Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. GVS S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVS   IT0005411209

GVS S.P.A.

(GVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 12/09 11:29:57 am
11.23 EUR   +1.91%
11:22aGVS S P A : Share buyback information
PU
08:42aGVS S P A : OMICRON Invisible to some PCR Kits
PU
11/30GVS S P A : Interim Report on Operations at 30 September 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GVS S p A : Share buyback information

12/09/2021 | 11:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

GVS SHARE BUYBACK INFORMATION

Zola Pedrosa (BO), December 9, 2021 - GVS S.p.A. ("GVS" or the "Company"), following the announcement on October 7, 2021 regarding the start of the share buyback program, in execution of the April 27, 2021 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - informs that during the period November 29

  • December 3, 2021 it has purchased n. 21,552 treasury shares at an weighted average price of Euro 11.09 per share, for a total amount of Euro 239,035.

Below, on the basis of the information provided by the intermediary appointed to carry out the purchases, the daily transaction details of the purchase of GVS ordinary shares carried out on the Euronext Milan market in the aforementioned period are reported:

Data

N. of shares

Average Price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

29/11/2021

4,500

11.06

49,762

30/11/2021

6,552

11.00

71,116

01/12/2021

3,000

11.42

34,273

02/12/2021

2,500

11.25

28,118

03/12/2021

5,000

10.95

54,776

Since the start of the program, GVS has purchased no. 234,052 ordinary shares (equal to 0.134% of the share capital), for a total value of Euro 2,663,058.

Following the purchases made so far, GVS holds a total of n. 234,052 treasury shares, equal to 0.134% of the share capital.

***

GVS Group:

The GVS Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of filter solutions for applications in the Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Mobility and Health & Safety sectors. In addition to the corporate office in Bologna, GVS currently has 15 plants in Italy, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the United States, China, Mexico, Romania and Puerto Rico and 18 sales offices located across the world. In the year ended 31 December 2020, the GVS Group recorded revenue from contracts with customers of Euro 363 million and normalised EBITDA of Euro 144 million.

***

Contacts

Investor Relations GVS S.p.A.

Mario Saccone CFO - investor_relations@gvs.com

Francesca Cocco IR Consultant - Lerxi Consulting - fcocco@lerxiconsulting.com

Image Building - Media Relations gvs@imagebuilding.it

+39 02 89011300

Disclaimer

GVS S.p.A. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 16:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GVS S.P.A.
11:22aGVS S P A : Share buyback information
PU
08:42aGVS S P A : OMICRON Invisible to some PCR Kits
PU
11/30GVS S P A : Interim Report on Operations at 30 September 2021
PU
11/30GVS S P A : Interim Report on Operations at 30 September 2021 (English Only)
PU
11/29GVS S P A : Share buyback information
PU
11/29GVS S P A : Flame CoViD-19 VARIANTS qPCR Master Kit and OMICRON Variant
PU
11/22GVS S P A : Share buyback information
PU
11/19GVS S P A : supports “Fondazione per lo Sport Silvia Parente”
PU
11/15GVS S P A : Share buyback information
PU
11/10Presentazione finanziaria
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 345 M 389 M 389 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 63,8 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,18%
Capitalization 1 929 M 2 187 M 2 178 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,78x
EV / Sales 2022 5,30x
Nbr of Employees 3 113
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart GVS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
GVS S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GVS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,02 €
Average target price 13,70 €
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Managers and Directors
Massimo Scagliarini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mario Saccone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Grazia Valentini Chairman
Luca Querzè Vice President-Research & Development
Matteo Viola Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GVS S.P.A.-27.74%2 187
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.5.21%7 266
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.76.35%5 734
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.-6.53%1 399
ORGANO CORPORATION21.53%753
WELLE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP CO.,LTD-23.38%715