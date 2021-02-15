Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  GWA Group Limited    GWA   AU000000GWA4

GWA GROUP LIMITED

(GWA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/15
3.71 AUD   +0.82%
03:37pGWA : FY21 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
03:37pGWA : FY21 Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
03:37pGWA : FY21 Half Year Results Media Release
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GWA : FY21 Half Year Results Media Release

02/15/2021 | 09:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

16 February 2021

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

GWA reports normalised1 net profit of $20 million in challenging market - well positioned for expected market improvement

GWA Group Limited, a leading provider of water solutions products and systems to households and commercial premises, today announced its half year results for the period ended 31 December 2020.

Financial Results

For the half year, Group revenue reduced by 4.4 per cent to $197.2 million, reflecting the overall decline in market conditions.

Normalised Group EBIT (before significant items) was $32.1 million compared to $38.1 million for the prior corresponding period.

Normalised Net Profit After Tax was $20 million, down 17 per cent from the prior period.

The Company reported a statutory net profit of $18.5 million compared to $23.6 million for the prior corresponding period.

GWA continued to generate strong cash, despite the weaker market conditions in the first half, with operating cashflow up 18 per cent to $49.7 million.

Meanwhile, net debt was further reduced from $144.8 million at 30 June 2020 to $125 million at 31 December 2020.

GWA's strong cash generation and financial position enabled the Board to pay an interim dividend of 6.0 cents per share, fully franked, compared to 8.0 cents per share for the prior corresponding period and 3.5 cents per share for the final dividend for FY20. The dividend is payable on 20 April 2021.

Managing Director, Tim Salt, said GWA demonstrated continued discipline in responding to the challenging market conditions in the first half while continuing to execute its growth strategy.

As a result GWA remained well capitalised to manage through the current environment with a stronger platform for growth.

"We saw signs of market improvement in the second quarter FY21 with more recent lead indicators pointing to an increase in residential detached completions and renovation and replacement activity in Q4 FY21 /FY22.

"GWA maintains significant operational leverage to an improvement in the residential building cycle, while our commercial forward order bank remains in growth. That provides a very solid foundation to improve revenue and earnings momentum as market conditions improve," Mr Salt said.

1 Normalised is before Significant Items

Water solutions growth strategy on track

GWA continued to successfully execute its strategy for growth as market conditions improve.

"We launched new ranges of taps, showers, accessories and sanitaryware under the Caroma brand in Australia and New Zealand and new Methven showerware ranges in Australia, New Zealand and China.

"We introduced Germgard® antibacterial glazing to our sanitaryware to capitalise on consumers' heightened concerns over safety and hygiene following the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Meanwhile, our touchless intelligent bathroom system, Caroma Smart Command®, continues to represent a growth opportunity in the commercial segment.

"The system has now been successfully installed in 77 sites with a solid bank of additional projects in the pipeline. We have completed the first pilot installation in Asia with further activity planned over the next year." he said.

Mr Salt said the Methven business, which GWA acquired in April 2019, was performing to expectations. GWA grew revenue in both New Zealand and the United Kingdom, partially offset by the weaker Australian market. Cost synergies remain in line with FY21 guidance of $6 million total and GWA has commenced the consolidation of its network and deliveries in New Zealand to deliver an additional $3 million cost savings from FY22.

FY21 Outlook - expect some market improvement in Q4 FY21 / FY22

Mr Salt said recent lead indicators in Australia (consumer sentiment, dwelling approvals, new housing loans, housing turnover) and Federal (HomeBuilder) and State Government incentives point to increased detached residential completions and renovation and replacement activity in Q4 FY21/ FY22.

GWA's commercial order bank remains strong and is ~16 per cent above 31 December 2019. However, Commercial and multi-residential completions are expected to remain subdued in 2H FY21. As confidence and activity increases in the Commercial segment, GWA remains well placed to capitalise on this improvement.

Growth is expected in New Zealand, the United Kingdom (despite COVID-19 challenges) and Asia.

GWA has strong operational leverage to the market upturn underpinned by ongoing operational discipline.

This announcement has been authorised for release to the ASX by the GWA Board of Directors.

For further information call:

Martin Cole

Patrick Gibson

Capital Markets Communications

GWA Group Ltd

+61 (0)403 332 977

+61 (0)2 8825 4652

Disclaimer

GWA Group Limited published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 21:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GWA GROUP LIMITED
03:37pGWA : FY21 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
03:37pGWA : FY21 Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
03:37pGWA : FY21 Half Year Results Media Release
PU
02/08GWA : Advance Notice - FY21 Half Year Results
PU
2020GWA : Appendix 3G - Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of equity se..
PU
2020GWA : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Mr R J Thornton
PU
2020GWA : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Mr T R Salt
PU
2020GWA : Extension of Syndicated Banking Facility
PU
2020GWA : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
2020GWA : Annual General Meeting Presentation to Shareholders
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 388 M 302 M 217 M
Net income 2021 38,4 M 29,9 M 21,5 M
Net Debt 2021 146 M 114 M 81,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 2,78%
Capitalization 980 M 763 M 548 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 629
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart GWA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GWA Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GWA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2,98 AUD
Last Close Price 3,71 AUD
Spread / Highest target 5,12%
Spread / Average Target -19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tim R. Salt Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Patrick A. Gibson Chief Financial Officer
Darryl Denis McDonough Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Alan Birtles Independent Non-Executive Director
John Francis Mulcahy Independent Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GWA GROUP LIMITED6.30%754
ASSA ABLOY AB11.31%30 132
SAINT-GOBAIN12.51%27 238
BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY38.50%14 514
MASCO CORPORATION0.04%14 130
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.4.81%12 481
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ