GVS S p A : Summary Report of the votes on the items of the agenda

GVS S.p.A. ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON MAY 3rd, 2023 At the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting n. 215 Shareholders attended by proxy representating n. 155.997.867 shares equal to 89,14% of the share capital and n. 265.997.867 votes equal to 93,33% of the voting rights related to the share capital. SUMMARY REPORT OF THE VOTES ON THE ITEMS OF THE AGENDA ORDINARY PART: 1. Financial statements as of 31 December 2022 and allocation of the profits of the financial year: approval of the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022, accompanied by the Management Report of the Board of Directors, the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Report Independent Auditors' Report. Presentation of the

Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022. Presentation of the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement prepared pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016; VOTING N. OF % on % on ordinary N. OF % of voting % of votes on the ordinary shares VOTING RESULTS SHARES rights total voting rights share capital represented RIGHTS In Favour 155.010.086 88,58% 99,37% 265.010.086 92,99% 99,63% Abstensions 627.781 0,36% 0,40% 627.781 0,22% 0,24% Against / / / / / / Non voting 360.000 0,21% 0,23% 360.000 0,13% 0,14% Total 155.997.867 89,14% 100,00% 265.997.867 93,33% 100,00% 1. Financial statements as of 31 December 2022 and allocation of the profits of the financial year: resolutions relating to the allocation of the profits of the financial year 2022. VOTING N. OF % on % on ordinary N. OF % of voting % of votes on the ordinary shares VOTING RESULTS SHARES rights total voting rights share capital represented RIGHTS In Favour 155.137.867 88,65% 99,45% 265.137.867 93,03% 99,68% Abstensions 500.000 0,29% 0,32% 500.000 0,18% 0,19% Against / / / / / / Non voting 360.000 0,21% 0,23% 360.000 0,13% 0,14% Total 155.997.867 89,14% 100,00% 265.997.867 93,33% 100,00%

2. Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid pursuant to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 and Article 84-ter of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971/1999: resolution on the first section on the Remuneration Policy prepared in accordance with Art. 123- ter , paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998. VOTING N. OF % on % on ordinary N. OF % of voting % of votes on the ordinary shares VOTING RESULTS SHARES rights total voting rights share capital represented RIGHTS In Favour 148.283.849 84,73% 95,06% 258.283.849 90,63% 97,10% Abstensions 500.000 0,29% 0,32% 500.000 0,18% 0,19% Against 6.854.018 3,92% 4,39% 6.854.018 2,40% 2,58% Non voting 360.000 0,21% 0,23% 360.000 0,13% 0,14% Total 155.997.867 89,14% 100,00% 265.997.867 93,33% 100,00% 2. Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid pursuant to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 and Article 84-ter of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971/1999: resolution on the second section on compensation paid prepared pursuant to Art. 123- ter , paragraph 4, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998. VOTING N. OF % on % on ordinary N. OF % of voting % of votes on the ordinary shares VOTING RESULTS SHARES rights total voting rights share capital represented RIGHTS In Favour 142.838.657 81,62% 91,56% 252.838.657 88,72% 95,05% Abstensions 500.000 0,29% 0,32% 500.000 0,18% 0,19% Against 12.299.210 7,03% 7,88% 12.299.210 4,32% 4,62% Non voting 360.000 0,21% 0,23% 360.000 0,13% 0,14% Total 155.997.867 89,14% 100,00% 265.997.867 93,33% 100,00% 3. Approval of the "GVS Performance Shares Plan 2023-2025". Related and consequent resolutions. VOTING N. OF % on % on ordinary N. OF % of voting % of votes on the ordinary shares VOTING RESULTS SHARES rights total voting rights share capital represented RIGHTS In Favour 150.888.810 86,22% 96,72% 260.888.810 91,54% 98,08% Abstensions 500.000 0,29% 0,32% 500.000 0,18% 0,19% Against 4.249.057 2,43% 2,72% 4.249.057 1,49% 1,60% Non voting 360.000 0,21% 0,23% 360.000 0,13% 0,14% Total 155.997.867 89,14% 100,00% 265.997.867 93,33% 100,00%

Authorisation to the purchase and disposal of treasury shares pursuant to Articles 2357, 2357-ter of the Italian Civil Code, Article of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 and Article 144- bis of the Consob regulation adopted by resolution no. 11971 of May 1999, after revocation, for the portion not implemented, of the authorisation resolution approved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 28 April 2022. VOTING N. OF % on % on ordinary N. OF % of voting % of votes on the ordinary shares VOTING RESULTS SHARES rights total voting rights share capital represented RIGHTS In Favour 136.773.414 78,16% 87,88% 246.773.414 86,59% 92,77% Abstensions 500.000 0,29% 0,32% 500.000 0,18% 0,19% Against 18.364.453 10,49% 11,77% 18.364.453 6,44% 6,90% Non voting 360.000 0,21% 0,23% 360.000 0,13% 0,14% Total 155.997.867 89,14% 100,00% 265.997.867 93,33% 100,00% 5. Appointment of the Board of Directors: determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors. VOTING N. OF % on % on ordinary N. OF % of voting % of votes on the ordinary shares VOTING RESULTS SHARES rights total voting rights share capital represented RIGHTS In Favour 155.494.384 88,85% 99,68% 265.494.384 93,16% 99,81% Abstensions 500.000 0,29% 0,32% 500.000 0,18% 0,19% Against 3.483 0,00% 0,00% 3.483 0,00% 0,00% Non voting / / / / / / Total 155.997.867 89,14% 100,00% 265.997.867 93,33% 100,00% 5. Appointment of the Board of Directors: determination of the term of office of the Board of Directors. VOTING N. OF % on % on ordinary N. OF % of voting % of votes on the ordinary shares VOTING RESULTS SHARES rights total voting rights share capital represented RIGHTS In Favour 155.494.384 88,85% 99,68% 265.494.384 93,16% 99,81% Abstensions 500.000 0,29% 0,32% 500.000 0,18% 0,19% Against 3.483 0,00% 0,00% 3.483 0,00% 0,00% Non voting / / / / / / Total 155.997.867 89,14% 100,00% 265.997.867 93,33% 100,00% 5. Appointment of the Board of Directors: appointment of the members of the Board of Directors. % on % on ordinary N. OF VOTING N. OF % of voting % of votes on the ordinary shares VOTING RESULTS SHARES rights total voting rights share capital represented RIGHTS GVS List 124.260.027 71,0057% 79,6550% 234.260.027 82,1965% 88,0684% Ist. Invest. List 31.737.840 18,1359% 20,3450% 31.737.840 11,1361% 11,9316% Total 155.997.867 89,1416% 100,0000% 265.997.867 93,3326% 100,0000%

5. Appointment of the Board of Directors: appointment of the Chair of the Board of Directors. VOTING N. OF % on % on ordinary N. OF % of voting % of votes on the ordinary shares VOTING RESULTS SHARES rights total voting rights share capital represented RIGHTS In Favour 154.330.571 88,19% 98,93% 264.330.571 92,75% 99,37% Abstensions 1.276.000 0,73% 0,82% 1.276.000 0,45% 0,48% Against 31.296 0,02% 0,02% 31.296 0,01% 0,01% Non voting 360.000 0,21% 0,23% 360.000 0,13% 0,14% Total 155.997.867 89,14% 100,00% 265.997.867 93,33% 100,00% 5. Appointment of the Board of Directors: determination of the compensation of members of the Board of Directors. VOTING N. OF % on % on ordinary N. OF % of voting % of votes on the ordinary shares VOTING RESULTS SHARES rights total voting rights share capital represented RIGHTS In Favour 155.137.867 88,65% 99,45% 265.137.867 93,03% 99,68% Abstensions 500.000 0,29% 0,32% 500.000 0,18% 0,19% Against / / / / / / Non voting 360.000 0,21% 0,23% 360.000 0,13% 0,14% Total 155.997.867 89,14% 100,00% 265.997.867 93,33% 100,00% 6. Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the three-year-period2023-2025: a. appointment of the three Statutory Auditors and two Alternate Auditors. VOTING N. OF % on % on ordinary N. OF % of voting % of votes on the ordinary shares VOTING RESULTS SHARES rights total voting rights share capital represented RIGHTS Against 5.957 0,0034% 0,0038% 5.957 0,0021% 0,0022% GVS List 124.260.027 71,0057% 79,6550% 234.260.027 82,1965% 88,0684% Ist. Invest. List 31.731.883 18,1325% 20,3412% 31.731.883 11,1340% 11,9294% Total 155.997.867 89,1416% 100,0000% 265.997.867 93,3326% 100,0000% 6. Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the three-year-period2023-2025: determination of the annual compensation of the standing members of the Board of Statutory Auditors. Related and consequent resolutions. VOTING N. OF % on % on ordinary N. OF % of voting % of votes on the ordinary shares VOTING RESULTS SHARES rights total voting rights share capital represented RIGHTS In Favour 155.497.867 88,86% 99,68% 265.497.867 93,16% 99,81% Abstensions 500.000 0,29% 0,32% 500.000 0,18% 0,19% Against / / / / / / Non voting / / / / / / Total 155.997.867 89,14% 100,00% 265.997.867 93,33% 100,00%