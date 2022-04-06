GVS S p A : Notice publication of Documentation April 6, 2022

NOTICE: PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTATION

Zola Predosa (BO), 06 April 2022 - Notice is hereby given that the following documents were deposited today at the Company's registered office in Zola Predosa (BO), Via Roma 50 (BO) and published on the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE"(www.emarketstorage.com):

(i) reports by the Board of Directors to the Shareholders' Meeting on the following agenda items: 1. "Financial statements as of 31 December 2021 and proposed allocation of net income: a. approval of the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2021, accompanied by the Directors' Report on Operations, the Report of the Board of Auditors and the Independent Auditors' Report. Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2021. Submission of the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement prepared pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016; b. resolutions relating to the allocation of the annual profit for FY 2021"; 2. "Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid pursuant to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 and Article 84-ter of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971/1999: a. resolution on the first section on the Remuneration Policy prepared in accordance with Art. 123-ter, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998; b. resolution on the second section on compensation paid prepared pursuant to Art. 123-ter, paragraph 4, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998";

(ii) the 2021 Annual Financial Report, including the draft financial statements as at 31 December 2021, the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2021, the management report, together with the certifications pursuant to Art. 154-bis, paragraph 5 of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, as well as the reports of the Board of Auditors and the Independent Auditors (the "2021 Annual Financial Report")1;

(iii) the 2021 Consolidated Non-Financial Statement;

(iv) the Report on the Remuneration Policy and Fees Paid;

(v) the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure;

The above documents are also available on the website www.gvs.com.

1 The 2021 Annual Financial Report is made available to the public, in the manner indicated above, in the ESEF format indicated by the ESEF Technical Standards set forth in Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 (the "ESEF Regulations"), including the required markings, as well as - on a voluntary basis - in additional PDF and XHTML formats that do not comply with the ESEF Regulations.