Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. GVS S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVS   IT0005411209

GVS S.P.A.

(GVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  12:30:00 2023-03-24 pm EDT
5.213 EUR   -0.99%
12:20pGvs S P A : Notice publication of documentation
PU
11:49aGvs S P A : Information on share capital structure pursuant to 125 quater TUF
PU
10:43aGvs S P A : Notice of call Shareholders' meeting 3.05.2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GVS S p A : Notice publication of documentation

03/24/2023 | 12:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE: PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTATION

Zola Predosa (BO), 24 March 2023 - notice is hereby given that the following documents were deposited

today at the Company's registered office in Zola Predosa, Via Roma 50 (BO) and published on the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com):

  1. Report by the Board of Directors to the Shareholders' Meeting on item 5 of the Agenda: Appointment of the Board of Directors;
  2. Report by the Board of Directors to the Shareholders' Meeting on item 6 of the Agenda: Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors;
  3. proxy form for the Designated Representative pursuant to Article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 ("Consolidated Law on Finance") and proxy/sub-proxy form for the Designated Representative pursuant to Article 135-novies of the Consolidated Law on Finance;
  4. information on the amount of share capital pursuant to Article 125-quater of the Consolidated Law on Finance.

The above information is also available on the website www.gvs.com.

Disclaimer

GVS S.p.A. published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 16:19:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GVS S.P.A.
12:20pGvs S P A : Notice publication of documentation
PU
11:49aGvs S P A : Information on share capital structure pursuant to 125 quater TUF
PU
10:43aGvs S P A : Notice of call Shareholders' meeting 3.05.2023
PU
10:43aGvs S P A : Report on Item 5 of the Agenda (Appointment of the Board of Directors)
PU
10:43aGvs S P A : Report on Item 6 of the Agenda (Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors..
PU
10:43aGvs S P A : Guidelines of the Board of Statutory Auditors to the Shareholders' Meeting for..
PU
10:43aGvs S P A : Relazione sul punto 6 dell'Assemblea Ordinaria - Nomina dei Sindaci
PU
03/23Bearish futures after Fed; wait for BoE
AN
03/22Europeans flat pending Fed announcement tonight
AN
03/22Green squares; markets on 25 bp Fed and BoE hike
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 384 M 418 M 418 M
Net income 2022 39,7 M 43,2 M 43,2 M
Net Debt 2022 376 M 409 M 409 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 919 M 1 001 M 1 001 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
EV / Sales 2023 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 3 077
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart GVS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
GVS S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GVS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,27 €
Average target price 6,10 €
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Massimo Scagliarini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Pacini Group Chief Financial Officer
Grazia Valentini Chairman
Luca Querzè Vice President-Research & Development
Matteo Viola Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GVS S.P.A.30.00%1 001
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.7.10%7 646
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.16.67%5 645
ORGANO CORPORATION13.49%1 163
SHANGHAI SHENG JIAN ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.59%673
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.19.01%478
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer