidated results and the draf..
PU
03/22GVS S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 345 M 377 M 377 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 63,8 M 69,7 M 69,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,63%
Capitalization 1 396 M 1 525 M 1 525 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,23x
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 3 113
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart GVS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
GVS S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GVS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,00 €
Average target price 11,30 €
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
Managers and Directors
Massimo Scagliarini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mario Saccone Administrative Manager
Grazia Valentini Chairman
Luca Querzè Vice President-Research & Development
Matteo Viola Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GVS S.P.A.-24.22%1 525
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.-12.86%6 301
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-4.60%5 390
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.19.49%1 767
ORGANO CORPORATION14.80%922
SHANGHAI SHENG JIAN ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-38.00%711