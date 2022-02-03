Log in
    GWR   AU000000GWR8

GWR GROUP LIMITED

(GWR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/04 12:10:50 am
0.175 AUD   +2.94%
02/03GWR Group Completes $1.4 Million Placement
MT
02/03GWR : Application for quotation of securities - GWR
PU
02/01GWR Group's C4 Iron Ore Mine Resumes Full Production; Shares Jump 17%
MT
GWR : Application for quotation of securities - GWR

02/03/2022 | 02:39am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

GWR GROUP LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday February 03, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

GWR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

11,764,706

03/02/2022

GWROA

OPTION EXPIRING 01-OCT-2022

4,941,176

03/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

GWR GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

54102622051

1.3

ASX issuer code

GWR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

27-Jan-2022 09:41

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

GWR

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

Securities to be issued pursuant to the acquisition of the 70% interest in the Prospect Ridge Project

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

3/2/2022

ASX +security code and description

GWR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

use

Issue date

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

only

11,764,706

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.17000000

use

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

ASX +security code and description

personal

GWROA : OPTION EXPIRING 01-OCT-2022

Issue date

3/2/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

For

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GWR Group Limited published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 07:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 72,2 M 51,0 M 51,0 M
Net income 2021 7,47 M 5,28 M 5,28 M
Net cash 2021 23,3 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 55,2 M 39,0 M 39,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 29,5x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 60,4%
