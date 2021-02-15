Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  GWA Group Limited    GWA   AU000000GWA4

GWA GROUP LIMITED

(GWA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/15
3.71 AUD   +0.82%
10:37aGWA : FY21 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
10:37aGWA : FY21 Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
10:37aGWA : FY21 Half Year Results Media Release
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GWA : FY21 Half Year Results Presentation

02/15/2021 | 04:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

16 February 2021

ASX On-Line

Manager Company Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

Dear Sir

Financial Results Presentation for the Half Year Ended 31 December 2020

We enclose the following document for immediate release to the market:

  • Half Year Results Presentation

On 16 February 2021 at 10:00am (AEDT), GWA will be hosting a webcast of its FY21 half year results briefing. The webcast is accessible via the GWA website at www.gwagroup.com.au.

This document was authorised for release by the GWA Board.

Yours faithfully

R J Thornton Executive Director

Superior Solutions for Water

Results Presentation

Half Year ended 31 December 2020

16 February 2021

Disclaimer

This Presentation contains projections and other prospective statements that represent GWA's assumptions and views, including expectations and projections about GWA's business, the industry in which it operates and management's own beliefs and assumptions. Such matters require subjective judgement and analysis and may be based on assumptions which are incorrect. They may also be based on factors which are subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which may be outside the control of GWA and are provided only as a general guide or statement, and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. As such, GWA's actual performance may differ from those assumptions or projections set out in this Presentation.

This presentation contains non-IFRS financial measures to assist users to assess the underlying financial performance of the GWA. The non-IFRS financial measures in this presentation were not the subject of a review or audit by KPMG.

Unless otherwise stated, financials (including comparatives) reflect the adoption of IFRS 16 Leases and the impact of the May 2020 IFRS Interpretation Committee decision relating to IAS 12 Income Taxes.

01Overview

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GWA Group Limited published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 21:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GWA GROUP LIMITED
10:37aGWA : FY21 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
10:37aGWA : FY21 Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
10:37aGWA : FY21 Half Year Results Media Release
PU
02/08GWA : Advance Notice - FY21 Half Year Results
PU
2020GWA : Appendix 3G - Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of equity se..
PU
2020GWA : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Mr R J Thornton
PU
2020GWA : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Mr T R Salt
PU
2020GWA : Extension of Syndicated Banking Facility
PU
2020GWA : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
2020GWA : Annual General Meeting Presentation to Shareholders
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 388 M 302 M 302 M
Net income 2021 38,4 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
Net Debt 2021 146 M 114 M 114 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 2,78%
Capitalization 980 M 763 M 763 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 629
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart GWA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GWA Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GWA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2,98 AUD
Last Close Price 3,71 AUD
Spread / Highest target 5,12%
Spread / Average Target -19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tim R. Salt Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Patrick A. Gibson Chief Financial Officer
Darryl Denis McDonough Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Alan Birtles Independent Non-Executive Director
John Francis Mulcahy Independent Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GWA GROUP LIMITED6.30%754
ASSA ABLOY AB11.31%30 132
SAINT-GOBAIN12.51%27 238
BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY38.50%14 514
MASCO CORPORATION0.04%14 130
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.4.81%12 481
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ