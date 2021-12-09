GVS S p A : Share buyback information

PRESS RELEASE

GVS SHARE BUYBACK INFORMATION

Zola Pedrosa (BO), December 9, 2021 - GVS S.p.A. ("GVS" or the "Company"), following the announcement on October 7, 2021 regarding the start of the share buyback program, in execution of the April 27, 2021 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - informs that during the period November 29

December 3, 2021 it has purchased n. 21,552 treasury shares at an weighted average price of Euro 11.09 per share, for a total amount of Euro 239,035.

Below, on the basis of the information provided by the intermediary appointed to carry out the purchases, the daily transaction details of the purchase of GVS ordinary shares carried out on the Euronext Milan market in the aforementioned period are reported:

Data N. of shares Average Price (Euro) Value (Euro) 29/11/2021 4,500 11.06 49,762 30/11/2021 6,552 11.00 71,116 01/12/2021 3,000 11.42 34,273 02/12/2021 2,500 11.25 28,118 03/12/2021 5,000 10.95 54,776

Since the start of the program, GVS has purchased no. 234,052 ordinary shares (equal to 0.134% of the share capital), for a total value of Euro 2,663,058.

Following the purchases made so far, GVS holds a total of n. 234,052 treasury shares, equal to 0.134% of the share capital.

GVS Group:

The GVS Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of filter solutions for applications in the Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Mobility and Health & Safety sectors. In addition to the corporate office in Bologna, GVS currently has 15 plants in Italy, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the United States, China, Mexico, Romania and Puerto Rico and 18 sales offices located across the world. In the year ended 31 December 2020, the GVS Group recorded revenue from contracts with customers of Euro 363 million and normalised EBITDA of Euro 144 million.

