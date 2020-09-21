GWR : Change In Directors Interest Notice
09/21/2020 | 01:55am EDT
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
GWR Group Limited
ABN
54 102 622 051
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Gary Lyons
Date of last notice
3 April 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Lyons Super Fund (Beneficiary)
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
14 September 2020
No. of securities held prior to changes
4,244,740 Ordinary shares
4,000,000 unlisted options:
a) 800,000 unlisted options vested on grant,
exercisable at $0.04, expiring 23 December
2020,
b) 800,000 unlisted options, vested on 23
December 2017, exercisable at $0.05,
expiring 23 December 2020,
a) 2,400,000 unlisted options, vested on 23
December 2018, exercisable at $0.06,
expiring 23 December 2020.
Class
Ordinary shares
Number acquired
Nil
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number disposed
4,662 Ordinary shares
Value/Consideration
$0.25 per share
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
4,240,078 Ordinary shares
4,000,000 unlisted options:
c) 800,000 unlisted options vested on grant,
exercisable at $0.04, expiring 23 December
2020,
d)
800,000 unlisted options,
vested
on
23
December 2017, exercisable at $0.05,
expiring 23 December 2020,
e)
2,400,000 unlisted options,
vested
on
23
December 2018, exercisable at $0.06,
expiring 23 December 2020.
Nature of change
On-market trade
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of
securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
No
traded during a
+closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/A
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3
