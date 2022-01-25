GVS S p A : Share buyback information

PRESS RELEASE

GVS SHARE BUYBACK INFORMATION

Zola Pedrosa (BO), January 24, 2022 - GVS S.p.A. ("GVS" or the "Company"), following the announcement on October 7, 2021 regarding the start of the share buyback program, in execution of the April 27, 2021 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - informs that during the period January 18- 21, 2022 it has purchased n. 54,500 treasury shares at an weighted average price of Euro 10.07 per share, for a total amount of Euro 548,940.

Below, on the basis of the information provided by the intermediary appointed to carry out the purchases, the daily transaction details of the purchase of GVS ordinary shares carried out on the Euronext Milan market in the aforementioned period are reported:

Data N. of shares Average Price (Euro) Value (Euro) 18/01/2022 5,500 9.94 54,645 19/01/2022 19,000 10.16 192,992 20/01/2022 10,000 10.26 102,611 21/01/2021 20,000 9.93 198,692

Since the start of the program, GVS has purchased no. 370,000 ordinary shares (equal to 0.21% of the share capital), for a total value of Euro 4,079,854.

Following the purchases made so far, GVS holds a total of n. 370,000 treasury shares, equal to 0.21% of the share capital.

GVS Group:

The GVS Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of filter solutions for applications in the Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Mobility and Health & Safety sectors. In addition to the corporate office in Bologna, GVS currently has 15 plants in Italy, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the United States, China, Mexico, Romania and Puerto Rico and 18 sales offices located across the world. In the year ended 31 December 2020, the GVS Group recorded revenue from contracts with customers of Euro 363 million and normalised EBITDA of Euro 144 million.

