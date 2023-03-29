GVS S p A : Sub-Proxy Form pursuant to Article 135-novies of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58-1998

FORM FOR SUB-DELEGATION 1

I, the undersigned

_______________________________________________________________________________________________ Name/Company Name - Surname and First Name

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

Tax code

Date of birth Place of birth Province of birth

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

Home address/Registered office

Municipality Province

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

Telephone no.

E-mailentitled to vote with ________________________ shares in GVS S.p.A., (the "Company" or "GVS"), as

Delegated to vote by ______ Shareholders entitled to vote as per copies of the voting proxies issued by each entitled Shareholder Attesting, under own responsibility, the conformity of the proxy to the original and the identity of their proxies, in the name and on behalf of such

SUB-DELEGATION

Studio Legale Trevisan & Associati, with offices in Milan, at Viale Majno 45, in the person of the lawyer Dario Trevisan, born in Milan on 4.05.1964 (tax code TRVDRA64E04F205I), who may, in turn, be substituted by the lawyer Camilla Clerici born in Genoa on 19.01.1973 (tax code CLRCLL73A59D969J), or the lawyer Giulio Tonelli born in La Spezia on 27/02/1979 (tax code TNLGLI79B27E463Q), or the lawyer Alessia Giacomazzi born in Castelfranco Veneto (TV) on 05/09/1985 (tax code GCMLSS85P45C111T), or the lawyer Gaetano Faconda born in Trani (BT) on 02.10.1985 (tax code FCNGTN85R02L328O), or the lawyer Valeria Proli born in Novara on 24/10/1984 (tax code PRLVLR84R64F952S), or Raffaella Cortellino born in Barletta (BT) on 04/06/1989 (tax code CRTRFL89H44A669V), or the lawyer Andrea Ferrero born in Turin on 05/05/1987 (tax code FRRNDR87E05L219F), or Cristina Sofia Barracchia born in Trani (BT) on 05/02/1991 (tax code BRRCST91B45L328G), or the lawyer Marcello Casazza born in Vigevano (PV) on 03/09/1991 (tax code CSZMCL91P03L872S), or the lawyer Simone Guberti born in Milazzo (ME) on 06/02/1967 (tax code GBRSMN67B06F206F), or the lawyer Diego Lorenzetti born in Senigallia (AN) on 4/10/1987 (tax code LRNDGI87R04I608W), or the lawyer Giuseppe De Cinque born in Atessa (CH) on 21/06/1984 (tax code DCNGPP84H21A485V), all domiciled, for the purposes of this proxy, at Studio Legale Trevisan & Associati, Viale Majno no. 45, 20122

- Milan

to attend and vote on behalf of their proxies at the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings of GVS, convened to Via Roma no. 50, Zola Predosa (BO) for 3 May 2023, at 12:00, in a single call.

Studio Legale Trevisan & Associati hereby announces that it has no interest of its own in the resolution proposals submitted to the vote. Bearing in mind, however, the possible contracts in place and, in any case, for all legal purposes, it expressly declares that, should unknown circumstances arise, or in the event of amendments or additions to the proposals submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting, it and/or its substitutes will not cast a vote other than that indicated in the instructions.

Place and Date

Signature (legible and in full)

1Any person entitled to attend the Shareholders' Meeting must be represented by means of a written proxy or sub-delegation in accordance with the provisions of the law in force, with the option of using this sub-delegation form available on the Company's website, atwww.gvs.com,inthe section "Governance - Shareholders' Meeting". Sub-delegations, proxies, with annexes, must be delivered to Studio Legale Trevisan & Associati, by post, to: Viale Majno n. 45, 20122 - Milan - Italy, or by certified e-mail to:rappresentante-designato@pec.it, or by e-mail, to: rappresentante-designato@trevisanlaw.it(Ref. "Delega Assemblea GVS 2023"), by 12:00 on 2 May 2023.

Voting Instructions:

(Section containing information for the Delegate - check the chosen box)

I, the undersigned Mr/Ms

______________________________________________________________________________ (enter the name of the principal or if more than one, attach a list of the names of the respective proxies voting uniformly for all proxies issued to the delegate who will sign this form on their behalf)

or if legal entity alternatively

The (Entity/Company name)

______________________________________________________________________________ (see above)

expressly authorises the Delegate and its Substitutes to vote in accordance with the following voting instructions at the relevant GVS Shareholders' Meeting, convened: to Via Roma no. 50, Zola Predosa (BO) for 3 May 2023, at 12:00, in a single call.

ORDINARY PART O.1. Financial statements as of 31 December 2022 and proposed allocation of net income: a. approval of the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022, accompanied by the Directors' Report on Operations, the Report of the Board of Auditors and the Independent Auditors' Report. Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022. Submission of the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement prepared pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016; □ For the proposal submitted by ......................................... ......................................... ......................................... □ Against □ Abstained O.1. Financial statements as of 31 December 2022 and proposed allocation of net income: b. resolutions relating to the allocation of the annual profit for FY 2022. □ For the proposal submitted by ......................................... ......................................... ......................................... □ Against □ Abstained O.2. Report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid pursuant to Art. 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 and Art. 84-ter of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971/1999; a. resolution on the first section on the Remuneration Policy prepared in accordance with Article 123-ter, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998; □ For the proposal submitted by ......................................... ......................................... ......................................... □ Against □ Abstained O.2. Report on the remuneration policy and compensation paid pursuant to Art. 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 and Art. 84-ter of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971/1999; b. resolution on the second section on compensation paid prepared pursuant to article 123-ter, paragraph 4, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998. □ For the proposal submitted by ......................................... ......................................... ......................................... □ Against □ Abstained O.3. Approval of the 'GVS Performance Shares Plan 2023-2025'. Related and consequent resolutions. □ For the proposal submitted by ......................................... ......................................... ......................................... □ Against □ Abstained O.4. Authorisation for the purchase and disposal of treasury shares pursuant to Articles 2357, 2357-ter of the Italian Civil Code, Article 132 of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February □ For the proposal submitted by ......................................... ......................................... □ Against □ Abstained 1998 and Article 144-bis of the Consob regulation adopted by resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999, subject to revocation, for the part that remains unfulfilled, of the authorisation resolution passed by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 28 April 2022; Related and consequent resolutions. ......................................... O.5. Appointment of the Board of Directors: 5.1. Determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors Related and consequent resolutions; □ For the proposal submitted by ......................................... ......................................... ......................................... □ Against □ Abstained O.5. Appointment of the Board of Directors: 5.2. Determination of the term of office of the Board of Directors. Related and consequent resolutions; □ For the proposal submitted by ......................................... ......................................... ......................................... □ Against □ Abstained O.5. Appointment of the Board of Directors: 5.3. Appointment of the members of the Board of Directors. Related and consequent resolutions; □ List no . ... and/or submitted by ..................................... ......................................... ......................................... □ Against □ Abstained O.5. Appointment of the Board of Directors: 5.4. Appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Directors Related and consequent resolutions; □ For the proposal submitted by ......................................... ......................................... ......................................... □ Against □ Abstained O.5. Appointment of the Board of Directors: 5.5. Determination of the remuneration of members of the Board of Directors. Related and consequent resolutions. □ For the proposal submitted by ......................................... ......................................... ......................................... □ Against □ Abstained O.6. Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the three-year period 2023-2025: 6.1. Appointment of three Standing Auditors and two Alternate Auditors. Related and consequent resolutions; □ List no . ... and/or submitted by ..................................... ......................................... ......................................... □ Against □ Abstained O.6. Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the three-year period 2023-2025: 6.2. Appointment of the Chair of the Board of Statutory Auditors. Related and consequent resolutions; □ For the proposal submitted by ......................................... ......................................... ......................................... □ Against □ Abstained O.6. Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the three-year period 2023-2025: 6.3. Determination of the annual remuneration of the standing members of the Board of Statutory Auditors. Related and consequent resolutions. □ For the proposal submitted by ......................................... ......................................... ......................................... □ Against □ Abstained EXTRAORDINARY PART E.1. Proposal to delegate to the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code, for a period of five years from the date of the resolution, the power to increase the share capital, free of charge and divisible and also in several tranches, pursuant to Article 2349 of the Italian Civil Code, for a maximum amount of euro 23,000.00 to be entirely allocated to capital, through the issue of a maximum of 2,300,000 shares, to be assigned to the beneficiaries of the "GVS 2023-2025 Performance Shares Plan"; consequent to amendment of Article 5 of the Company Articles of Association; related and consequent resolutions. □ For the proposal submitted by ......................................... ......................................... ......................................... □ Against □ Abstained E.2. Amendments toAssociation. resolutions. Relatedthe and Articles of consequent □ For the proposal submitted by ......................................... ......................................... ......................................... □ Against □ Abstained

Place

, Date

Signature (legible and in full)

_____________________________________

LIABILITY ACTION

In the event of a vote on a liability action proposed pursuant to Art. 2393, paragraph 2 of the Italian Civil Code by shareholders on the occasion of the approval of the financial statements, the undersigned delegates the Designated Representative to vote in accordance with the following:

□ FOR

......................................................... , ...................

□ AGAINST

□ ABSTAINEDSignature .....................................................................