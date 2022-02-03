GWR : Application for quotation of securities - GWR
Announcement Summary
Entity name
GWR GROUP LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday February 03, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
GWR
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
11,764,706
03/02/2022
GWROA
OPTION EXPIRING 01-OCT-2022
4,941,176
03/02/2022
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
GWR GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
54102622051
1.3
ASX issuer code
GWR
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
3/2/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
27-Jan-2022 09:41
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
GWR
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
Securities to be issued pursuant to the acquisition of the 70% interest in the Prospect Ridge Project
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
only
3/2/2022
ASX +security code and description
GWR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
use
Issue date
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
only
11,764,706
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.17000000
use
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
ASX +security code and description
personal
GWROA : OPTION EXPIRING 01-OCT-2022
Issue date
3/2/2022
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
For
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Sales 2021
72,2 M
51,0 M
51,0 M
Net income 2021
7,47 M
5,28 M
5,28 M
Net cash 2021
23,3 M
16,5 M
16,5 M
P/E ratio 2021
12,7x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
55,2 M
39,0 M
39,0 M
EV / Sales 2020
29,5x
EV / Sales 2021
1,02x
Nbr of Employees
29
Free-Float
60,4%
