GWA : FY21 Half Year Results Presentation

16 February 2021

Financial Results Presentation for the Half Year Ended 31 December 2020

We enclose the following document for immediate release to the market:

• Half Year Results Presentation

On 16 February 2021 at 10:00am (AEDT), GWA will be hosting a webcast of its FY21 half year results briefing. The webcast is accessible via the GWA website at www.gwagroup.com.au.

This document was authorised for release by the GWA Board.

Results Presentation

Half Year ended 31 December 2020

16 February 2021

Disclaimer

This Presentation contains projections and other prospective statements that represent GWA's assumptions and views, including expectations and projections about GWA's business, the industry in which it operates and management's own beliefs and assumptions. Such matters require subjective judgement and analysis and may be based on assumptions which are incorrect. They may also be based on factors which are subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which may be outside the control of GWA and are provided only as a general guide or statement, and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. As such, GWA's actual performance may differ from those assumptions or projections set out in this Presentation.

This presentation contains non-IFRS financial measures to assist users to assess the underlying financial performance of the GWA. The non-IFRS financial measures in this presentation were not the subject of a review or audit by KPMG.

Unless otherwise stated, financials (including comparatives) reflect the adoption of IFRS 16 Leases and the impact of the May 2020 IFRS Interpretation Committee decision relating to IAS 12 Income Taxes.

01Overview