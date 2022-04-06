GVS S p A : Report on Remuneration Policy and compensation paid 2022

Report on Remuneration Policy and Compensation Paid

2022

Report on Remuneration Policy and Compensation Paid

2022

Prepared in accordance with Article 123-ter of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 and 84-quater of the Issuers' Regulation

Approved by the Board of Directors on 22 March 2022

Issuer: GVS S.p.A.

Website: www.gvs.com

Year to which Report refers: 2021/2022

Date of approval of Report: 22 marzo 2022

Sommario

01 Foreword 6

02 Introduction 10

Section I 14

1. Remuneration Policy for Directors and Key Managers 16

(A) Bodies and persons involved in the preparation, approval and possible 16 revision of the Remuneration Policy, roles and bodies and persons responsible for the correct implementation of such Policy

(B) Appointments and Remuneration Committee, its composition, responsibilities 17 and operating procedures

(C) Components relating to employee compensation and working conditions in 19 the determination of the Remuneration Policy

(D) Independent experts potentially involved in the preparation of the 19 Remuneration Policy

(E) Purposes pursued by the Remuneration Policy, the principles underlying it, 19 its duration, and a description of the changes to the Remuneration Policy most recently submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting and how such revision takes into account the votes and assessments expressed by the Shareholders at that meeting or thereafter

(F) Description of policies on ﬁxed and variable components of remuneration 21

(G) Policy on non-monetary beneﬁts 28

(H) Description of the ﬁnancial and non-ﬁnancial performance objectives, taking 28 into account criteria relating to corporate social responsibility, on the basis of which the variable components are assigned

(I) Criteria used to assess the achievement of performance objectives underlying 28 the granting of shares, options, other ﬁnancial instruments or other variable components of remuneration and the extent of the variable component to be paid according to the level of achievement of such objectives

(J) Information aimed at highlighting the contribution of the Remuneration 29 Policy to the company's strategy, the pursuit of the company's long-term interests and the sustainability of the company

(K) Vesting periods and deferred payment systems and ex post correction 29 mechanisms of the variable component

(L) Information on clauses for holding ﬁnancial instruments in the portfolio 30 after their acquisition

(M) Policy on beneﬁts in the event of resignation or termination of 30 employment

(N) Information on the existence of additional, non-mandatory insurance, 31 welfare or pension provisions

(O) Remuneration policy applied for: (i) independent directors, (ii) 31 participation in committees and (iii) performance of particular duties

(P) Companies used as reference for the deﬁnition of the remuneration 31 policy

(Q) Elements of the remuneration policy which may be waived in 33 exceptional circumstances and the relevant procedural conditions under which the waiver may be applied

2. Remuneration Policy of the Board of Auditors 33

03

Section II 34

PART ONE - ITEMS MAKING UP THE REMUNERATION 36

PART TWO - ANALYTICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE COMPENSATION 41 PAID DURING THE YEAR

Report on Remuneration Policy and Compensation Paid 2022 3

Deﬁnitions

Shareholders' Meeting

Director(s) or Board Member(s)

Individually or collectively, as appropriate, the members of the Board of Directors.

Chief Executive Oﬃcer

Cash Conversion

The amount of cash generated by the core operations of the business.

Corporate Governance Code or CodeCivil Code or CC:

The Italian Civil Code.

The shareholders' meeting of GVS.

The Chief Executive Oﬃcer of GVS.

The Corporate Governance Code of Listed Companies approved in January 2020 by the Corporate Governance Committee and promoted by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., ABI, Ania, Assogestioni, Assonime and Conﬁndustria, applicable by issuers from the ﬁrst ﬁnancial year starting after 31 December 2020 and accessible to the public on Borsa Italiana's website (www.borsaitaliana.it).

Total Turnover (Organic)

It indicates the Company's total turnover net of turnover from any extraordinary transactions resulting from M&A transactions completed during the year and not included in the Company's approved budget.

GVS Group or GroupGVS or the Company or Issuer

GVS S.p.A., a company with registered oﬃce in Zola Predosa (BO), Via Roma no. 50 - share capital Euro 1,750,000.00 fully paid up, tax code, VAT no. and Bologna Companies Register no. 00644831208.

Group Performance Objectives

Jointly the Issuer and the companies directly or indirectly controlled by it pursuant to art. 93 of the CFA.

The Company's ﬁnancial objectives, identiﬁed on an annual basis, for the purpose of determining the amount of the MBO of the Chief Executive Oﬃcer, the other executive directors, and each of the Key Managers.

Board of Directors or Board

Board of Statutory Auditors

The GVS Board of Auditors.

Appointments and Remuneration Committee

The Issuer's Board of Directors.

The Appointments and Remuneration Committee set up within the Board of Directors of GVS in accordance with Principle XI of the Corporate Governance Code and integrating the functions outlined by Recommendations no. 19 and no. 25 of said Code.

Committees

Collectively, the committees formed within the Board of Directors.

Individual Performance Objectives

The individual objectives assigned on an annual basis to the executive directors, other than the Chief Executive Oﬃcer, and each of the Key Managers for the purposes of determining the amount of the MBO. These objectives include, or may include, among others, objectives of a non-ﬁnancial nature, with particular reference to parameters related to the environmental and quality area, and may concern, for example: (i) development of products in line with new regulatory requirements and reduction of customer complaints; (ii) issues related to occupational safety; (iii) environmental and quality certiﬁcations; (iv) cooperation with local training institutions for the development of new skills and orientation towards professions; (v) optimization of logistics ﬂows.

Control, Risk and Sustainability CommitteeTrading Start Date

The date of commencement of trading of GVS shares on the electronic share market organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (i.e. 19 June 2020).

The Control, Risk and Sustainability Committee set up within the GVS Board of Directors in accordance with Principle XI of the Corporate Governance Code and integrating the functions outlined by Recommendation 35 of said Code.

Group Strategic Annual Objectives

The strategic objectives for the development of the Company, identiﬁed on an annual basis, for the purpose of determining the amount of the MBO of the Chief Executive Oﬃcer, the other executive directors, and each of the Key Managers. Such objectives include, or may include, among others, (i) M&A objectives; (ii) Geographic expansion objectives; (iii) ESG policy improvement objectives.

MBO Plan

The short-term monetary incentive plan known as management by objectives for certain directors and Key Managers.

Key ManagersEarning per Share

The "virtual share" of net income available to shareholders, calculated by dividing the net income available, as per the approved consolidated ﬁnancial statements, by the average number of shares in the year of reference.

Adjusted EBITDA (Organic)

Individuals who have the power and responsibility - directly or indirectly - for planning, directing and controlling the Company's activities, including the directors (executive or otherwise) of the Company, as deﬁned in Annex 1 of the Consob Regulation on related party transactions adopted by resolution no. 17221 of 12 March 2010, as subsequently amended and supplemented.

This indicates EBITDA for the period adjusted for operating income and expenses which, due to their nature, are reasonably expected not to recur in future periods, net of EBITDA deriving from any extraordinary transactions resulting from M&A transactions concluded during the year and not included in the Company's approved budget.

Remuneration Policy or PolicyIssuers' Regulation

The Regulation issued by Consob with Resolution no. 11971 of 1999 (and subsequent amendments) on the matter of issuers.

Market RegulationRelated Parties Regulation

The Regulation issued by Consob with resolution no. 17221 of 12 March 2010 (and subsequent amendments) on related party transactions.

The policy adopted by the Company regarding the remuneration of members of the Board of Directors, Key Managers and the Board of Auditors.

The Regulation issued by Consob under the 2017 resolution no. 20249 relating to markets.

Euronext Milan or EXMFinancial year

The ﬁnancial year to which the Report refers.

Report

The Mercato Telematico Azionario (electronic stock exchange) organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

Articles of AssociationTotal Shareholder Return

The total return to a shareholder given by the increase in the share price during a reference period and any dividends paid in the same period, relative to the performance of the FTSE Index.

This report that companies are required to prepare pursuant to Article 123-ter of the CFA.

GVS Articles of Association in force.

CFA or Consolidated Finance Act

Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998.

Report on Remuneration Policy and Compensation Paid 2022

5