GVS S p A : Summary Report of the votes on the items of the agenda
05/08/2023 | 09:54am EDT
GVS S.p.A.
ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
HELD ON MAY 3rd, 2023
At the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting n. 215 Shareholders attended by proxy representating n. 155.997.867 shares equal to 89,14% of the share capital and n. 265.997.867 votes equal to 93,33% of the voting rights related to the share capital.
SUMMARY REPORT OF THE VOTES ON THE ITEMS OF THE AGENDA
ORDINARY PART:
1. Financial statements as of 31 December 2022 and allocation of the profits of the financial year:
approval of the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022, accompanied by the Management Report of the Board of Directors, the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Report Independent Auditors' Report. Presentation of the
Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022. Presentation of the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement prepared pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016;
VOTING
N. OF
% on
% on ordinary
N. OF
% of voting
% of votes on the
ordinary
shares
VOTING
RESULTS
SHARES
rights
total voting rights
share capital
represented
RIGHTS
In Favour
155.010.086
88,58%
99,37%
265.010.086
92,99%
99,63%
Abstensions
627.781
0,36%
0,40%
627.781
0,22%
0,24%
Against
/
/
/
/
/
/
Non voting
360.000
0,21%
0,23%
360.000
0,13%
0,14%
Total
155.997.867
89,14%
100,00%
265.997.867
93,33%
100,00%
1. Financial statements as of 31 December 2022 and allocation of the profits of the financial year:
resolutions relating to the allocation of the profits of the financial year 2022.
VOTING
N. OF
% on
% on ordinary
N. OF
% of voting
% of votes on the
ordinary
shares
VOTING
RESULTS
SHARES
rights
total voting rights
share capital
represented
RIGHTS
In Favour
155.137.867
88,65%
99,45%
265.137.867
93,03%
99,68%
Abstensions
500.000
0,29%
0,32%
500.000
0,18%
0,19%
Against
/
/
/
/
/
/
Non voting
360.000
0,21%
0,23%
360.000
0,13%
0,14%
Total
155.997.867
89,14%
100,00%
265.997.867
93,33%
100,00%
2. Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid pursuant to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February
1998 and Article 84-ter of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971/1999:
resolution on the first section on the Remuneration Policy prepared in accordance with Art. 123-ter, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998.
VOTING
N. OF
% on
% on ordinary
N. OF
% of voting
% of votes on the
ordinary
shares
VOTING
RESULTS
SHARES
rights
total voting rights
share capital
represented
RIGHTS
In Favour
148.283.849
84,73%
95,06%
258.283.849
90,63%
97,10%
Abstensions
500.000
0,29%
0,32%
500.000
0,18%
0,19%
Against
6.854.018
3,92%
4,39%
6.854.018
2,40%
2,58%
Non voting
360.000
0,21%
0,23%
360.000
0,13%
0,14%
Total
155.997.867
89,14%
100,00%
265.997.867
93,33%
100,00%
2. Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid pursuant to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 and Article 84-ter of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971/1999:
resolution on the second section on compensation paid prepared pursuant to Art. 123-ter, paragraph 4, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998.
VOTING
N. OF
% on
% on ordinary
N. OF
% of voting
% of votes on the
ordinary
shares
VOTING
RESULTS
SHARES
rights
total voting rights
share capital
represented
RIGHTS
In Favour
142.838.657
81,62%
91,56%
252.838.657
88,72%
95,05%
Abstensions
500.000
0,29%
0,32%
500.000
0,18%
0,19%
Against
12.299.210
7,03%
7,88%
12.299.210
4,32%
4,62%
Non voting
360.000
0,21%
0,23%
360.000
0,13%
0,14%
Total
155.997.867
89,14%
100,00%
265.997.867
93,33%
100,00%
3. Approval of the "GVS Performance Shares Plan 2023-2025". Related and consequent resolutions.
VOTING
N. OF
% on
% on ordinary
N. OF
% of voting
% of votes on the
ordinary
shares
VOTING
RESULTS
SHARES
rights
total voting rights
share capital
represented
RIGHTS
In Favour
150.888.810
86,22%
96,72%
260.888.810
91,54%
98,08%
Abstensions
500.000
0,29%
0,32%
500.000
0,18%
0,19%
Against
4.249.057
2,43%
2,72%
4.249.057
1,49%
1,60%
Non voting
360.000
0,21%
0,23%
360.000
0,13%
0,14%
Total
155.997.867
89,14%
100,00%
265.997.867
93,33%
100,00%
Authorisation to the purchase and disposal of treasury shares pursuant to Articles 2357, 2357-ter of the Italian Civil Code, Article
of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 and Article 144-bis of the Consob regulation adopted by resolution no. 11971 of
May 1999, after revocation, for the portion not implemented, of the authorisation resolution approved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 28 April 2022.
VOTING
N. OF
% on
% on ordinary
N. OF
% of voting
% of votes on the
ordinary
shares
VOTING
RESULTS
SHARES
rights
total voting rights
share capital
represented
RIGHTS
In Favour
136.773.414
78,16%
87,88%
246.773.414
86,59%
92,77%
Abstensions
500.000
0,29%
0,32%
500.000
0,18%
0,19%
Against
18.364.453
10,49%
11,77%
18.364.453
6,44%
6,90%
Non voting
360.000
0,21%
0,23%
360.000
0,13%
0,14%
Total
155.997.867
89,14%
100,00%
265.997.867
93,33%
100,00%
5. Appointment of the Board of Directors:
determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors.
VOTING
N. OF
% on
% on ordinary
N. OF
% of voting
% of votes on the
ordinary
shares
VOTING
RESULTS
SHARES
rights
total voting rights
share capital
represented
RIGHTS
In Favour
155.494.384
88,85%
99,68%
265.494.384
93,16%
99,81%
Abstensions
500.000
0,29%
0,32%
500.000
0,18%
0,19%
Against
3.483
0,00%
0,00%
3.483
0,00%
0,00%
Non voting
/
/
/
/
/
/
Total
155.997.867
89,14%
100,00%
265.997.867
93,33%
100,00%
5. Appointment of the Board of Directors:
determination of the term of office of the Board of Directors.
VOTING
N. OF
% on
% on ordinary
N. OF
% of voting
% of votes on the
ordinary
shares
VOTING
RESULTS
SHARES
rights
total voting rights
share capital
represented
RIGHTS
In Favour
155.494.384
88,85%
99,68%
265.494.384
93,16%
99,81%
Abstensions
500.000
0,29%
0,32%
500.000
0,18%
0,19%
Against
3.483
0,00%
0,00%
3.483
0,00%
0,00%
Non voting
/
/
/
/
/
/
Total
155.997.867
89,14%
100,00%
265.997.867
93,33%
100,00%
5. Appointment of the Board of Directors:
appointment of the members of the Board of Directors.
% on
% on ordinary
N. OF
VOTING
N. OF
% of voting
% of votes on the
ordinary
shares
VOTING
RESULTS
SHARES
rights
total voting rights
share capital
represented
RIGHTS
GVS List
124.260.027
71,0057%
79,6550%
234.260.027
82,1965%
88,0684%
Ist. Invest. List
31.737.840
18,1359%
20,3450%
31.737.840
11,1361%
11,9316%
Total
155.997.867
89,1416%
100,0000%
265.997.867
93,3326%
100,0000%
5. Appointment of the Board of Directors:
appointment of the Chair of the Board of Directors.
VOTING
N. OF
% on
% on ordinary
N. OF
% of voting
% of votes on the
ordinary
shares
VOTING
RESULTS
SHARES
rights
total voting rights
share capital
represented
RIGHTS
In Favour
154.330.571
88,19%
98,93%
264.330.571
92,75%
99,37%
Abstensions
1.276.000
0,73%
0,82%
1.276.000
0,45%
0,48%
Against
31.296
0,02%
0,02%
31.296
0,01%
0,01%
Non voting
360.000
0,21%
0,23%
360.000
0,13%
0,14%
Total
155.997.867
89,14%
100,00%
265.997.867
93,33%
100,00%
5. Appointment of the Board of Directors:
determination of the compensation of members of the Board of Directors.
VOTING
N. OF
% on
% on ordinary
N. OF
% of voting
% of votes on the
ordinary
shares
VOTING
RESULTS
SHARES
rights
total voting rights
share capital
represented
RIGHTS
In Favour
155.137.867
88,65%
99,45%
265.137.867
93,03%
99,68%
Abstensions
500.000
0,29%
0,32%
500.000
0,18%
0,19%
Against
/
/
/
/
/
/
Non voting
360.000
0,21%
0,23%
360.000
0,13%
0,14%
Total
155.997.867
89,14%
100,00%
265.997.867
93,33%
100,00%
6. Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the three-year-period2023-2025:
a. appointment of the three Statutory Auditors and two Alternate Auditors.
VOTING
N. OF
% on
% on ordinary
N. OF
% of voting
% of votes on the
ordinary
shares
VOTING
RESULTS
SHARES
rights
total voting rights
share capital
represented
RIGHTS
Against
5.957
0,0034%
0,0038%
5.957
0,0021%
0,0022%
GVS List
124.260.027
71,0057%
79,6550%
234.260.027
82,1965%
88,0684%
Ist. Invest. List
31.731.883
18,1325%
20,3412%
31.731.883
11,1340%
11,9294%
Total
155.997.867
89,1416%
100,0000%
265.997.867
93,3326%
100,0000%
6. Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the three-year-period2023-2025:
determination of the annual compensation of the standing members of the Board of Statutory Auditors. Related and consequent resolutions.
VOTING
N. OF
% on
% on ordinary
N. OF
% of voting
% of votes on the
ordinary
shares
VOTING
RESULTS
SHARES
rights
total voting rights
share capital
represented
RIGHTS
In Favour
155.497.867
88,86%
99,68%
265.497.867
93,16%
99,81%
Abstensions
500.000
0,29%
0,32%
500.000
0,18%
0,19%
Against
/
/
/
/
/
/
Non voting
/
/
/
/
/
/
Total
155.997.867
89,14%
100,00%
265.997.867
93,33%
100,00%
EXTRAORDINARY PART:
1. Proposal to delegate to the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code, for a period of five years from the date of the resolution, the power to increase the share capital, free of charge and in divisible form and also in several tranches, pursuant to Article 2349 of the Italian Civil Code, for a maximum amount of Euro 23,000.00 to be entirely allocated to capital, through the issuance of a maximum of no. 2,300,000 shares, to be assigned to the beneficiaries of the "GVS 2023-2025 Performance Shares Plan"; consequent to amendment of Article 5 of the Company Bylaws.
VOTING
N. OF
% on
% on ordinary
N. OF
% of voting
% of votes on the
ordinary
shares
VOTING
RESULTS
SHARES
rights
total voting rights
share capital
represented
RIGHTS
In Favour
151.038.126
86,31%
96,82%
261.038.126
91,59%
98,14%
Abstensions
500.000
0,29%
0,32%
500.000
0,18%
0,19%
Against
4.099.741
2,34%
2,63%
4.099.741
1,44%
1,54%
Non voting
360.000
0,21%
0,23%
360.000
0,13%
0,14%
Total
155.997.867
89,14%
100,00%
265.997.867
93,33%
100,00%
2. Amendments to the Company Bylaws. Related and consequent resolutions.