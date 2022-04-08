Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  GWG Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GWGH   US36192A1097

GWG HOLDINGS, INC.

(GWGH)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/08 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.860 USD   -4.62%
04/07GWG Holdings Receives Non-Compliance Letter From Nasdaq
MT
04/06GWG : Receives Nasdaq Notification Of Non-Compliance With Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) - Form 8-K
PU
04/06GWG HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Federman & Sherwood Notifies Shareholders and Investors in GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) And Financial Advisors who Sold Bonds for GWG Holdings, Inc.

04/08/2022 | 05:28pm EDT
Federman & Sherwood has been investigating GWG Holdings, Inc. (“GWG Holdings”) (NASDAQ: GWGH). Investors who are concerned about the effect of a default on the bonds can contact Federman & Sherwood to discuss their options.

In its recent Form 8-K filing with the SEC, GWG Holdings disclosed that it “. . . did not make the January 15, 2022 interest payments of approximately $10.35 million and principal payments of approximately $3.25 million with respect to its L Bonds.” GWG Holdings also stated it has “elected to voluntarily suspend its L Bonds sales effective as of January 10, 2022.”

After GWG Holdings’ failure to pay its interest payments and its suspension of the L Bonds, The Wall Street Journal reported that GWG Holdings has been under SEC investigation since 2020. The Journal also reported that the majority of afflicted investors were “retail investors” that “were shocked to learn that their money was used to pay old investors while the company has been under SEC investigation.”

Since January 10, 2022, GWGH is down more than 60%.

INVESTORS OF GWG HOLDINGS OR THOSE BOUGHT BONDS SOLD BY FINANCIAL ADVISORS FOR GWG ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT TIFFANY R. PEINTNER AT 405.235.1560 OR EMAIL MS. PEINTNER TO DISCUSS THE GWG HOLDINGS INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 88,1 M - -
Net income 2020 -154 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 705 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,86x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 40,5 M 40,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 19,9x
EV / Sales 2020 21,8x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 10,2%
Managers and Directors
Murray T. Holland Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy L. Evans Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Gregg Johnson Chief Operating Officer
Brian Bailey Chief Investment Officer
Peter T. Cangany Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GWG HOLDINGS, INC.-80.48%40
AXA-2.67%66 411
METLIFE, INC.11.30%57 384
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.5.92%43 108
AFLAC INCORPORATED11.61%42 319
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.00%40 752