GVS S p A : supports “Fondazione per lo Sport Silvia Parente”

GVS Group has always supported various institutions and associations engaged in helping those in difficulty and in supporting research, paying particular attention to charitable and non-profit organizations active in its territory.

In addition to the various associations supported, there is also the "Fondazione per lo Sport Silvia Parente", a non profit organization that manages, supports and promotes projects and activities with the aim of giving the opportunity to practice sport to people with disabilities and/or social hardship, thus working for their social inclusion.

The support to the Fondazione has also given all GVS employees the opportunity to join the activities proposed by the Fondazione free of charge.

To date, trekking courses, bicycle excursions, snowshoeing and many other outdoor activities have been organized and made accessible to all.

If you want to find out more about the "Fondazione per lo Sport Silvia Parente" and its initiatives you can visit the following link:

