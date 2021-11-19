Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. GVS S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GVS   IT0005411209

GVS S.P.A.

(GVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/19 07:09:11 am
11.475 EUR   +3.38%
06:54aGVS S P A : supports “Fondazione per lo Sport Silvia Parente”
PU
11/15GVS S P A : Share buyback information
PU
11/10GVS Approves consolidated results to 30 September 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GVS S p A : supports “Fondazione per lo Sport Silvia Parente”

11/19/2021 | 06:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GVS Group has always supported various institutions and associations engaged in helping those in difficulty and in supporting research, paying particular attention to charitable and non-profit organizations active in its territory.

In addition to the various associations supported, there is also the "Fondazione per lo Sport Silvia Parente", a non profit organization that manages, supports and promotes projects and activities with the aim of giving the opportunity to practice sport to people with disabilities and/or social hardship, thus working for their social inclusion.

The support to the Fondazione has also given all GVS employees the opportunity to join the activities proposed by the Fondazione free of charge.

To date, trekking courses, bicycle excursions, snowshoeing and many other outdoor activities have been organized and made accessible to all.

If you want to find out more about the "Fondazione per lo Sport Silvia Parente" and its initiatives you can visit the following link:

Outdoor 365 - Sport outdoor per tutti in Emilia-Romagna - Mountain Bike e Sci

"Tanta Strada" - Documentary of the Fondazione

Disclaimer

GVS S.p.A. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 11:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GVS S.P.A.
06:54aGVS S P A : supports “Fondazione per lo Sport Silvia Parente”
PU
11/15GVS S P A : Share buyback information
PU
11/10GVS Approves consolidated results to 30 September 2021
PU
11/10Presentazione finanziaria
PU
11/10GVS S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
11/08GVS Share buyback information
PU
11/02GVS Share buyback information
PU
10/25GVS S P A : Share buyback information
PU
10/18GVS S P A : Share buyback information
PU
10/18GVS S.p.A. commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 20% of its issued share capital, under ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 345 M 389 M 389 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 63,8 M 72,0 M 72,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 1 943 M 2 205 M 2 194 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,82x
EV / Sales 2022 5,33x
Nbr of Employees 3 113
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart GVS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
GVS S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GVS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,10 €
Average target price 13,70 €
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Managers and Directors
Massimo Scagliarini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mario Saccone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Grazia Valentini Chairman
Luca Querzè Vice President-Research & Development
Matteo Viola Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GVS S.P.A.-27.21%2 205
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.10.81%7 566
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.80.28%5 862
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.-6.76%1 386
WELLE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP CO.,LTD-21.00%732
ORGANO CORPORATION14.52%707