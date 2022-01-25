Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. GVS S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVS   IT0005411209

GVS S.P.A.

(GVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/25 03:29:15 am
9.4 EUR   +1.57%
03:17aGVS S P A : Share buyback information
PU
01/18GVS : 2022 Corporate Events Calendar
PU
01/18GVS S P A : Share buyback information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GVS S p A : Share buyback information

01/25/2022 | 03:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

GVS SHARE BUYBACK INFORMATION

Zola Pedrosa (BO), January 24, 2022 - GVS S.p.A. ("GVS" or the "Company"), following the announcement on October 7, 2021 regarding the start of the share buyback program, in execution of the April 27, 2021 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - informs that during the period January 18- 21, 2022 it has purchased n. 54,500 treasury shares at an weighted average price of Euro 10.07 per share, for a total amount of Euro 548,940.

Below, on the basis of the information provided by the intermediary appointed to carry out the purchases, the daily transaction details of the purchase of GVS ordinary shares carried out on the Euronext Milan market in the aforementioned period are reported:

Data

N. of shares

Average Price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

18/01/2022

5,500

9.94

54,645

19/01/2022

19,000

10.16

192,992

20/01/2022

10,000

10.26

102,611

21/01/2021

20,000

9.93

198,692

Since the start of the program, GVS has purchased no. 370,000 ordinary shares (equal to 0.21% of the share capital), for a total value of Euro 4,079,854.

Following the purchases made so far, GVS holds a total of n. 370,000 treasury shares, equal to 0.21% of the share capital.

***

GVS Group:

The GVS Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of filter solutions for applications in the Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Mobility and Health & Safety sectors. In addition to the corporate office in Bologna, GVS currently has 15 plants in Italy, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the United States, China, Mexico, Romania and Puerto Rico and 18 sales offices located across the world. In the year ended 31 December 2020, the GVS Group recorded revenue from contracts with customers of Euro 363 million and normalised EBITDA of Euro 144 million.

***

Contacts

Investor Relations GVS S.p.A.

Mario Saccone CFO - investor_relations@gvs.com

Francesca Cocco IR Consultant - Lerxi Consulting - fcocco@lerxiconsulting.com

Image Building - Media Relations gvs@imagebuilding.it

+39 02 89011300

Disclaimer

GVS S.p.A. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 08:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GVS S.P.A.
03:17aGVS S P A : Share buyback information
PU
01/18GVS : 2022 Corporate Events Calendar
PU
01/18GVS S P A : Share buyback information
PU
01/12GVS S P A : The new GVS Research Project in cooperation with the Emilia Romagna region
PU
2021GVS S P A : Share buyback information
PU
2021GVS S P A : acquires 100% of the Shanghai Transfusion Technology Co., Ltd
PU
2021GVS S P A : Initiative organized by GVS for the World Day of Human Solidarity
PU
2021GVS S P A : Share buyback information
PU
2021GVS S P A : Acquires 100% of the Shanghai Transfusion Technology Co., LTD.
PU
2021GVS S P A : Segre F31000 has received a new registration as medical device
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 345 M 390 M 390 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 63,8 M 72,2 M 72,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,40%
Capitalization 1 620 M 1 833 M 1 832 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,88x
EV / Sales 2022 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 3 113
Free-Float -
Chart GVS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
GVS S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GVS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,26 €
Average target price 13,70 €
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
Managers and Directors
Massimo Scagliarini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mario Saccone Administrative Manager
Grazia Valentini Chairman
Luca Querzè Vice President-Research & Development
Matteo Viola Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GVS S.P.A.-12.27%1 833
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.-5.42%6 924
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-16.32%4 722
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.-3.60%1 401
ORGANO CORPORATION-0.35%871
WELLE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP CO.,LTD-5.74%718