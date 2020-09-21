Log in
GWR GROUP LIMITED

GWR GROUP LIMITED

(GWR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/18
0.205 AUD   +5.13%
01:55aGWR : Change In Directors Interest Notice
PU
09/08GWR : Term Sheet for Works Contract on C4 Iron Deposit Executed
PU
08/02GWR : June Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GWR : Change In Directors Interest Notice

09/21/2020 | 01:55am EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

GWR Group Limited

ABN

54 102 622 051

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Gary Lyons

Date of last notice

3 April 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Lyons Super Fund (Beneficiary)

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

14 September 2020

No. of securities held prior to changes

4,244,740 Ordinary shares

4,000,000 unlisted options:

a) 800,000 unlisted options vested on grant,

exercisable at $0.04, expiring 23 December

2020,

b) 800,000 unlisted options, vested on 23

December 2017, exercisable at $0.05,

expiring 23 December 2020,

a) 2,400,000 unlisted options, vested on 23

December 2018, exercisable at $0.06,

expiring 23 December 2020.

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

Nil

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

4,662 Ordinary shares

Value/Consideration

$0.25 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

4,240,078 Ordinary shares

4,000,000 unlisted options:

c) 800,000 unlisted options vested on grant,

exercisable at $0.04, expiring 23 December

2020,

d)

800,000 unlisted options,

vested

on

23

December 2017, exercisable at $0.05,

expiring 23 December 2020,

e)

2,400,000 unlisted options,

vested

on

23

December 2018, exercisable at $0.06,

expiring 23 December 2020.

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GWR Group Limited published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 05:54:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 0,23 M 0,17 M 0,17 M
Net income 2019 -3,07 M -2,24 M -2,24 M
Net cash 2019 2,90 M 2,12 M 2,12 M
P/E ratio 2019 -11,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 52,2 M 38,2 M 38,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 66,1x
EV / Sales 2019 141x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart GWR GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GWR Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GWR GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Costello General Manager
Gary Lyons Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Reginald Wilson Executive Director & Manager-Exploration
Tien Seng Law Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Kong Leng Lee Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GWR GROUP LIMITED132.95%38
BHP GROUP-2.88%129 828
RIO TINTO PLC11.19%108 061
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-8.93%31 638
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.54%20 894
FRESNILLO PLC109.78%12 821
