  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. GVS S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVS   IT0005411209

GVS S.P.A.

(GVS)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  10:24:29 2023-05-08 am EDT
5.755 EUR   -0.52%
Gvs S P A : Summary Report of the votes on the items of the agenda
PU
Europeans contrasted; German manufacturing down
AN
Mib rises to 27,300 mark; best among Europeans
AN
GVS S p A : Summary Report of the votes on the items of the agenda

05/08/2023 | 09:54am EDT
GVS S.p.A.

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

HELD ON MAY 3rd, 2023

At the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting n. 215 Shareholders attended by proxy representating n. 155.997.867 shares equal to 89,14% of the share capital and n. 265.997.867 votes equal to 93,33% of the voting rights related to the share capital.

SUMMARY REPORT OF THE VOTES ON THE ITEMS OF THE AGENDA

ORDINARY PART:

1. Financial statements as of 31 December 2022 and allocation of the profits of the financial year:

  1. approval of the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022, accompanied by the Management Report of the Board of Directors, the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Report Independent Auditors' Report. Presentation of the
    Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022. Presentation of the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement prepared pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 254/2016;

VOTING

N. OF

% on

% on ordinary

N. OF

% of voting

% of votes on the

ordinary

shares

VOTING

RESULTS

SHARES

rights

total voting rights

share capital

represented

RIGHTS

In Favour

155.010.086

88,58%

99,37%

265.010.086

92,99%

99,63%

Abstensions

627.781

0,36%

0,40%

627.781

0,22%

0,24%

Against

/

/

/

/

/

/

Non voting

360.000

0,21%

0,23%

360.000

0,13%

0,14%

Total

155.997.867

89,14%

100,00%

265.997.867

93,33%

100,00%

1. Financial statements as of 31 December 2022 and allocation of the profits of the financial year:

  1. resolutions relating to the allocation of the profits of the financial year 2022.

VOTING

N. OF

% on

% on ordinary

N. OF

% of voting

% of votes on the

ordinary

shares

VOTING

RESULTS

SHARES

rights

total voting rights

share capital

represented

RIGHTS

In Favour

155.137.867

88,65%

99,45%

265.137.867

93,03%

99,68%

Abstensions

500.000

0,29%

0,32%

500.000

0,18%

0,19%

Against

/

/

/

/

/

/

Non voting

360.000

0,21%

0,23%

360.000

0,13%

0,14%

Total

155.997.867

89,14%

100,00%

265.997.867

93,33%

100,00%

2. Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid pursuant to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February

1998 and Article 84-ter of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971/1999:

  1. resolution on the first section on the Remuneration Policy prepared in accordance with Art. 123-ter, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998.

VOTING

N. OF

% on

% on ordinary

N. OF

% of voting

% of votes on the

ordinary

shares

VOTING

RESULTS

SHARES

rights

total voting rights

share capital

represented

RIGHTS

In Favour

148.283.849

84,73%

95,06%

258.283.849

90,63%

97,10%

Abstensions

500.000

0,29%

0,32%

500.000

0,18%

0,19%

Against

6.854.018

3,92%

4,39%

6.854.018

2,40%

2,58%

Non voting

360.000

0,21%

0,23%

360.000

0,13%

0,14%

Total

155.997.867

89,14%

100,00%

265.997.867

93,33%

100,00%

2. Report on remuneration policy and compensation paid pursuant to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 and Article 84-ter of CONSOB Regulation no. 11971/1999:

  1. resolution on the second section on compensation paid prepared pursuant to Art. 123-ter, paragraph 4, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998.

VOTING

N. OF

% on

% on ordinary

N. OF

% of voting

% of votes on the

ordinary

shares

VOTING

RESULTS

SHARES

rights

total voting rights

share capital

represented

RIGHTS

In Favour

142.838.657

81,62%

91,56%

252.838.657

88,72%

95,05%

Abstensions

500.000

0,29%

0,32%

500.000

0,18%

0,19%

Against

12.299.210

7,03%

7,88%

12.299.210

4,32%

4,62%

Non voting

360.000

0,21%

0,23%

360.000

0,13%

0,14%

Total

155.997.867

89,14%

100,00%

265.997.867

93,33%

100,00%

3. Approval of the "GVS Performance Shares Plan 2023-2025". Related and consequent resolutions.

VOTING

N. OF

% on

% on ordinary

N. OF

% of voting

% of votes on the

ordinary

shares

VOTING

RESULTS

SHARES

rights

total voting rights

share capital

represented

RIGHTS

In Favour

150.888.810

86,22%

96,72%

260.888.810

91,54%

98,08%

Abstensions

500.000

0,29%

0,32%

500.000

0,18%

0,19%

Against

4.249.057

2,43%

2,72%

4.249.057

1,49%

1,60%

Non voting

360.000

0,21%

0,23%

360.000

0,13%

0,14%

Total

155.997.867

89,14%

100,00%

265.997.867

93,33%

100,00%

  1. Authorisation to the purchase and disposal of treasury shares pursuant to Articles 2357, 2357-ter of the Italian Civil Code, Article
  1. of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 and Article 144-bis of the Consob regulation adopted by resolution no. 11971 of
  1. May 1999, after revocation, for the portion not implemented, of the authorisation resolution approved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 28 April 2022.

VOTING

N. OF

% on

% on ordinary

N. OF

% of voting

% of votes on the

ordinary

shares

VOTING

RESULTS

SHARES

rights

total voting rights

share capital

represented

RIGHTS

In Favour

136.773.414

78,16%

87,88%

246.773.414

86,59%

92,77%

Abstensions

500.000

0,29%

0,32%

500.000

0,18%

0,19%

Against

18.364.453

10,49%

11,77%

18.364.453

6,44%

6,90%

Non voting

360.000

0,21%

0,23%

360.000

0,13%

0,14%

Total

155.997.867

89,14%

100,00%

265.997.867

93,33%

100,00%

5. Appointment of the Board of Directors:

  1. determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors.

VOTING

N. OF

% on

% on ordinary

N. OF

% of voting

% of votes on the

ordinary

shares

VOTING

RESULTS

SHARES

rights

total voting rights

share capital

represented

RIGHTS

In Favour

155.494.384

88,85%

99,68%

265.494.384

93,16%

99,81%

Abstensions

500.000

0,29%

0,32%

500.000

0,18%

0,19%

Against

3.483

0,00%

0,00%

3.483

0,00%

0,00%

Non voting

/

/

/

/

/

/

Total

155.997.867

89,14%

100,00%

265.997.867

93,33%

100,00%

5. Appointment of the Board of Directors:

  1. determination of the term of office of the Board of Directors.

VOTING

N. OF

% on

% on ordinary

N. OF

% of voting

% of votes on the

ordinary

shares

VOTING

RESULTS

SHARES

rights

total voting rights

share capital

represented

RIGHTS

In Favour

155.494.384

88,85%

99,68%

265.494.384

93,16%

99,81%

Abstensions

500.000

0,29%

0,32%

500.000

0,18%

0,19%

Against

3.483

0,00%

0,00%

3.483

0,00%

0,00%

Non voting

/

/

/

/

/

/

Total

155.997.867

89,14%

100,00%

265.997.867

93,33%

100,00%

5. Appointment of the Board of Directors:

  1. appointment of the members of the Board of Directors.

% on

% on ordinary

N. OF

VOTING

N. OF

% of voting

% of votes on the

ordinary

shares

VOTING

RESULTS

SHARES

rights

total voting rights

share capital

represented

RIGHTS

GVS List

124.260.027

71,0057%

79,6550%

234.260.027

82,1965%

88,0684%

Ist. Invest. List

31.737.840

18,1359%

20,3450%

31.737.840

11,1361%

11,9316%

Total

155.997.867

89,1416%

100,0000%

265.997.867

93,3326%

100,0000%

5. Appointment of the Board of Directors:

  1. appointment of the Chair of the Board of Directors.

VOTING

N. OF

% on

% on ordinary

N. OF

% of voting

% of votes on the

ordinary

shares

VOTING

RESULTS

SHARES

rights

total voting rights

share capital

represented

RIGHTS

In Favour

154.330.571

88,19%

98,93%

264.330.571

92,75%

99,37%

Abstensions

1.276.000

0,73%

0,82%

1.276.000

0,45%

0,48%

Against

31.296

0,02%

0,02%

31.296

0,01%

0,01%

Non voting

360.000

0,21%

0,23%

360.000

0,13%

0,14%

Total

155.997.867

89,14%

100,00%

265.997.867

93,33%

100,00%

5. Appointment of the Board of Directors:

  1. determination of the compensation of members of the Board of Directors.

VOTING

N. OF

% on

% on ordinary

N. OF

% of voting

% of votes on the

ordinary

shares

VOTING

RESULTS

SHARES

rights

total voting rights

share capital

represented

RIGHTS

In Favour

155.137.867

88,65%

99,45%

265.137.867

93,03%

99,68%

Abstensions

500.000

0,29%

0,32%

500.000

0,18%

0,19%

Against

/

/

/

/

/

/

Non voting

360.000

0,21%

0,23%

360.000

0,13%

0,14%

Total

155.997.867

89,14%

100,00%

265.997.867

93,33%

100,00%

6. Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the three-year-period2023-2025:

a. appointment of the three Statutory Auditors and two Alternate Auditors.

VOTING

N. OF

% on

% on ordinary

N. OF

% of voting

% of votes on the

ordinary

shares

VOTING

RESULTS

SHARES

rights

total voting rights

share capital

represented

RIGHTS

Against

5.957

0,0034%

0,0038%

5.957

0,0021%

0,0022%

GVS List

124.260.027

71,0057%

79,6550%

234.260.027

82,1965%

88,0684%

Ist. Invest. List

31.731.883

18,1325%

20,3412%

31.731.883

11,1340%

11,9294%

Total

155.997.867

89,1416%

100,0000%

265.997.867

93,3326%

100,0000%

6. Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the three-year-period2023-2025:

  1. determination of the annual compensation of the standing members of the Board of Statutory Auditors. Related and consequent resolutions.

VOTING

N. OF

% on

% on ordinary

N. OF

% of voting

% of votes on the

ordinary

shares

VOTING

RESULTS

SHARES

rights

total voting rights

share capital

represented

RIGHTS

In Favour

155.497.867

88,86%

99,68%

265.497.867

93,16%

99,81%

Abstensions

500.000

0,29%

0,32%

500.000

0,18%

0,19%

Against

/

/

/

/

/

/

Non voting

/

/

/

/

/

/

Total

155.997.867

89,14%

100,00%

265.997.867

93,33%

100,00%

EXTRAORDINARY PART:

1. Proposal to delegate to the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code, for a period of five years from the date of the resolution, the power to increase the share capital, free of charge and in divisible form and also in several tranches, pursuant to Article 2349 of the Italian Civil Code, for a maximum amount of Euro 23,000.00 to be entirely allocated to capital, through the issuance of a maximum of no. 2,300,000 shares, to be assigned to the beneficiaries of the "GVS 2023-2025 Performance Shares Plan"; consequent to amendment of Article 5 of the Company Bylaws.

VOTING

N. OF

% on

% on ordinary

N. OF

% of voting

% of votes on the

ordinary

shares

VOTING

RESULTS

SHARES

rights

total voting rights

share capital

represented

RIGHTS

In Favour

151.038.126

86,31%

96,82%

261.038.126

91,59%

98,14%

Abstensions

500.000

0,29%

0,32%

500.000

0,18%

0,19%

Against

4.099.741

2,34%

2,63%

4.099.741

1,44%

1,54%

Non voting

360.000

0,21%

0,23%

360.000

0,13%

0,14%

Total

155.997.867

89,14%

100,00%

265.997.867

93,33%

100,00%

2. Amendments to the Company Bylaws. Related and consequent resolutions.

VOTING

N. OF

% on

% on ordinary

N. OF

% of voting

% of votes on the

ordinary

shares

VOTING

RESULTS

SHARES

rights

total voting rights

share capital

represented

RIGHTS

In Favour

155.121.451

88,64%

99,44%

265.121.451

93,03%

99,67%

Abstensions

500.000

0,29%

0,32%

500.000

0,18%

0,19%

Against

16.416

0,01%

0,01%

16.416

0,01%

0,01%

Non voting

360.000

0,21%

0,23%

360.000

0,13%

0,14%

Total

155.997.867

89,14%

100,00%

265.997.867

93,33%

100,00%

Disclaimer

GVS S.p.A. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 13:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
