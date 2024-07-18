(Alliance News) - GVS Spa on Tuesday unveiled the Elipse Full Face Mask, designed to provide high performance while taking users' needs into primary consideration.

The mask "sets a new benchmark in respiratory protection, responding to the evolving needs of the industrial sector," the release said, and is one of the "lightest currently available on the market."

The Elipse Full-Face Mask is compatible with a wide range of filters including P3, P3 odor-resistant, A1P3, A2P3, and the latest addition, the low-profile ABEK1P3 filter, which meets the needs of the most critical settings.

GVS trades in the red by 0.2 percent at EUR6.58 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.