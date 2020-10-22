Log in
GW Pharmaceuticals plc    GWPH

GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

(GWPH)
GW Pharmaceuticals plc to Report Financial Results and Operational Progress for the Third Quarter Ending September 30th, 2020 and Host Conference Call on November 3rd, 2020

10/22/2020 | 10:35am EDT

LONDON and CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: GWPH, “GW” or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform, will announce on November 3rd, 2020 its financial results and operational progress for the third quarter ending September 30th, 2020. GW will also host a conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. EST. Conference call information will be provided in the financial results press release and on the Company website (www.gwpharm.com) in the investor section. A replay of the call will also be available through the Company's website shortly after the call.

About GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Greenwich Biosciences, Inc.
Founded in 1998, GW is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, EPIDIOLEX® (cannabidiol) oral solution is commercialized in the U.S. by its U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), Dravet syndrome or tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) in patients one year of age and older. This product has received approval in the European Union under the tradename EPIDYOLEX® for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) or Dravet syndrome in conjunction with clobazam in patients two years and older and is under EMA review for the treatment of TSC. The Company is also carrying out a Phase 3 trial in Rett syndrome and has a deep pipeline of additional cannabinoid product candidates, including nabiximols, for which the Company is advancing multiple late-stage clinical programs in order to seek FDA approval in the treatment of spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury, as well as for the treatment of PTSD. The Company has additional cannabinoid product candidates in Phase 2 trials for autism and schizophrenia. For further information, please visit www.gwpharm.com.

Enquiries:

GW Pharmaceuticals plc 
Stephen Schultz, VP Investor Relations (U.S.)917 280 2424 / 401 500 6570

© GlobeNewswire 2020

