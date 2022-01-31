Log in
    GWGH   US36192A1097

GWG HOLDINGS, INC.

(GWGH)
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of GWG Holdings, Inc. (GWGH) Investigation

01/31/2022 | 10:32am EST
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of GWG Holdings, Inc. (“GWG” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GWGH). Investors who purchased GWG securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/gwgh.

The investigation concerns whether GWG and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On January 18, 2022, GWG disclosed that its Annual Report will likely be filed “later than the March 31, 2022 due date” because of “the recently disclosed decision of its independent registered public accounting firm to decline to stand for reappointment.” The Company further disclosed that it “did not make the January 15, 2022 interest payment of approximately $10.35 million and principal payments of approximately $3.25 million with respect to its L Bonds” product and that it elected to “voluntarily suspend its L Bonds sales effective as of January 10, 2022.” On this news, GWG’s stock price fell $2.17 per share, or 27.7%, to close at $5.65 per share on January 18, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased GWG shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/gwgh. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
