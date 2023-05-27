Advanced search
07:01aGwg Deadline Alert : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In GWG To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
PR
05/25Gwg Holdings, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/20ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages GWG Holdings, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important June 2 Deadline in Securities Class Action - GWGHQ
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GWG DEADLINE ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In GWG To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

05/27/2023 | 07:01am EDT
NEW YORK, May 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against GWG Holdings, Inc. ("GWG" or the "Company") (OTC: GWGHQ) and reminds investors of the June 2, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in GWG stock or options between December 23, 2017, and April 20, 2022 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/GWGHQ.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) they intended to, and did, misappropriate GWG assets, (2) GWG's life insurance investment business had failed, and (3) GWG could only repay prior investors by issuing increasing amounts of securities to new investors. In essence, Defendants had turned GWG into a Ponzi scheme.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding GWG's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gwg-deadline-alert-securities-litigation-partner-james-josh-wilson-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-100-000-in-gwg-to-contact-him-directly-to-discuss-their-options-301836023.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
