GVS S p A : Proxy Form for the Designated Representative pursuant to Article 135-undecies of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58-1998

GVS S.p.A.

Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting convened for 3 May 2023, at 12:00, in a single call,

to Via Roma no. 50, Zola Predosa (BO)

Proxy form for the designated representative pursuant to

Article 135-undecies of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998

Part 1 of 2

Studio Legale Trevisan & Associati, in Milan, Viale Majno n. 45, (VAT no. 07271340965), as "Designated Representative" (the "Designated Representative"), pursuant to Article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, of GVS S.p.A. (hereinafter, the "Company" or "GVS"), shall collect voting proxies relating to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of GVS, convened for 3 May 2023, at 12:00, in a single call, in the manner and under the terms set forth in the Call Notice published on 24 March 2023, on the Company's website www.gvs.com (Section "Governance - Shareholders' Meeting"), as well as sent to Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and made available on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE and published in abstract in the daily newspaper "Milano Finanza" on 24 March 2023.

The proxy form with the relevant voting instructions must be received, in original, by the end of the second trading day preceding the date of the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e. by 23:59 on 28 April 2023), together with:

- a copy of a currently valid form of ID of the principal; or

- in the event that the principal is a legal entity, a copy of a form of ID, with current validity, of the legal representative pro tempore, or of another person with the appropriate powers, together with appropriate documentation attesting to their qualification and powers; by means of any of the following alternatives:

(i) for proxies bearing a handwritten signature, by courier or registered letter with advice of receipt, to Studio Legale Trevisan & Associati, Viale Majno 45 - 20122 Milan (Ref. "Delega Assemblea GVS 2023");

(ii)for proxies bearing a qualified electronic signature or digital signature, by certified mail to rappresentante-designato@pec.it.

The proxy and the voting instructions may be revoked by the end of the second trading day preceding the date set for the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e. by 23:59 on 28 April 2023), in the same manner as above.

The granting of proxy and voting instructions by signing this form comes at no expense for the principal (except for any postage costs).

Declaration of the Designated Representative

Studio Legale Trevisan & Associati hereby announces that it has no interest of its own in the resolution proposals submitted to the vote. Bearing in mind, however, the contracts in place and, in any case, for all legal purposes, it expressly declares that, should unknown circumstances arise, or in the event of amendments or additions to the proposals submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting, it and/or its substitutes will not cast a vote other than that indicated in the instructions.

PROXY FORM

(Section to be notified to the Company via the Designated Representative - Complete with the required information)

I, the undersigned (name/registered name of the person entitled to vote)* _____________________________________________________ born * _______________________________ on* __________________________________ resident in* (town/city) ___________________________________ at* (street name and no.) ___________________________________ registered office* (address) __________________________________________________________________________________ tax code* *__________________________________Telephone no. _______________________________ E-mail _____________________________

Data to be filled in at the discretion of the principal:

- communication no. ___________________________________(communication reference provided by the intermediary)

- any identification codes _______________________________

DELEGATES the Designated Representative to attend and vote at the above-mentioned Shareholders' Meeting as per the instructions given with reference to *__________________GVS shares, registered in the securities account no.*_______________________ with (depository intermediary)* ____________________________________________ ABI _______CAB _______

DECLARES that he/she is aware of the possibility that the proxy to the Designated Representative may contain voting instructions even on only some of the resolution proposals on the Agenda and that, in this case, the vote will be exercised only for those proposals on which voting instructions are given.

AUTHORISES the Designated Representative to process their personal data for the purposes, under the conditions and terms set out in the attached information notice.

Studio Legale Trevisan & Associati, with offices in Milan, at Viale Majno 45, in the person of the lawyer Dario Trevisan, born in Milan on 4.05.1964 (tax code TRVDRA64E04F205I), may, in turn, be substituted by the lawyer Camilla Clerici born in Genoa on 19.01.1973 (tax code CLRCLL73A59D969J), or the lawyer Giulio Tonelli born in La Spezia on 27/02/1979 (tax code TNLGLI79B27E463Q), or the lawyer Alessia Giacomazzi born in Castelfranco Veneto (TV) on 05/09/1985 (tax code GCMLSS85P45C111T), or the lawyer Gaetano Faconda born in Trani (BT) on 02.10.1985 (tax code FCNGTN85R02L328O), or the lawyer Valeria Proli born in Novara on 24/10/1984 (tax code PRLVLR84R64F952S), or Raffaella Cortellino born in Barletta (BT) on 04/06/1989 (tax code CRTRFL89H44A669V), or the lawyer Andrea Ferrero born in Turin on 05/05/1987 (tax code FRRNDR87E05L219F), or Cristina Sofia Barracchia born in Trani (BT) on 05/02/1991 (tax code BRRCST91B45L328G), or the lawyer Marcello Casazza born in Vigevano (PV) on 03/09/1991 (tax code CSZMCL91P03L872S), or the lawyer Simone Guberti born in Milazzo (ME) on 06/02/1967 (tax code GBRSMN67B06F206F), or the lawyer Diego Lorenzetti born in Senigallia (AN) on 4/10/1987 (tax code LRNDGI87R04I608W), or the lawyer Giuseppe De Cinque born in Atessa (CH) on 21/06/1984 (tax code DCNGPP84H21A485V), all domiciled, for the purposes of this proxy, at Studio Legale Trevisan & Associati, Viale Majno no. 45, 20122 - Milan.

I, the undersigned (surname and first name of the signatory only if different from the holder of the shares)

_________________________________________________________ born in* ___________________________ on* _ _________________________________ hereby sign this proxy as (check the relevant box)

□ pledgee □ beneficial owner □ usufructuary

□ custodian □ manager □ legal representative or attorney with power of sub-delegation

□ other (specify) _____________________________________________

Place/Date ______________, __________________________

Signature ____________________________

(*) Mandatory

Part 2 of 2

VOTING INSTRUCTIONS

(Section containing information for the Designated Representative only - Check the chosen boxes)

I, the undersigned (1) (name and personal data) * _______________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ hereby delegate the Designated Representative to vote in accordance with the following voting instructions at the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting convened for 3 May 2023, in a single call, by GVS.

(A) RESOLUTIONS PUT TO THE VOTE (2)

FOR THE PROPOSAL SUBMITTED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (a) FOR THE PROPOSAL SUBMITTED BY THE SHAREHOLDER (a) (b) AGAINST (c) ABSTAINED (c) ORDINARY PART O.1. Financial statements as of 31 December 2022 and proposed allocation of net income: a. approval of the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022, accompanied by the Directors' Report on Operations, the Report of the Board of Auditors and the Independent Auditors' Report. Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022. Submission of the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement prepared pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016; (mark with a cross) ………………………… (shareholder name) (mark with a cross) (mark with a cross) O.1. Financial statements as of 31 December 2022 and proposed allocation of net income: b. resolutions relating to the allocation of the annual profit for FY 2022. (mark with a cross) ………………………… (shareholder name) (mark with a cross) (mark with a cross) O.2. Report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid pursuant to Art. 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 and Art. 84-ter of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971/1999; a. resolution on the first section on the Remuneration Policy prepared in accordance with Article 123-ter, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998; (mark with a cross) ………………………… (shareholder name) (mark with a cross) (mark with a cross) O.2. Report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid pursuant to Art. 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February (mark with a cross) ………………………… (shareholder name) (mark with a cross) (mark with a cross)

a Failure to make a proposal by the Board of Directors or by the Shareholder indicated in this section shall be considered an unknown circumstance, therefore, upon its occurrence, the Designated Representative shall follow the voting instructions indicated in Section B.

b For the proposal of the Shareholder, whose name must be indicated by the principal.

c Against/Abstained on any proposal made.

FOR THE PROPOSAL SUBMITTED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (a) FOR THE PROPOSAL SUBMITTED BY THE SHAREHOLDER (a) (b) AGAINST (c) ABSTAINED (c) 1998 and Art. 84-ter of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971/1999; b. resolution on the second section on compensation paid prepared pursuant to article 123-ter, paragraph 4, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998. O.3. Approval of the 'GVS Performance Shares Plan 2023-2025'. Related and consequent resolutions. (mark with a cross) ………………………… (shareholder name) (mark with a cross) (mark with a cross) O.4. Authorisation for the purchase and disposal of treasury shares pursuant to Articles 2357, 2357-ter of the Italian Civil Code, Article 132 of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 and Article 144-bis of the Consob regulation adopted by resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999, subject to revocation, for the part that remains unfulfilled, of the authorisation resolution passed by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 28 April 2022; Related and consequent resolutions. (mark with a cross) ………………………… (shareholder name) (mark with a cross) (mark with a cross) O.5. Appointment Directors: oftheBoardof 5.1. Determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors Related and consequent resolutions; (mark with a cross) ………………………… (shareholder name) (mark with a cross) (mark with a cross) O.5. Appointment Directors: oftheBoardof 5.2. Determination of the term of office of the Board of Directors. Related and consequent resolutions; (mark with a cross) ………………………… (shareholder name) (mark with a cross) (mark with a cross) O.5. Appointment Directors: oftheBoardof 5.3. Appointment of the members of the Board of Directors. Related and consequent resolutions; field cannot be filled in List No . ... and/or submitted by .................................... .................................... .................................... (mark with a cross) (mark with a cross) O.5. Appointment Directors: oftheBoardof 5.4. Appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Directors Related and consequent resolutions; field cannot be filled in ………………………… (shareholder name) (mark with a cross) (mark with a cross) O.5. Appointment Directors: oftheBoardof 5.5. Determination of the remuneration of members of the Board of Directors. Related and consequent resolutions. (mark with a cross) ………………………… (shareholder name) (mark with a cross) (mark with a cross) O.6. Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the three-year period 2023-2025: field cannot be filled in List No . ... and/or submitted by .................................... (mark with a cross) (mark with a cross) FOR THE PROPOSAL SUBMITTED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (a) FOR THE PROPOSAL SUBMITTED BY THE SHAREHOLDER (a) (b) AGAINST (c) ABSTAINED (c) 6.1. Appointment of three Standing Auditors and two Alternate Auditors. Related and consequent resolutions; .................................... .................................... O.6. Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the three-year period 2023-2025: 6.2. Appointment of the Chair of the Board of Statutory Auditors. Related and consequent resolutions; field cannot be filled in ………………………… (shareholder name) (mark with a cross) (mark with a cross) O.6. Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the three-year period 2023-2025: 6.3. Determination of the annual remuneration of the standing members of the Board of Statutory Auditors. Related and consequent resolutions. field cannot be filled in ………………………… (shareholder name) (mark with a cross) (mark with a cross) EXTRAORDINARY PART E.1. Proposal to delegate to the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code, for a period of five years from the date of the resolution, the power to increase the share capital, free of charge and divisible and also in several tranches, pursuant to Article 2349 of the Italian Civil Code, for a maximum amount of euro 23,000.00 to be entirely allocated to capital, through the issue of a maximum of 2,300,000 shares, to be assigned to the beneficiaries of the "GVS 2023-2025 Performance Shares Plan"; consequent to amendment of Article 5 of the Company Articles of Association; related and consequent resolutions. (mark with a cross) ………………………… (shareholder name) (mark with a cross) (mark with a cross) E.2. Amendments to the Articles of Association. Related and consequent resolutions. (mark with a cross) ………………………… (shareholder name) (mark with a cross) (mark with a cross)

B) UNKNOWN CIRCUMSTANCES

In the event of circumstances unknown at the time of issue of the proxy (3) the undersigned with reference to:

CONFIRMS THE INSTRUCTIO NS REVOKES THE INSTRUCTIO NS CHANGES THE INSTRUCTIONS FOR (d) AGAINST ABSTAINED ORDINARY PART O.1. Financial statements as of 31 December 2022 and proposed allocation of net income: (please mark with a cross) (please mark with a cross) ……………… (please mark with a cross) (please mark with a cross)

d Indicate whether for the proposal of the Board of Directors or for the proposal of the Shareholder whose name must be indicated by the principal.